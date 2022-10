I recently left BT for Sky.



We were paying BT £81pm for broadband, a telephone line (we don't have a home phone) and BT Sports. It went up to £91 2 months ago so I thought f-that and called Sky to see what they could do. Long story short, Sky could do us everything for a lot less and some add-ons we had elsewhere that we moved across.



However, I have received my 'final bill' from BT which says I am in credit by £414 and they would refund me within the next 7-14 days.



How on earth does that happen? We had been with BT for a long time, maybe 7-8 years, and were never ever paying that much but our recent deal expired and I didn't contact them to see if they could do better, so we had been paying £81 for the best part of a year I'd say, up from £50 something.



But I didn't think this happened with phone/broadband.