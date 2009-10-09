« previous next »
Author Topic: Sunday League Football  (Read 6168 times)

Sunday League Football
« on: October 9, 2009, 01:21:46 pm »
Looking into doing this but really have little to no idea on how to go about it.

Anyone have any information on doing this ? (Who to contact, estimate on costs, when you'd need to register and so on)

Nice 1 lads.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #1 on: October 9, 2009, 01:30:10 pm »
County FA would be your best starting point they will have all the contact details for leagues etc
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #2 on: October 11, 2009, 12:17:40 am »
i ran a team for 10 years , in the business houses league and the liverpool and district sunday league , first thing you need is money and plenty of it to start off for insurances, pitch fees , new kits ETC and show the respective league your books to confirm you intentions .
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #3 on: October 11, 2009, 08:26:37 am »
Quote from: the divine ponytail on October 11, 2009, 12:17:40 am
i ran a team for 10 years , in the business houses league and the liverpool and district sunday league , first thing you need is money and plenty of it to start off for insurances, pitch fees , new kits ETC and show the respective league your books to confirm you intentions .

which team was that mate ?

I played for Arncliffe in the Business houses for a few years and Myrtle Street before that - from about 1986.

I helped out with the teams and as you say it costs more than you'd think, that and going to league meetings ( do they still have them at Goodison?) and then driving round on a Sunday Morning trying to round all the piss heads up who'd been to town, it was a fucking nightmare.

Still I miss it like fuck, nothing better than playing.

Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #4 on: October 11, 2009, 09:20:45 am »
sherwood park as assistant secretary/manager in the business houses and holy name/copplehouse as secretary and manager  in the liverpool and district sunday league .
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #5 on: October 12, 2009, 02:51:52 am »
Quote from: the divine ponytail on October 11, 2009, 09:20:45 am
sherwood park as assistant secretary/manager in the business houses and holy name/copplehouse as secretary and manager  in the liverpool and district sunday league .

Jesus, Copllehouse is basically at the end of our street att he minute, the only boozer within a mile all directions.

How much we talkin to get it up and running (initial payout wise ?)

Few ton ?

Genuinely have no idea where to go or who to talk to about any of this there's just about 15 lads all up for regular games and getting into a Sunday league seemed the best way to go about it.

Agree that rounding the lads up at 9 bells will take the piss, but it's worth it in my opinion.

Any info is much appreciated lads, nice 1
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #6 on: October 12, 2009, 07:56:47 am »
Quote from: Chronic on October 12, 2009, 02:51:52 am
Jesus, Copllehouse is basically at the end of our street att he minute, the only boozer within a mile all directions.

How much we talkin to get it up and running (initial payout wise ?)

Few ton ?

Genuinely have no idea where to go or who to talk to about any of this there's just about 15 lads all up for regular games and getting into a Sunday league seemed the best way to go about it.

Agree that rounding the lads up at 9 bells will take the piss, but it's worth it in my opinion.

Any info is much appreciated lads, nice 1

to late now to join a league have to wait until the next intake in  which you would have to apply now for next season , unless you take an ailing team over . plus it ok now lads playing 5 a side messing around but when you have to get them up freezing cold sunday mornings its different  .
« Last Edit: October 12, 2009, 07:58:35 am by the divine ponytail »
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #7 on: October 24, 2009, 03:12:23 am »
Quote from: the divine ponytail on October 12, 2009, 07:56:47 am
to late now to join a league have to wait until the next intake in  which you would have to apply now for next season , unless you take an ailing team over . plus it ok now lads playing 5 a side messing around but when you have to get them up freezing cold sunday mornings its different  .

Apparently its tough to get into the leagues on this side of the water too - a mate was playing in a team based Formby way and it folded so he organised his own team, but they play on the Wirral.

Imagine you'd need more than 15 too. Its all well and good in August - but how many are going to turn up in January when its freezing
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #8 on: October 24, 2009, 09:13:00 am »
Quote from: red_mark1980 on October 24, 2009, 03:12:23 am
Apparently its tough to get into the leagues on this side of the water too - a mate was playing in a team based Formby way and it folded so he organised his own team, but they play on the Wirral.

Imagine you'd need more than 15 too. Its all well and good in August - but how many are going to turn up in January when its freezing
yes spot on  , pissing down with rain been out saturday night  , and if there not doing well no chance sometimes of getting some out of bed and thats were you get let down when you have put all you time and effort in to the team for some to just take the piss out of you not all but some , some lad are very loyal stick with it hail ,rain or snow , but its the minority who let teams down .
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #9 on: October 24, 2009, 09:25:28 am »
Was involved with a team over here (Southport) and the figures are around £2000. For that we got our pitch fee's, kits (with no sponsor though. Sponsorship you could get for say a grand, which of course you can then take off the initial figure I gave you), nets, training bibs, cones, them javelin type sticks you run round, few training balls and a couple of match balls..... will post more if I think on, but that could be it.
We didn't have insurance, or hadn't when I left. Think your ref fee is around the £15 mark.

We did have a team fundraiser evening. So if you know a landlord at a local, or any of your potentail players do, get a venue. £5 a ticket. Some prizes for a raffle, a quiz, hook up a console to a big TV for a Fifa/Pro Evo comp. That's a good way of bringing in money. Think we raised (a profit of) £400.

Good luck with it though mate, you'll need it!

Oh, if you have problems getting a sponsor, like we did, give me a shout as I have an idea that could get you one.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #10 on: October 25, 2009, 12:19:26 am »
It is hard for an adult team to get a sponsor now days , firms and pubs don't mind giving to kids teams but adult teams its difficult .
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #11 on: October 26, 2009, 03:52:37 pm »
Quote from: the divine ponytail on October 11, 2009, 12:17:40 am
i ran a team for 10 years , in the business houses league and the liverpool and district sunday league , first thing you need is money and plenty of it to start off for insurances, pitch fees , new kits ETC and show the respective league your books to confirm you intentions .

Our team is in the Business Houses League.


I'm not the manager, but from what ive seen from ours, its a lot bigger commitment than you would think.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #12 on: October 26, 2009, 11:53:13 pm »
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on October 26, 2009, 03:52:37 pm
Our team is in the Business Houses League.


I'm not the manager, but from what ive seen from ours, its a lot bigger commitment than you would think.
what do you mean mate , if you mean i don't know what commitment is needed to run a sunday team well i do that's why i don't run one any more because i got shafted by people who i put my job , my life and everything else on the line for .
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #13 on: October 27, 2009, 09:45:00 am »
Quote from: the divine ponytail on October 26, 2009, 11:53:13 pm
what do you mean mate , if you mean i don't know what commitment is needed to run a sunday team well i do that's why i don't run one any more because i got shafted by people who i put my job , my life and everything else on the line for .

The commitment part was to the thread starter.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #14 on: October 27, 2009, 12:10:38 pm »
Quote from: JimmyGrunt on October 27, 2009, 09:45:00 am
The commitment part was to the thread starter.
ok but you replyed to my post , but crossed wires no wiorries what is or was your team ?
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #15 on: October 27, 2009, 01:58:33 pm »
Quote from: the divine ponytail on October 27, 2009, 12:10:38 pm
ok but you replyed to my post , but crossed wires no wiorries what is or was your team ?

The quote of your post was due to being in the same league(s).

Woodstreet FC, play @ Netherton Park.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #16 on: February 19, 2010, 08:09:51 am »
how good were the liverpool teams in the 80s ?
Lobster, Eagle and Fantail

and more recently Nicosia and The Allerton, anyone play for or against these ?
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #17 on: February 19, 2010, 11:59:03 pm »
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 08:09:51 am
how good were the liverpool teams in the 80s ?
Lobster, Eagle and Fantail

and more recently Nicosia and The Allerton, anyone play for or against these ?
all very very good teams . 
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #18 on: February 20, 2010, 10:15:34 am »
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #19 on: February 20, 2010, 10:22:57 am »
When I played amateur footie it was in Ireland and I played Sat afternoon (3pm) which meant a couple more hours recovery for anyone on the lash the night before, so much more chance of everyone turning up.  Obviously Sat afternoons is a prob here as many like to go to games.  But I also played Sunday footie here for a few years and I can never understand why it's Sunday morning 11am ko generally.

Why don't games ko Sunday afternoons say at 2 or 3?  Much more sociable and less need to steam around trying to get twats out of bed of a Sunday morn.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #20 on: February 20, 2010, 11:41:35 am »
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 08:09:51 am
how good were the liverpool teams in the 80s ?
Lobster, Eagle and Fantail

and more recently Nicosia and The Allerton, anyone play for or against these ?

Some great teams there mate though you miss one of the best from the late 80's, Almithak from Toxteth. They had connections with Howard Gayle and a few other ex pros from L8. Remember watching them in the National Cup a few times at the old South Liverpool Ground with the air thick with the smell of weed.

I was from Garston and teams like the Allerton and the Blue Union used to play them in Sefton Park when you would get a couple of hundred on each line. It didn't take much for all hell to break loose both on and off the pitch with the wide players having to dodge, insults and even the odd outstretched leg from spectators.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #21 on: February 20, 2010, 11:41:43 am »
Remember back in the late 70s early 80s Lobster, Raysel and the Fantail were top teams I think Liverpool teams won the F.A. Sunday Cup quite a lot back then.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #22 on: February 20, 2010, 11:57:57 am »
What was the name of the really good team from over the water around this time?
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #23 on: February 22, 2010, 08:31:06 am »
Quote from: Stanfo on February 20, 2010, 11:57:57 am
What was the name of the really good team from over the water around this time?

The Queens. Or it might have been Poulton Vics or Cammel Lairds.
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #24 on: December 1, 2017, 10:46:43 am »
this is a great article about Sunday League then and now and Home and Bargain FC in the National Cup looking to join the long list of great Liverpool Amateur teams: The Eagle, Lobster, Dingle Rail, Fantail, Almithak, Nicosia, Seymour, Oyster Martyrs and Campfield


http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/the-bottom-of-the-pyramid-a-journey-through-sunday-league-with-home-bargains-fc-a7936001.html

Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #25 on: May 11, 2021, 04:06:41 am »
Just heard on TAW that the Campfield are in the final again at the weekend (Used to be the Breeze), must make them a great shout as the best pub team in Liverpool* in the modern era

*And consequently the best amateur team in the World because if you've ever played a pick up game on your travels, and when you're picking the teams the best player will inevitably be the little Scouse fella, who's abar 45, and "played a bit in the business houses" and the young lad who says he's had trials for Man United and was captain of Michigan State will turn out to be absolutely shite - second touch is a tackle / couldn't trap a bag of cement  ;D
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #26 on: May 11, 2021, 03:08:27 pm »
Quote from: kavah on May 11, 2021, 04:06:41 am
Just heard on TAW that the Campfield are in the final again at the weekend (Used to be the Breeze), must make them a great shout as the best pub team in Liverpool* in the modern era

*And consequently the best amateur team in the World because if you've ever played a pick up game on your travels, and when you're picking the teams the best player will inevitably be the little Scouse fella, who's abar 45, and "played a bit in the business houses" and the young lad who says he's had trials for Man United and was captain of Michigan State will turn out to be absolutely shite - second touch is a tackle / couldn't trap a bag of cement  ;D

No mention of the Zingari league? ;D
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #27 on: May 11, 2021, 09:18:05 pm »
Well aware that the original post (presumably!) doesn't need responding to after almost twelve years, but I thought it worth mentioning Sefton Park Rangers - formed in 2019 and describing themselves as a "community football club".

Annoyingly, the text on the website won't copy so... "Formed in 2019, SPR is a new wave community football club based in Liverpool.  As a focal part of the community, we bring together people from all across the city to promote positive wellbeing, inclusivity, and mindfulness, although the game we love - football".  The website lists a few of their fundraising initiatives, which has seen them raise money for the NHS, Movember, and The Mind Map: https://www.seftonparkrangers.co.uk/thecommunity.

Seems like a good model.  A few of them drink in my local, and I keep meaning to say hello (though I suppose I've got a reasonably excuse during the last 12 months or so...!).
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #28 on: May 18, 2021, 11:29:23 pm »
Quote from: kavah on May 11, 2021, 04:06:41 am
Just heard on TAW that the Campfield are in the final again at the weekend (Used to be the Breeze), must make them a great shout as the best pub team in Liverpool* in the modern era

*And consequently the best amateur team in the World because if you've ever played a pick up game on your travels, and when you're picking the teams the best player will inevitably be the little Scouse fella, who's abar 45, and "played a bit in the business houses" and the young lad who says he's had trials for Man United and was captain of Michigan State will turn out to be absolutely shite - second touch is a tackle / couldn't trap a bag of cement  ;D

They won  :)

https://www.thefa.com/news/2019/aug/30/fa-sunday-cup-2019-20-season-details-300819
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #29 on: May 21, 2021, 07:55:27 am »
Re: Anyone have expierience on setting up a Sunday league team in Liverpool ?
« Reply #30 on: May 21, 2021, 04:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Fazakerley Red on October 11, 2009, 09:20:45 am
sherwood park as assistant secretary/manager in the business houses and holy name/copplehouse as secretary and manager  in the liverpool and district sunday league .

Sherwood Park..brought back a few hazy memories that, I used to play in the Business Houses League for a bit too..started there for a team called Chauffeurs, the club on Hope St was us..(wow more mad memories now  :o ).
Chauffeurs had a decent team..trained with them for a while and went to watch them in a final vs Sherwood Park, think it was at the back of where the Lidl is now by Fazak train station..their pitch was fantastic for an amateur side.
In their side was a certain 'Jigsaw'..others called him Stuart Barlow who Everton were about to sign..'Jigsaw' because he went to pieces in the box..
Stuart Barlow was rapid..may have been the difference in all honesty as Chauffeurs were beaten on the day..well that and a sending off too for Chauffers, a hack & a left hook from a mad jock called Jimmy Hogan iirc, radio Merseyside were there on the day which was his last game before signing for the blues.
Sadly.. :o :-X ::) Barlow suffered a bad injury which prevented him from signing..as we all know he did eventually sign, not sure if it was the following year or just delayed.
Could be a little awry as the memory bank aint that good but pretty sure thats how it went.
Re: Sunday League Football
« Reply #31 on: May 24, 2021, 07:18:31 pm »
In the 80's in south Liverpool, the big teams I remember for under 10's to U15's were Ash Celtic and APH
Re: Sunday League Football
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
My dad used to be the secretary of Aintree SS (sports and social) in the 1970s. They were a long established club that played on their own ground next to Aintree train depot. Original changing rooms and viewing stand were part of a couple of old railway carriages. Team, ground and sheds all now long gone.

They played in the Liverpool Combination and won it once in the 70s I think but the League was dominated by the powerful dominant Langton Dock. Great times for me as a kid watching them all over Liverpool.
