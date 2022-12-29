Spen mate, I think what Jim is getting at is the difference between why we think we drink and why we actually drink. Often times we attribute our drinking to "triggers" instead of admitting to ourselves that the primary problem is in fact loss of control. As my sponsor told me, step 1 doesn't say "We admitted we drank because of past trauma". The reason we do it is because when the urge comes over us we have no defence to stop it



When I was at my worst I had a trigger list the length of my arm. I also had a collection of sob stories up there with the best of them. Yet contrary to my inner narrative, I would also drink on good days and occasions of celebration just as hard (if not harder) than I'd drink on my bad days. Birthday's, weddings, family occasions, Christmas, New Years, Valentines day, Paddy's day, Easter, Summer Holidays, after getting good news, after job promotions, after getting laid etc etc etc. As long as the day ended with a 'y' I'd have a drink



The reason you drink has nothing to do with triggers mate. They may be your justification, but they're not the reason you do it, if you know what I mean?







