Author Topic: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread

Billy The Kid

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 29, 2022, 08:39:02 am
Spen mate, I think what Jim is getting at is the difference between why we think we drink and why we actually drink. Often times we attribute our drinking to "triggers" instead of admitting to ourselves that the primary problem is in fact loss of control. As my sponsor told me, step 1 doesn't say "We admitted we drank because of past trauma". The reason we do it is because when the urge comes over us we have no defence to stop it

When I was at my worst I had a trigger list the length of my arm. I also had a collection of sob stories up there with the best of them. Yet contrary to my inner narrative, I would also drink on good days and occasions of celebration just as hard (if not harder) than I'd drink on my bad days. Birthday's, weddings, family occasions, Christmas, New Years, Valentines day, Paddy's day, Easter, Summer Holidays, after getting good news, after job promotions, after getting laid etc etc etc. As long as the day ended with a 'y' I'd have a drink

spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
January 19, 2023, 03:47:51 pm
How we all doing?   15 days for me now,    The last lot of withdrawals really scared me.

Thanks Billy.    Ive tried AA a few times,   The whole god and prayer lark is alien to me.   Im atheist and it just does not sit right with me.     Ive found some secular zoom meetings.
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
January 20, 2023, 12:17:54 am
Quote from: spen71 on January 19, 2023, 03:47:51 pm
How we all doing?   15 days for me now,    The last lot of withdrawals really scared me.

Thanks Billy.    Ive tried AA a few times,   The whole god and prayer lark is alien to me.   Im atheist and it just does not sit right with me.     Ive found some secular zoom meetings.

stay strong spenmate. 15 days - good. for whats its worth i have alwys looked on your posts in this thread.. they make sense. take care buddy.
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
January 20, 2023, 12:21:42 am
a small piece 0f advice also. speak to somone - i had to talk to the nhs,  lovely people
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
January 20, 2023, 07:28:09 pm
Thanks Johnny.    Ive got an appointment on Thursday with a therapist/.   Its at a local uni,  final year students are assessed under supervision.    Its cheaper so I can afford it ongoing
24/7

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
January 31, 2023, 10:22:07 pm
The clock struck midnight a few minutes ago, five years after I made a decision that probably saved my life.

I'm celebrating that like this:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jimsharman_dryninemonths-selflove-choice-activity-7026313194444845056-wFJ-?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
February 1, 2023, 08:23:27 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on January 31, 2023, 10:22:07 pm
The clock struck midnight a few minutes ago, five years after I made a decision that probably saved my life.

I'm celebrating that like this:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jimsharman_dryninemonths-selflove-choice-activity-7026313194444845056-wFJ-?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Congratulations Jim, and thanks for all your contributions on this topic. Before I opened up to my best mates and my family about my problems/addiction, this thread was the only place I could relate to and communicated with people. After opening up and being 100 % honest; it was actually a big relief and less stressful. No-one abandoned me, but actually opened up and I realized that most of us have issues and our demons.. I still got my issues, but so much better. take care all of you; BillyTheKid and AndyiVa - thanks; you opened my eyes
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
February 2, 2023, 07:02:19 am
Well done jim
AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
February 9, 2023, 05:02:00 pm
Well done Jim.

Supposedly it takes two years totally dry to get booze out of the mental side of your body. Its less for physical addiction.

If you never want to 'want to' again, I'm told it takes that long. I went three years without booze and can attest, its not easy but if you want it enough to make the changes it can be done
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 2, 2023, 11:35:41 pm
Evening all - hope you're doing allright. Was just thinking about something earlier tonight. Due to circumstances; I had to be more open with my buddies and closest family about my issues.. With no exceptions; I only got just kindness and love, but what surprised me the most - was everyone just coming forward with their issues and problems.. I think alcohol addiction/abuse got a lot of shame issues related to it - but most people are pretty nice - and most of us/them  have issues to deal with..
AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 7, 2023, 12:30:37 pm
Found myself drinking a bit of beer and wine every single night recently. Not too much but just seemed like too much and it was very consistent.

Decided to just quit for a while and see how it goes. Havn't quit for good but am enjoying not drinking one day at a time. Now entering the fourth week of zero booze. I have started doing about a mile walk first thing in the morning which before I didnt have the energy for in the morning after some booze. Also sleeping deeper which is nicer.
24/7

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 7, 2023, 12:57:06 pm
5 weeks into Zero and I feel great! I can see/feel the kilos dropping off too.

Been a very tense time recently and I certainly don't miss the come down of a late night session.

Plus, I love the freedom of being able to just jump into a Bolt drive at any point and not worry about the rozzers.....

Love to you all - we've got this.
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 7, 2023, 01:53:35 pm
8 weeks for me now.   Finally got some time under my belt.    Dont want to go back to it again!!!    I do feel really flat, Mood wise and have zero energy.    Im putting that down to PAWS
24/7

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 7, 2023, 01:54:50 pm
Quote from: spen71 on March  7, 2023, 01:53:35 pm
8 weeks for me now.   Finally got some time under my belt.    Dont want to go back to it again!!!    I do feel really flat, Mood wise and have zero energy.    Im putting that down to PAWS
PAWS?
So Howard Philips

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 7, 2023, 04:48:20 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March  7, 2023, 01:54:50 pm
PAWS?

Post Alcohol Wanking Syndrome. ;D
AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 7, 2023, 05:34:14 pm
I'm not really losing weight as I have taken a liking to ice cream. I use at my replacement therapy to eat ice cream instead of drinking booze. Apparently your body misses all the sugar in booze and craves it. Thats what I tell myself anyway.

I find it hardest about 6.30PM. Really miss that first beer which just takes the tension of the day away. Don't miss beers 2-5.
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
March 7, 2023, 08:43:47 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March  7, 2023, 01:54:50 pm
PAWS?
Post Acute Withdrawal Syndrome
24/7

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
May 1, 2023, 08:33:18 pm
3 months into this year's challenge, which is 9.

Not a flinch, not even the slightest wavering of will......no temptation, not missing it, but do find myself swerving drunk people a lot.

Reckon I'll crack it this year - might celebrate Nov 1st by, well, not drinking ;D

Power of choice. That's all this is - a choice.

Thanks RAWKites for continued inspiration.  :-*

(No PAWS either - no pause either - full steam ahead......)
Son of Spion

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
May 1, 2023, 11:33:52 pm
^
That's great, Jim.  :thumbup

*Doffs Hat*
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
Well done jim

6 weeks for me.    Determined to make it stick this time,   I go to AA a couple of times a week.   Mainly to get out and be around sober people.   Plus running a lot which keeps my mood from dropping off too much
damomad

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 10:54:18 am
The thread is called Alcohol Issues so I don't feel wrong in putting it out there. I'm not addicted at all, I can go weeks and even months quite easily without touching it. My issue is when I do, I'll go on massive binges, food, gambling and other things in the cold light of day I would never do. There have been some really close calls of late, like a day or 2 later I'll be like what just happened?

The hangovers are fewer and further between but the option of self destructive behaviour is ever present. Just be easier if I quit the whole thing together, I know I have it in me but maybe will just take putting up some extra boundaries around certain friendships and being upfront about why.
24/7

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 10:58:43 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:54:18 am
The thread is called Alcohol Issues so I don't feel wrong in putting it out there. I'm not addicted at all, I can go weeks and even months quite easily without touching it. My issue is when I do, I'll go on massive binges, food, gambling and other things in the cold light of day I would never do. There have been some really close calls of late, like a day or 2 later I'll be like what just happened?

The hangovers are fewer and further between but the option of self destructive behaviour is ever present. Just be easier if I quit the whole thing together, I know I have it in me but maybe will just take putting up some extra boundaries around certain friendships and being upfront about why.
Absolutely the right place, friend.

Here's a question to consider - do the alcohol binges trigger the other self-destructive/addictive behaviours or do any of those trigger the drinking? Isolate the source, eradicate the knock-on effects.
Salger

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 11:41:16 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:54:18 am
The thread is called Alcohol Issues so I don't feel wrong in putting it out there. I'm not addicted at all, I can go weeks and even months quite easily without touching it. My issue is when I do, I'll go on massive binges, food, gambling and other things in the cold light of day I would never do. There have been some really close calls of late, like a day or 2 later I'll be like what just happened?

The hangovers are fewer and further between but the option of self destructive behaviour is ever present. Just be easier if I quit the whole thing together, I know I have it in me but maybe will just take putting up some extra boundaries around certain friendships and being upfront about why.

My circumstances were very similar to yours. It took me so long to acknowledge the harm that my pattern of drinking was doing, so credit to you for putting it out there.

I never considered myself addicted because like you, I never 'needed' a drink, however I drank regularly, couple of beers every night at home after work to wind down and then once every so often I'd press the fuck it button and find myself out, 2/3 beers in and then all bets were off. Promises to be home at a certain time were forgotten and I'd embrace the chaos than ensued.

It took a couple of bad nights and being called out by my partner to make me realise that my drinking was a problem. I felt my only option at that point was to cut it out altogether, take away the immediate issue and then give myself the time to work out the triggers and underlying causes.

Good luck to you in finding a path that works and helps you. I don't contribute much (if at all) to this thread but I've used it as an invaluable source of advice and encouragement.
damomad

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 11:44:01 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:58:43 am
Absolutely the right place, friend.

Here's a question to consider - do the alcohol binges trigger the other self-destructive/addictive behaviours or do any of those trigger the drinking? Isolate the source, eradicate the knock-on effects.

Great question, immediate answer is the former. It sounds so simple when you put it that way. I would say over the past couple of years, if I were to list the regrets/close calls, all of the ones that come to mind have involved booze in some way. It was less of a problem when I was younger because I had a lot less to lose if I messed up, and I'd recover much quicker. These day's feels like a form of gambling itself, going on a massive binge, putting it all on the line and seeing how much I can get away with.

Quote from: Salger on Today at 11:41:16 am
My circumstances were very similar to yours. It took me so long to acknowledge the harm that my pattern of drinking was doing, so credit to you for putting it out there.

That does sound pretty similar, thanks mate, especially the embrace the chaos that ensued bit. Makes me feel more sane reading that.
AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 12:09:55 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 11:44:01 am
It was less of a problem when I was younger because I had a lot less to lose if I messed up, and I'd recover much quicker.

I still feel that way even now. That association you have with massive benders and brilliant times with mates when you are young became pretty baked in with me. I associated drinking with happiness and feeling good, even if when I'm older I'm just sitting at home watching TV but that feeling of total release to booze and reckless abandon feels great.

However, the consequences eventually caught up with me. Hangovers on work days, bad work decisions, bad relationship decisions etc etc. Even after quitting and  now not drinking much at all, the feeling of wanting to go buy a bottle of vodka is still very much there. Over time is has become easier to put that feeling back in its box as I know bender = short term happiness and long term misery
24/7

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 12:12:30 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 11:44:01 am
Great question, immediate answer is the former. It sounds so simple when you put it that way. I would say over the past couple of years, if I were to list the regrets/close calls, all of the ones that come to mind have involved booze in some way. It was less of a problem when I was younger because I had a lot less to lose if I messed up, and I'd recover much quicker. These day's feels like a form of gambling itself, going on a massive binge, putting it all on the line and seeing how much I can get away with.
That's actually a very insightful reflection right there - and one I resonate with - the older we get, weirdly the more is on the line. Including our health. It's that simple. Best of luck with it - let us know how you get on with managing it. We're all in this together mate.
damomad

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 01:11:49 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:09:55 pm
I still feel that way even now. That association you have with massive benders and brilliant times with mates when you are young became pretty baked in with me. I associated drinking with happiness and feeling good, even if when I'm older I'm just sitting at home watching TV but that feeling of total release to booze and reckless abandon feels great.

However, the consequences eventually caught up with me. Hangovers on work days, bad work decisions, bad relationship decisions etc etc. Even after quitting and  now not drinking much at all, the feeling of wanting to go buy a bottle of vodka is still very much there. Over time is has become easier to put that feeling back in its box as I know bender = short term happiness and long term misery

I think I can relate and I have some of that baked in too. It was fun waking up the next morning, thinking of stupid things that I had done, couldn't wait to get sharing it with my mates, comparing stories, gaining some drunk kudos. If I'd went broke, pissed people off, drank myself silly, I was young, I could recover from all of that quickly enough, no one was relying on me.

These days the stakes are higher and there are no drunk kudos to gain from it. The stories I have of benders now are things I don't even want to explain to myself nevermind others. 

Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:12:30 pm
That's actually a very insightful reflection right there - and one I resonate with - the older we get, weirdly the more is on the line. Including our health. It's that simple. Best of luck with it - let us know how you get on with managing it. We're all in this together mate.

Spot on Jim, appreciate the support!
Salger

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 01:25:18 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:09:55 pm
I still feel that way even now. That association you have with massive benders and brilliant times with mates when you are young became pretty baked in with me. I associated drinking with happiness and feeling good, even if when I'm older I'm just sitting at home watching TV but that feeling of total release to booze and reckless abandon feels great.

However, the consequences eventually caught up with me. Hangovers on work days, bad work decisions, bad relationship decisions etc etc. Even after quitting and  now not drinking much at all, the feeling of wanting to go buy a bottle of vodka is still very much there. Over time is has become easier to put that feeling back in its box as I know bender = short term happiness and long term misery

I can relate to this so much as well. I cut out booze just over 3 years ago and substances 2 years ago and even though I'm in a much better place now, with a much better understanding (at least, awareness) of triggers and underlying factors, I still equate being a bit buzzed with having a good time. The sad realisation was that losing those times was the price to pay for cutting out all the bad shit, the consequences of which outweighed the fun.
Son of Spion

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 04:06:10 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:11:49 pm
... The stories I have of benders now are things I don't even want to explain to myself nevermind others...

I'm similar in that I just can't get my head around how I used to be around drinking. I had to get absolutely hammered just so I could go out socially (due to a crippling anxiety disorder) and I just don't know how I got away with it to the extent that I did.

It's very difficult for me to even explain where my head used to be.
