Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12840 on: December 29, 2022, 08:39:02 am »
Spen mate, I think what Jim is getting at is the difference between why we think we drink and why we actually drink. Often times we attribute our drinking to "triggers" instead of admitting to ourselves that the primary problem is in fact loss of control. As my sponsor told me, step 1 doesn't say "We admitted we drank because of past trauma". The reason we do it is because when the urge comes over us we have no defence to stop it

When I was at my worst I had a trigger list the length of my arm. I also had a collection of sob stories up there with the best of them. Yet contrary to my inner narrative, I would also drink on good days and occasions of celebration just as hard (if not harder) than I'd drink on my bad days. Birthday's, weddings, family occasions, Christmas, New Years, Valentines day, Paddy's day, Easter, Summer Holidays, after getting good news, after job promotions, after getting laid etc etc etc. As long as the day ended with a 'y' I'd have a drink

Online spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12841 on: January 19, 2023, 03:47:51 pm »
How we all doing?   15 days for me now,    The last lot of withdrawals really scared me.

Thanks Billy.    Ive tried AA a few times,   The whole god and prayer lark is alien to me.   Im atheist and it just does not sit right with me.     Ive found some secular zoom meetings.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12842 on: January 20, 2023, 12:17:54 am »
stay strong spenmate. 15 days - good. for whats its worth i have alwys looked on your posts in this thread.. they make sense. take care buddy.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12843 on: January 20, 2023, 12:21:42 am »
a small piece 0f advice also. speak to somone - i had to talk to the nhs,  lovely people
Online spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12844 on: January 20, 2023, 07:28:09 pm »
Thanks Johnny.    Ive got an appointment on Thursday with a therapist/.   Its at a local uni,  final year students are assessed under supervision.    Its cheaper so I can afford it ongoing
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12845 on: January 31, 2023, 10:22:07 pm »
The clock struck midnight a few minutes ago, five years after I made a decision that probably saved my life.

I'm celebrating that like this:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jimsharman_dryninemonths-selflove-choice-activity-7026313194444845056-wFJ-?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12846 on: February 1, 2023, 08:23:27 pm »
Congratulations Jim, and thanks for all your contributions on this topic. Before I opened up to my best mates and my family about my problems/addiction, this thread was the only place I could relate to and communicated with people. After opening up and being 100 % honest; it was actually a big relief and less stressful. No-one abandoned me, but actually opened up and I realized that most of us have issues and our demons.. I still got my issues, but so much better. take care all of you; BillyTheKid and AndyiVa - thanks; you opened my eyes
Online spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12847 on: February 2, 2023, 07:02:19 am »
Well done jim
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12848 on: February 9, 2023, 05:02:00 pm »
Well done Jim.

Supposedly it takes two years totally dry to get booze out of the mental side of your body. Its less for physical addiction.

If you never want to 'want to' again, I'm told it takes that long. I went three years without booze and can attest, its not easy but if you want it enough to make the changes it can be done
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12849 on: March 2, 2023, 11:35:41 pm »
Evening all - hope you're doing allright. Was just thinking about something earlier tonight. Due to circumstances; I had to be more open with my buddies and closest family about my issues.. With no exceptions; I only got just kindness and love, but what surprised me the most - was everyone just coming forward with their issues and problems.. I think alcohol addiction/abuse got a lot of shame issues related to it - but most people are pretty nice - and most of us/them  have issues to deal with..
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12850 on: Today at 12:30:37 pm »
Found myself drinking a bit of beer and wine every single night recently. Not too much but just seemed like too much and it was very consistent.

Decided to just quit for a while and see how it goes. Havn't quit for good but am enjoying not drinking one day at a time. Now entering the fourth week of zero booze. I have started doing about a mile walk first thing in the morning which before I didnt have the energy for in the morning after some booze. Also sleeping deeper which is nicer.
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12851 on: Today at 12:57:06 pm »
5 weeks into Zero and I feel great! I can see/feel the kilos dropping off too.

Been a very tense time recently and I certainly don't miss the come down of a late night session.

Plus, I love the freedom of being able to just jump into a Bolt drive at any point and not worry about the rozzers.....

Love to you all - we've got this.
Online spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12852 on: Today at 01:53:35 pm »
8 weeks for me now.   Finally got some time under my belt.    Dont want to go back to it again!!!    I do feel really flat, Mood wise and have zero energy.    Im putting that down to PAWS
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12853 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm »
PAWS?
