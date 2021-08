Well, it took him 7 and a half years after the last attempt (which broke the banisters) but this time he succeeded.



This morning, my father hanged himself after drinking three bottles of vodka and cutting his arms open.



He is out of his pain and his suffering.



As the eldest of his 3 offspring, it falls upon me to make arrangements.



The demon drink.



Carl, then Sean, then me da.



Don't know what else to say other than I've been there for some of youse over the years here - now it's my turn....







Jim, I’m so so sorry, I really am.This is exactly what my brother did. It was such a shock when it happened, but also not a surprise.My consolation was that he was no longer a burden to my mum and dad and that he no longer had to suffer as he so obviously did.Jim, as hard as it may seem at this time, take time to look after yourself. There’s so much to do, to sort and as the eldest you will bear the burden. But you need to make a point of looking after you.So sad mate.