« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread  (Read 770695 times)

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12600 on: May 14, 2020, 01:53:41 pm »
I'm a bit late here but my sincere condolences, Billy. I hope he's in a better place now.

I hope you're all doing good in this period of time.
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12601 on: August 31, 2020, 06:35:20 pm »
Happy Birthday up there, Carl. I hope you're annoying the fuck out of all the passed Man. U, Manchester City and CSKA London fans today!!  :scarf
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12602 on: August 31, 2020, 07:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on August 31, 2020, 06:35:20 pm
Happy Birthday up there, Carl. I hope you're annoying the fuck out of all the passed Man. U, Manchester City and CSKA London fans today!!  :scarf
Just came in here to extend similar sentiments.

Turn the fuckin music up, ya bad bellend :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12603 on: August 31, 2020, 07:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on August 31, 2020, 06:35:20 pm
Happy Birthday up there, Carl. I hope you're annoying the fuck out of all the passed Man. U, Manchester City and CSKA London fans today!!  :scarf

Made them all watch the documentaries on us.

Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,326
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12604 on: December 24, 2020, 10:18:29 am »
Just said I'd pop in to say merry Christmas to all the regulars of the thread.

It's strange that even after being sober for as long as I have, I still get urges to get absolutely blotto at Christmas

So far so good though. Hope you're all safe and keeping well!
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,616
  • Never Forget
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12605 on: December 24, 2020, 12:29:52 pm »
Hi everyone. I thought about this thread recently as well. It is weird but I also get that feeling. I really want to go out and buy a bottle of vodka and drink most of it in one sitting on my own and try to get the 'want to just a lose a day to booze' feeling out of my head. Things have changed for me so much since I first started posting in this thread but that self destructive tendency still sits there in the back of my mind, thankfully a long way back these days.

I wish every one well and I hope we can get through Christmas happy and safe.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12606 on: December 24, 2020, 01:00:46 pm »
Hi all, hope you're well. 8 avoid most of the usual Xmas threads or sites. Fuckin hate this time of year, but that's me.


Just sharing one of the ways that I tend to stay sober during these times and that's volunteering to be the designated driver. My sense of responsibility stops me having even one tipple then.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,103
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12607 on: December 24, 2020, 04:51:14 pm »
Xmas is the shittiest time of the year for a.lot of people and that's without a pandemic.

Hope you're all well and sending prayers (and positive energy) to each and every one of you! x
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12608 on: January 31, 2021, 01:08:16 pm »
How are youse all doing?

Dry January is almost over........for those doing it.

Some of you, especially Billy the Kid, might remember me proudly announcing I'd realised I was hitting it too hard back in Jan 2018 and pledged to have a dry month - my birthday's on Jan 1st so I always had an issue with Dry January, see, so I thought I was doing something boss.

Well, Billy quite rightly called me out on going for the shortest month and said he wouldn't be impressed with anything less than three months..........bastard.........so I took him up on it - which wasn't easy at times - but I persisted and did it. Changed many things in my life......

I've had some more recent life upheavals, some heavy emotional shit to deal with and have had to face down some demons again, some new, others the old familiars I'd thought I'd dealt with - so this year I've decided I need a clear head again and, having missed Dry January, have decided to repeat Billy the Kid's Three Month Challenge.

I hope that, one day, I will never feel the urge to have a drink again - I'd like to reach a point where I not only don't want one but actively recoil at the thought. Maybe it'll be this year, who knows?

One thing is for sure - from May 2018 until last Xmas, I had a much better, healthier, 'responsible' relationship with booze - but I could feel it slowly slipping away - and putting on 5kgs over xmas/new year (okay, the gyms were shut but still I'm not totally stupid, I know what I was doing.........!) reminded me of the benefits of going zero.

If anyone's interested in joining me, I'm happy to go into an Accountability Buddy arrangement, with regular check-ins and support if either is struggling.

Love and light, my friends.

(In loving memory of that mad twat Carl.)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,741
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12609 on: January 31, 2021, 01:13:45 pm »
Good luck to you... Great idea
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,454
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12610 on: February 3, 2021, 09:28:04 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on January 31, 2021, 01:08:16 pm
How are youse all doing?

Dry January is almost over........for those doing it.

Some of you, especially Billy the Kid, might remember me proudly announcing I'd realised I was hitting it too hard back in Jan 2018 and pledged to have a dry month - my birthday's on Jan 1st so I always had an issue with Dry January, see, so I thought I was doing something boss.

Well, Billy quite rightly called me out on going for the shortest month and said he wouldn't be impressed with anything less than three months..........bastard.........so I took him up on it - which wasn't easy at times - but I persisted and did it. Changed many things in my life......

I've had some more recent life upheavals, some heavy emotional shit to deal with and have had to face down some demons again, some new, others the old familiars I'd thought I'd dealt with - so this year I've decided I need a clear head again and, having missed Dry January, have decided to repeat Billy the Kid's Three Month Challenge.

I hope that, one day, I will never feel the urge to have a drink again - I'd like to reach a point where I not only don't want one but actively recoil at the thought. Maybe it'll be this year, who knows?

One thing is for sure - from May 2018 until last Xmas, I had a much better, healthier, 'responsible' relationship with booze - but I could feel it slowly slipping away - and putting on 5kgs over xmas/new year (okay, the gyms were shut but still I'm not totally stupid, I know what I was doing.........!) reminded me of the benefits of going zero.

If anyone's interested in joining me, I'm happy to go into an Accountability Buddy arrangement, with regular check-ins and support if either is struggling.

Love and light, my friends.

(In loving memory of that mad twat Carl.)

Nigh swan, Jim! Fingers crossed here... :scarf
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,326
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12611 on: February 8, 2021, 08:10:36 pm »
That's great to hear Jim. Good on you. Keep us posted on your progress!

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12612 on: February 8, 2021, 08:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  8, 2021, 08:10:36 pm
That's great to hear Jim. Good on you. Keep us posted on your progress!
Thanks Billy!

I knew something was up when I was getting through a bottle of Spiced Rum every 2 days......slippery slope that. Also, when the gym re-opened, I was horrified to see I'd put on 7kgs over xmas/new year. Fuck THAT!!  ::)

Just posted this on FB:

"Week 1 of the 3 month teetotal challenge, plus 1 day a week in Feb as a vegan.

Success on both fronts!

The food thing - it's surprisingly good - have found a block of 'fake' cheddar, as good as any ordinary one, which is great (grate! haha!) and also a fake cheese spread which is better than Philadelphia and not much more expensive 🙂

As for the zero alcohol thing, I had a couple of reminders of how times will test me on that one - watching my team lose at football twice when sober is, well, sobering.......also, other trigger points, like being on me tod on a Friday night when in the past I'd be on the lash with colleagues and friends.......

How to get past these? Self-discipline? Not always - just self-love and reminding myself why I'm doing it....

Top Tip - look in the mirror in your birthday suit and see the wobbly bits you're working hard at losing cos you want to be healthier and fitter 🤔🤣

Bye, bye love handles and cake belly! ❣

Week 2 starts tomorrow. 83 days to go."
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline unclebob

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • NEVER buy the s*n
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12613 on: February 8, 2021, 10:02:17 pm »
Good on you Jim, don't get on here much these days but I pop in now and again. I sure like a lot of the lads on here past and present we know how hard that it can be. Good on you for sticking at it.
Logged
If Everton were playing at the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12614 on: February 15, 2021, 04:33:28 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  8, 2021, 08:17:53 pm
How to get past these? Self-discipline? Not always - just self-love and reminding myself why I'm doing it....


Yeah, I always find having a wank distracts me from my troubles, too.

 ;)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12615 on: February 15, 2021, 10:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2021, 04:33:28 pm

Yeah, I always find having a wank distracts me from my troubles, too.

 ;)

Haha you loon! Lie down on your arm for an hour, then do it - feels like someone else then.........

Week Two - feeling great! I remember last time I did this having bad cravings at first - not getting them this time - I guess my lifestyle and circumstances are much better (in relative terms, not material ones - which is also significant - meaning I've let go of a lot previous attachments to things and stuff.........fuck, I'm either getting old or going almost full zen.............om mani padme hum <3 )
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,703
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12616 on: February 15, 2021, 11:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 27, 2020, 07:08:48 pm
Thank you all for the kind words. I appreciate it greatly. I suppose its the shock of it that makes you question if you could have done more  :-\



Really sorry to hear that and I've been in a similar situation.

You wish you could have 'said this' or 'done that' but really their mind is made up.

Sorry for your loss, but as people said don't blame yourself. Nothing you could have done other than what you tried to do..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,703
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12617 on: February 15, 2021, 11:22:59 pm »
As for myself, as people have said - it's the not going out, it's the not seeing friends, it's having nothing to do and nowhere to go.

No holidays, no pictures, no restaurants, no ale houses, no real fun apart from what you try so hard to make for yourself.

Recognising that I'm so pissed off and bored with it that the slipperly slope beckons for us all.

On that theme, I'm taking the whole of this 40 days to try and get a little fitter and a little less fatter.. I find it pretty easy to give stuff up if I've decided and like everyone, put loads of weight on through just not moving around and doing stuff that you'd normally be doing.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12618 on: February 19, 2021, 11:28:25 pm »
I'm getting really worried by my sister's excess drinking but I've no idea how or if I can help her as like most addicts she doesn't believe or think she has a problem.

She's been drinking pretty much every day/night for the best part of 40yrs now.  It's mainly wine, at least a bottle every day but also gin if she can afford it.

She's been on her own for nearly 25yrs and never really had any responsibility for bills, rent or mortgage or a job as she's always been self employed and lived in a caravan at my parents since her divorce all those years ago.

Thing is we've now sold the property so although she's got a decent sum of money in the bank she's pretty much homeless, splitting her time between our brothers in Wales and my niece's near Southport.

She refuses to make plans or discuss her options and keeps putting off doing anything with ridiculous excuses.

She's pretty much unconscious and in bed by 8 or 9pm but then wide awake from 2/3ish playing candy crush or solitaire on her laptop once the alcohol has worn off, till eventually she drops off to sleep until mid morning.

How do we help her to see the damage she's doing, not just to her life but her kids and grandkids who spend their lives worrying about her?

How do you help someone who doesn't want help or think that they need help?

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12619 on: February 20, 2021, 06:51:05 am »
Debs it sounds like she's stuck in a numbing routine as the result of emotional trauma, possibly caused by the divorce, can't be sure. She seems though to have created her own world of dependency, centred around the caravan and wine. Right now she might be in fear - it's very hard to reach people who are afraid.......

As much as the drinking could be a worry (I'm not sure of the effect of a bottle of wine a day is having, but it can't be doing any good!!!!!), I'm more concerned right now about her potential state of mind - which in itself could fuel further numbing activity - alcohol dependency and obsessive gaming/phone use/not interacting with others much beyond a superficial level are all tactics to avoid facing a reality and her reality just changed so her subconscious mind is telling her to protect herself by not discussing options.

Other will have their own suggestions here - mine is to see if you can at least persuade her to run a basic health check, at least on the basis of her environment having changed. Running some basic bloods/urine with her GP should give indications of things like liver condition or could reveal signs of any long-term damage done, say to kidneys or liver. This  might be a wake up call.

Apart from that, sorry to say there's not a great deal you can do for someone who does not want to be helped. There are techniques for so-called "interventions" and I'm sure there are some people here with experience of that. If I knew how an intervention worked, I'd say - but I dont......it's one option open though.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12620 on: February 20, 2021, 09:37:46 am »


Quote from: 24∗7 on February 20, 2021, 06:51:05 am
Debs it sounds like she's stuck in a numbing routine as the result of emotional trauma.

Thanks for your comments Jim, they've been helpful and enlightening.

I've heard about how things like the sudden loss of a loved one, divorce or any personal upheaval can cause strange behaviour like triggering a hoarding addiction.  I saw that with my mum throughout my life and put it down to the loss of both her parents within 2wks of each other when we were little.

She left her husband as he was controlling and abusive, both physically and verbally, usually triggered after he'd been drinking yet they've remained very close to the point of having family holidays together and her helping him decorate, tile and landscape the garden of his new house. 

She's always found talking about stuff hard, she drives me nuts just trying to have a normal conversation with her as she's never still or sits down.  I've always thought the constant need to be busy is due to her not wanting time to realise where her life is.  Like sticking fingers in her ears so she doesn't have to hear anything she doesn't want to.

As for the doctor's, my niece told me she hasn't even changed her address for anything since the house was sold.  Car insurance, drivers licence or doctors are still registered at my parents address so she's not even going to get her letter for her vaccination though in theory she doesn't have a permanent address now anyway.

I'll do some research on the interventions, see if there's something we could possibly use.

Thanks again for the insights, it's been helpful.

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,326
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12621 on: February 23, 2021, 09:13:02 am »
Hi Debs. Sorry to hear that your sister is struggling. Jim pretty much covered everything I was going to say. In my experience as a member of AA, people who suffer from this disease are generally those who endured some form of trauma in their past. Instead of dealing with it, most alcoholics suppress it, which in turn causes the type of behaviour your sister is displaying. Their whole life becomes an exercise in burying their head in the sand and not wanting to face up to reality

I would suggest that you attempt a family intervention. However, when making your approach, don't open with "we want to talk about your drinking". Open with "we'd like to talk to you about [insert traumatic event that caused her drinking]". Start there. See if you can initiate discussion on the trauma and assure her that your only intention is to help her address it. If you can do that much then you'll have made a good start. From there she may do something about the drinking herself.

Keep us posted. Good luck!
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12622 on: March 2, 2021, 07:19:03 pm »
Hi Billy only just seen your reply so thanks for the insight and suggestion but how do we know or identify what the trauma was that triggered it?
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,326
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12623 on: March 2, 2021, 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  2, 2021, 07:19:03 pm
Hi Billy only just seen your reply so thanks for the insight and suggestion but how do we know or identify what the trauma was that triggered it?

It might not necessarily be 1 specific event. It could be a series of things that happened over a period of time.

If you don't mind me asking, do you know if she harbours any feelings of bitterness or resentment against someone or something?

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12624 on: March 2, 2021, 08:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March  2, 2021, 08:29:53 pm
It might not necessarily be 1 specific event. It could be a series of things that happened over a period of time.

If you don't mind me asking, do you know if she harbours any feelings of bitterness or resentment against someone or something?

It's hard to say Billy to be honest she's not easy to read, doesn't say much about stuff and is as stubborn as a mule.

I only found out about the physical violence from her kids when they heard their dad threaten to kill her during one of their drunken fights/arguments.  They were probably 12 and 10 at the time.

Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Trada
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12625 on: Today at 05:17:35 am »
I've cut my drinking to almost zero now, since last Summer apart from a drink over Christmas and the New year then stopped again right after that.

I did my Christmas drinking strange I got 2lt of Vodka for the 2 week period 1 for the Christmas period and one for the new year.

But how I did it was, I had 4 old 750ml bottles, so I poured 250ml into each one then topped it up with water so I had 8 bottle in the end it felt like I was still drinking all evening with one bottle and it was still enough to make me feel tipsy and after the  new year I haven't touched anything

I think I will do that every Christmas so I dont miss out in the Christmas drink
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Up
« previous next »
 