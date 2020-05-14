How are youse all doing?



Dry January is almost over........for those doing it.



Some of you, especially Billy the Kid, might remember me proudly announcing I'd realised I was hitting it too hard back in Jan 2018 and pledged to have a dry month - my birthday's on Jan 1st so I always had an issue with Dry January, see, so I thought I was doing something boss.



Well, Billy quite rightly called me out on going for the shortest month and said he wouldn't be impressed with anything less than three months..........bastard.........so I took him up on it - which wasn't easy at times - but I persisted and did it. Changed many things in my life......



I've had some more recent life upheavals, some heavy emotional shit to deal with and have had to face down some demons again, some new, others the old familiars I'd thought I'd dealt with - so this year I've decided I need a clear head again and, having missed Dry January, have decided to repeat Billy the Kid's Three Month Challenge.



I hope that, one day, I will never feel the urge to have a drink again - I'd like to reach a point where I not only don't want one but actively recoil at the thought. Maybe it'll be this year, who knows?



One thing is for sure - from May 2018 until last Xmas, I had a much better, healthier, 'responsible' relationship with booze - but I could feel it slowly slipping away - and putting on 5kgs over xmas/new year (okay, the gyms were shut but still I'm not totally stupid, I know what I was doing.........!) reminded me of the benefits of going zero.



If anyone's interested in joining me, I'm happy to go into an Accountability Buddy arrangement, with regular check-ins and support if either is struggling.



Love and light, my friends.



(In loving memory of that mad twat Carl.)