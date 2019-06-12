« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Android Phones - Apps and stuff  (Read 214228 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,486
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2520 on: June 12, 2019, 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 12, 2019, 02:01:07 pm
Ain't going right back through the thread but has anyone used Lucky Patcher?

https://www.luckypatchers.com/download/

Seems could be very useful for stopping ads etc

Used it years ago to skip ads and popups in aps. Used to work on a few of the older games and apps for in-app purchases (but I've been told that has long been patched out of google). Does mean you having to root your phone and it can be a bit of a faff getting it to work how you want. But in practice you can find patches versions of the games online if you know where to look

Quote from: Qston on June 12, 2019, 02:07:02 pm
Right. After years with a Samsung S7 edge I am about to replace. I am not going to get myself tied to a contract and will buy another phone outright. I am not a technical wizard like some of you on here so need something that I understand quickly, has access to google play, takes really good pics and basically works the same as the samsung I am used to. Without buying another samsung until recently the Huawei Pro 20 looked a good choice but does that mean if I get one now that I won`t be able to use google play in the future ? The other option seems to be the One Plus 7 which seems to tick a lot of boxes but some reviews seem to suggest the camera isn`t up to the standard of the Pro 20.

So, if I go for a Huwaei is all this stuff in the news recently going to stop me using google play apps or access to them ? or should I go for the One Plus 7 anyway ?

All suggestions and advice welcomed !!

Huawei does have the vastly superior camera but the OnePlus 7 does take more than acceptable photos. If you just want a point and shoot camera then either are fine

In terms of google on Huawei, you will get still have access to the google apps and play store even when the worst of the trade deal kicks in. BUT what you will lose in future are google and Android updates. So when Android moves to version 10 you wont get those updates. You will also lose out on security patches for your phone making your phone technically open to security flaws. These will not be patched by Google/Huawei.

But I am like you in that I dont do contracts and buy my phone up front (well on a credit card and pay it down). I can only talk about Oneplus as I have had the 3 and 5T versions and cant fault them or their service (both have had screen burn issues and they were fixed by Oneplus for free).
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,480
  • Believer
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2521 on: June 12, 2019, 04:15:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 12, 2019, 02:34:05 pm
Used it years ago to skip ads and popups in aps. Used to work on a few of the older games and apps for in-app purchases (but I've been told that has long been patched out of google). Does mean you having to root your phone and it can be a bit of a faff getting it to work how you want. But in practice you can find patches versions of the games online if you know where to look

Huawei does have the vastly superior camera but the OnePlus 7 does take more than acceptable photos. If you just want a point and shoot camera then either are fine

In terms of google on Huawei, you will get still have access to the google apps and play store even when the worst of the trade deal kicks in. BUT what you will lose in future are google and Android updates. So when Android moves to version 10 you wont get those updates. You will also lose out on security patches for your phone making your phone technically open to security flaws. These will not be patched by Google/Huawei.

But I am like you in that I dont do contracts and buy my phone up front (well on a credit card and pay it down). I can only talk about Oneplus as I have had the 3 and 5T versions and cant fault them or their service (both have had screen burn issues and they were fixed by Oneplus for free).

Many thanks for that. I really like the cameras on the Huawei but based on what you're saying about the future security flaws then clearly sensible choice is the Oneplus. I do want a really good camera. I currently take my SLR on holiday but frankly for days out with family etc it is a pain in the arse to lug about so want a phone with a camera which provides good images using the zoom etc.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2522 on: June 12, 2019, 04:54:35 pm »
Apparently the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will have the next beta of Android Q. Whether it continues to receive the monthly security updates remains to be seen, likely depends on whether the executive order from Trump is rescinded, but for now it's the best supported phone I've had (and I owned the OnePlus One, 2 and 3T).

It's camera and battery life blow every other phone I've used out of the water. But again I've not tried anything else newer than the OnePlus 3T to compare it to.
Logged

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2523 on: September 13, 2019, 10:34:11 pm »
Any decent apps to stream live football?
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2524 on: September 13, 2019, 10:42:23 pm »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on September 13, 2019, 10:34:11 pm
Any decent apps to stream live football?

LivenetTv - Swift Streamz & Tv Tap are all you need & Mobdro if you have a vpn,they stop streaming to the UK when the footy is on,turn it back on after the footy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2525 on: September 18, 2019, 10:28:52 pm »
Anyone with a Google one storage subscription (I'm on the £1.59pm) check you app in the benefits tab you can claim a free Google home mini
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,449
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2526 on: September 19, 2019, 04:53:02 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on September 18, 2019, 10:28:52 pm
Anyone with a Google one storage subscription (I'm on the £1.59pm) check you app in the benefits tab you can claim a free Google home mini

Legend! Thanks for sharing - just did my order now. Have one already but dead handy to have one upstairs too.
Logged
JFT96

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,732
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2527 on: September 22, 2019, 02:43:07 pm »
Got the A-40 recently but found it strange how whatsapp and email notifications don't flash up on the lock screen. Had to download glimpse notifications for it to do it. Just assumed this would be a normal function of the phone!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,022
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2528 on: October 19, 2019, 09:45:41 am »
I've a galaxy s10 on giffgaff network. Havent been receiving normal texts since Thursday but people are receiving the ones I send. Any ideas how to resolve this?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
    • @hartejack
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2529 on: January 17, 2020, 12:55:29 pm »
Does anyone know how to 'close' Google Podcasts? Even when I'm done with it, I can seem to swipe it of my active apps/notifications list.

And is there a way of preventing the brief pause on Podcasts, BBC Sounds, and more, when you receive a message notification?  I find this more of an irritation than a benefit.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2530 on: December 4, 2020, 11:57:20 am »
I have been a long time IOS user but wanted to get an android phone for a long time. I bit the bullet a few days ago in a black Friday sale and bought the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. Its a real beauty of a phone and quite the flagship killer.

But heres the thing  Im really concerned about privacy and security on a Xiaomi device. After doing some research it seems pretty clear that MiUi Global OS and a lot of the bloatware apps that come pre-installed share user data with Servers in some shady locations. I even read about incognito user browsing data being shared. Ive also read speculation about the possibility of spyware being embedded in the hardware.

On the flipside Im sure Apple and Google are no angels themselves. iOS is closed source after all.

Does anyone have any tips to securely configure one of these Xiaomi handsets to maximise security and privacy? From removing bloatware to actually installing a custom ROM, Im open to it but I would be really interested to hear thoughts and recommendations on here.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Dowahwiddy

  • diddy doo diddy dey do doh dondey doh
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2531 on: December 4, 2020, 03:13:51 pm »
I use blokada and don't have any concerns with my Xiaomi device. It works as a VPN and is fully configurable to block any unwanted traffic aswel as all adverts/tracking cookies. On top of that there is a large custom ROM development community over on XDA. As far as ROMs go the Xiaomi EU ROM seems to be the ROM of choice as it is basically stock Xiaomi rom with bloatware removed.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2532 on: December 5, 2020, 06:52:35 am »
Quote from: Dowahwiddy on December  4, 2020, 03:13:51 pm
I use blokada and don't have any concerns with my Xiaomi device. It works as a VPN and is fully configurable to block any unwanted traffic aswel as all adverts/tracking cookies. On top of that there is a large custom ROM development community over on XDA. As far as ROMs go the Xiaomi EU ROM seems to be the ROM of choice as it is basically stock Xiaomi rom with bloatware removed.

Thanks for your help man. Thats really helpful.

Im going to do more research on custom roms. It seems like knowing this stuff is essential if one takes their privacy seriously.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2533 on: July 15, 2021, 11:01:29 pm »
I have had to send my Motorola G7 Power phone for repair (there was an issue with the headphone jack/speakerphone, couldn't hear any sounds even with a pair of headphones plugged in the 3.5mm jack).

They took the SIM card out before it was sent to the repairer (returned it on 23/6).  I got the phone back today & after restoring my backup, I noticed there weren't any SMS messages between 23/6 & this afternoon.  Will I be able to restore these missing texts or will they have disappeared permanently?  I don't think there was anything urgent, but I get sent a lot of text messages each day.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 12:52:41 pm »
since yesterdays samsung galaxy s10 update my music downloads destination is now my voice recorder files?? when I them move them to the samsung music app they lose their 'renames' and appear as 8d14-de49 etc which is pretty useless. Anyone know how to go back to downloading straight to the SMA?
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,929
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Android Phones - Apps and stuff
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 07:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December  5, 2020, 06:52:35 am
Thanks for your help man. Thats really helpful.

Im going to do more research on custom roms. It seems like knowing this stuff is essential if one takes their privacy seriously.

Absolutely.

EU ROM,
Adaway,
blokada,
And logging traffic
I even block specific routes of traffic with adaway

Best route you can go
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 