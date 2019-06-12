Ain't going right back through the thread but has anyone used Lucky Patcher?



https://www.luckypatchers.com/download/



Seems could be very useful for stopping ads etc



Right. After years with a Samsung S7 edge I am about to replace. I am not going to get myself tied to a contract and will buy another phone outright. I am not a technical wizard like some of you on here so need something that I understand quickly, has access to google play, takes really good pics and basically works the same as the samsung I am used to. Without buying another samsung until recently the Huawei Pro 20 looked a good choice but does that mean if I get one now that I won`t be able to use google play in the future ? The other option seems to be the One Plus 7 which seems to tick a lot of boxes but some reviews seem to suggest the camera isn`t up to the standard of the Pro 20.



So, if I go for a Huwaei is all this stuff in the news recently going to stop me using google play apps or access to them ? or should I go for the One Plus 7 anyway ?



All suggestions and advice welcomed !!



Used it years ago to skip ads and popups in aps. Used to work on a few of the older games and apps for in-app purchases (but I've been told that has long been patched out of google). Does mean you having to root your phone and it can be a bit of a faff getting it to work how you want. But in practice you can find patches versions of the games online if you know where to lookHuawei does have the vastly superior camera but the OnePlus 7 does take more than acceptable photos. If you just want a point and shoot camera then either are fineIn terms of google on Huawei, you will get still have access to the google apps and play store even when the worst of the trade deal kicks in. BUT what you will lose in future are google and Android updates. So when Android moves to version 10 you wont get those updates. You will also lose out on security patches for your phone making your phone technically open to security flaws. These will not be patched by Google/Huawei.But I am like you in that I dont do contracts and buy my phone up front (well on a credit card and pay it down). I can only talk about Oneplus as I have had the 3 and 5T versions and cant fault them or their service (both have had screen burn issues and they were fixed by Oneplus for free).