Gone down a rabbit hole now!



https://www.youtube.com/v/mDQhLnLQPxE



Me too after listening to your last oneFor some reason this one popped up in my head from 1990. Here's a boss story for you. Me and my best mate were in the Ku club in Ibiza in 93. We were dancing away and getting close to two fit females ( birds ) and as we all decided to go and chill outside this started to get mixed inMe and my best mate looked at eachother in astonishment and both nodded to eachother and went back to the speakers . We never seen them again. Ah well !Edit .. We both had decks back home and a fine collection of vinyl and we had that track but had never heard it in a club. Priorities an '' all that !