Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The House and Techno Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
79
80
81
82
83
[
84
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The House and Techno Thread (Read 227995 times)
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,589
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The House and Techno Thread
«
Reply #3320 on:
March 24, 2023, 09:11:38 am »
Really enjoying this set from someone who's been spinning them for over 30 years.
STEVE LAWLER at The Hall Miami
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O7Lcf2SBnwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O7Lcf2SBnwQ</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
DangerScouse
"You picked on the wrong city!"
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,448
Re: The House and Techno Thread
«
Reply #3321 on:
May 11, 2023, 08:33:03 am »
https://youtu.be/-hjkicSvuXI
Logged
DangerScouse
"You picked on the wrong city!"
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,448
Re: The House and Techno Thread
«
Reply #3322 on:
May 19, 2023, 08:58:16 pm »
https://youtu.be/uUcL2sQWzMc
Logged
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,589
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The House and Techno Thread
«
Reply #3323 on:
May 23, 2023, 08:56:51 am »
A great read and something I knew virtually nothing about.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/may/03/bleep-dance-music-80s-yorkshire
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,493
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The House and Techno Thread
«
Reply #3324 on:
June 11, 2023, 06:12:50 pm »
Sad to this venue no more.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nrcgEPEuWQY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nrcgEPEuWQY</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
reddebs
areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,163
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The House and Techno Thread
«
Reply #3325 on:
Today
at 02:57:34 pm »
Fantastic couple of hours listening to hubby on the decks. He really should be out in Ibiza ripping up the bars and clubs, he's that good.
One day I'll record him and start promoting him ☺️
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
79
80
81
82
83
[
84
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The House and Techno Thread
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2