Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3280 on: September 3, 2020, 01:38:14 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 27, 2020, 04:52:41 pm
Only seeing this now DeFacto. That's a bit of a kick in the balls alright but I'm sure you'll have plenty more chances to see her  :)

Cheers mate, looking forward to it, whenever that may be.  ;D
Offline nozza

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3281 on: September 7, 2020, 05:56:56 pm »
this always brightens up the day.

https://youtu.be/mDURChQ7w54
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3282 on: September 9, 2020, 07:08:25 pm »
Offline nozza

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3283 on: September 10, 2020, 12:35:33 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September  9, 2020, 07:08:25 pm
Great track...and here with added scousers... :D

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui-TaOq2gEU



Them were the days!
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3284 on: November 6, 2020, 04:26:42 pm »
Online RedSamba

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3285 on: November 28, 2020, 09:26:19 am »
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3286 on: November 28, 2020, 09:47:58 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on November 28, 2020, 09:26:19 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98dE6DmBz4M&ab_channel=HotSince82


massive  :wellin
We follow Hot since '82 on Spotify and his new album landed in our must listen tracks yesterday.  This is one of the tracks.
Offline stara

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3287 on: November 28, 2020, 06:22:13 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Iwdun41WhSY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Iwdun41WhSY</a>

Great tune, great dancer.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3288 on: January 10, 2021, 11:38:08 pm »
Drinking whisky, listening to house music, escapism at its finest :)

Heres some belters on my current playlist (I say current, theyre all old cos I am too!)

Carol Bailey - Understand Me (Free your mind) - Instrumental mix

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OiPZTgvEJP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OiPZTgvEJP4</a>



Don Carlos - Alone (Paradise)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-45-tW-TDwo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-45-tW-TDwo</a>



And one of my all time top 10 house tracks, without any shadow of a doubt...

The Night Writers - Let the music use you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_XEIw2wTXKQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_XEIw2wTXKQ</a>

Got to be some old bastards out there who will enjoy these ;D  :wave



One more for the road...

The True Underground Sound of Rome - Satellite

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KDd6G_U4Zz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KDd6G_U4Zz8</a>

« Last Edit: January 11, 2021, 01:03:34 am by Red_Mist »
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3289 on: April 4, 2021, 12:27:39 am »
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3290 on: April 4, 2021, 10:17:26 am »
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3291 on: April 4, 2021, 10:20:08 am »
Loving this track at the moment....

Kingpin Cartel - Ghetto (this is pitched down, but it suits it for me).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GvV0hwb2a7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GvV0hwb2a7k</a>
Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3292 on: October 19, 2021, 06:30:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaQAIWWOS8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaQAIWWOS8Y</a>
Online RedSamba

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3293 on: October 21, 2021, 06:23:21 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mjVGLr2z7D4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mjVGLr2z7D4</a>
Offline Crimson

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3294 on: October 22, 2021, 03:31:18 pm »
Shamelessly promoting a friends' work  :-*   

A sample below:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DCnEn3TGZeg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DCnEn3TGZeg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xVu_R4vVeZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xVu_R4vVeZQ</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IcqGSDLivUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IcqGSDLivUo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iiTryr5UAZ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iiTryr5UAZ4</a>





Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3295 on: November 7, 2021, 09:54:55 pm »
Two bangers.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s6m0hhIAO60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s6m0hhIAO60</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vzDwN1FyWm4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vzDwN1FyWm4</a>
Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3296 on: January 19, 2022, 06:30:43 pm »
Just watching this live, Cosmic Gate doing a set in Mexico.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O4GtXDqUSAM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O4GtXDqUSAM</a>
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3297 on: February 10, 2022, 03:47:06 pm »
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3298 on: February 10, 2022, 11:02:20 pm »
Nice track Debs. Not my usual style, but that got the old foot a-tappin :)
Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3299 on: February 15, 2022, 10:05:24 pm »
This Guy from Serbia, Space Motion does some amazing tunes.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HBdYIFfz_QU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HBdYIFfz_QU</a>
Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3300 on: February 23, 2022, 04:15:17 pm »
This dirty track came out on Friday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/42gB1LBOUxE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/42gB1LBOUxE</a>
Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3301 on: March 27, 2022, 09:16:10 pm »
Anjunadeep #13 compilation mix of label artists.

I swear that is not Anthony Taylor on the Decks. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QM7L27N8-rE&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QM7L27N8-rE&amp;t=1s</a>
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3302 on: June 24, 2022, 09:01:51 pm »
https://youtu.be/ZdVEpB3vNzo

Only came across this today. What a fucking tune!
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3303 on: June 24, 2022, 10:51:32 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2022, 09:01:51 pm
https://youtu.be/ZdVEpB3vNzo

Only came across this today. What a fucking tune!

Superb isn't it mate? 

It's been on my playlist for a while 👍
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3304 on: June 25, 2022, 09:17:38 am »
It's fucking class!
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3305 on: June 25, 2022, 11:22:36 am »
Great tune that.
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3306 on: July 11, 2022, 11:27:46 am »
I know it's been done loads of times and I love the tune anyway but this is such a good version

https://youtu.be/w38otsIrKe8
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3307 on: July 11, 2022, 11:52:59 am »
Soundcloud UK House Charts - Jethro Heston

#1
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4VDHlYlkdg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q4VDHlYlkdg</a>

#3
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KqsX2_sTGL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KqsX2_sTGL8</a>

Offline Freetux

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3308 on: July 12, 2022, 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2022, 09:01:51 pm
https://youtu.be/ZdVEpB3vNzo

Only came across this today. What a fucking tune!

Very good that one.
Online RedSamba

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3309 on: July 29, 2022, 05:36:46 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QE1TlTLOb60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QE1TlTLOb60</a>
Online Tobelius

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3310 on: July 29, 2022, 07:15:40 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uZiBQbqdRVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uZiBQbqdRVY</a>
Online RedSamba

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3311 on: August 12, 2022, 08:01:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Doiij_7QxM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Doiij_7QxM4</a>
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3312 on: August 12, 2022, 08:08:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on August 12, 2022, 08:01:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Doiij_7QxM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Doiij_7QxM4</a>

Been listening to that all week mate, great track 👌
Online RedSamba

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3313 on: September 9, 2022, 12:02:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dDPqDgL7Wno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dDPqDgL7Wno</a>

Tunes from start to finish. What a set
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3314 on: September 9, 2022, 02:04:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 24, 2022, 09:01:51 pm
https://youtu.be/ZdVEpB3vNzo

Only came across this today. What a fucking tune!
Sounds like Bicep.
Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3315 on: October 10, 2022, 01:59:03 pm »
Anjunadeep's Franky Wah 4 hour set, it's pretty amazing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C_oQdMov47M&amp;t=15s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C_oQdMov47M&amp;t=15s</a>
Offline tray fenny

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3316 on: October 14, 2022, 03:18:40 pm »
Jus re-discovered this track from 89, never realised Big Audio Dynamite released house music. Absolute belter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5bKYA0jDgM

Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3317 on: November 27, 2022, 03:09:39 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FPNUXP1YVmk&amp;t=21s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FPNUXP1YVmk&amp;t=21s</a>
Online RedSince86

Re: The House and Techno Thread
« Reply #3318 on: Today at 02:24:09 pm »
Ben Bohmer at The roundhouse.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/guOFgrp7JoI&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/guOFgrp7JoI&amp;t=1s</a>
