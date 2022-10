Drinking whisky, listening to house music, escapism at its finestHereís some belters on my current playlist (I say current, theyíre all old cos I am too!)Carol Bailey - Understand Me (Free your mind) - Instrumental mixDon Carlos - Alone (Paradise)And one of my all time top 10 house tracks, without any shadow of a doubt...The Night Writers - Let the music use youGot to be some old bastards out there who will enjoy theseOne more for the road...The True Underground Sound of Rome - Satellite