How and why is Alien-head still managing? They may be worse than under Sean Dyche.



I think their squad is worse now (better footballing wise but worse in terms of capability to stay in the Premier League). When they got relegated they sold or released Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst. That was on top of Newcastle sabotaging their chances of staying up by signing Chris Wood in January and a couple of stingy transfer windows under their vulture capitalists.Kompany brought in younger players that were a step above most in the Championship but not really Premier League quality. They repeated that trick in the summer and now have a very young squad with little Premier League experience, peppered with a few journeymen like Nathan Redmond.They've also been unfortunate that one of their few players that showed any aptitude in the Premier League - Lyle Foster - seems to be having a really rough time off the pitch.To be below Luton and Sheffield United is some anti-achievement though!