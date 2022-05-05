« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Wouldnt the parachute payments offset most of that debt? Not that this is the right way to buy into a club, but is he situation that dire?

Basically it's get back up while we have the parachute money or the club is screwed.

It's whether they'd cut back a lot after relegation though to make promotion less likely. Its the clubs who go down in their first season in the PL who tend to go straight back up.
Wouldnt the parachute payments offset most of that debt? Not that this is the right way to buy into a club, but is he situation that dire?

The payments are 55% of the PL revenue in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3
The payments are 55% of the PL revenue in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3
Then the club will have paid off the LBO then the owners will be getting loans going forward to pay for palatial mansions and a Gulfstream jet for themselves and make  like the Glazer's do at United.

Reminds me of that episode in The Sopranos when they loan money to a sports shop owner, then the Soprano crew just buy loads of stuff not related to sports to sell on the side while the store foots the tab then soon after goes under.

Seems American owners in Football not FSG do something similar with clubs here.

Chelsea being owned by a Hedge Fund should worry Chelsea fans.
The payments are 55% of the PL revenue in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3
Don't know the details, but doesn't that amount to some 55-60m quid? Hence the highest prize single game in the world is the Championship playoffs for the PL. As Fromola said, it's money to get back up or else, but (I certainly hope) that this is not going to lead to a situation like Bury.

The formation of the PL was the very reason why this is happening. Draw a "richness" line that most teams cannot cross, and if they manage to do it, it will sustain them for a while. This invites the vultures to a meal - buy into a club that can make it and get ready for a payoff, but leverage the buyout with parachute payments so that you don't lose. Vultures indeed.
Don't look at Burnley

They're irrelevant
Don't look at Burnley

They're irrelevant
During Sean Dyche's time I hated Burnley with passion (I'm sure my posting record on that may have indicated as much). I don't mind them now that the rugby coach is out, but that's what's irrelevant for me. A club's existence should not be threatened by financial interests. The sport didn't start with making money in mind, and that's not in the crux of it either. No club should seize to exist for such reasons. You may argue that Bury is irrelevant, but to me it is not irrelevant for the good of the sport.   
How and why is Alien-head still managing? They may be worse than under Sean Dyche.
How and why is Alien-head still managing? They may be worse than under Sean Dyche.
I think their squad is worse now (better footballing wise but worse in terms of capability to stay in the Premier League).  When they got relegated they sold or released Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst.  That was on top of Newcastle sabotaging their chances of staying up by signing Chris Wood in January and a couple of stingy transfer windows under their vulture capitalists.

Kompany brought in younger players that were a step above most in the Championship but not really Premier League quality.  They repeated that trick in the summer and now have a very young squad with little Premier League experience, peppered with a few journeymen like Nathan Redmond.

They've also been unfortunate that one of their few players that showed any aptitude in the Premier League - Lyle Foster - seems to be having a really rough time off the pitch.

To be below Luton and Sheffield United is some anti-achievement though!
They're not even competing because Kompany's trying to get them to play like Man City in the Premier League with Championship level players. At least Luton are making themselves difficult to beat, with a weaker squad.
They are shit.
Trafford just isn't very good in net.
Trafford just isn't very good in net.

Another Man City youth prospect thrown in goal for a smaller Premier League side. See also Bazunu last year. Think it's a bit mad how he plays for Ireland over Kelleher but international football is a strange game.

You can fit Lavia in with those too actually. Never played a minute of men's football, signed for 15 million, failed with Southampton by all relevant metrics and then sold for four times the price. Bizarre sport.
Kompany is a shhh house. Rolling over for his mate pep. Going all out against us then rolling over for his other mate Lego head. To think he was also blaming Klopp for another yellow. Typical Man City shhh bag. Bye Wools.
Burnley is another turd that needs flushing for good.  A short trip down the road but you would think you had travelled thousands of miles and gone back in time.  Dreadful place.
We were talking about the club, but Andy's gone for the whole dang town! :D
We were talking about the club, but Andy's gone for the whole dang town! :D
He's not wrong though. Makes The Hills Have Eyes look cosmopolitan
