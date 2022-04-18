Our game postponed? Annoying
Yes, forgot, although you missed the 10 goal margin
16. Leeds P33 36pts -29 GD
17. Burnley p33 31pts -17 GD18. Everton P32 29pts -29 GD19. Watford p33 25pts -31 GD20. Norwich p33 24pts -43GDLooks even better now as I thought the 2 extra games were a worry, who knows, a week later it might look like this but I'm pushing it now
16. Leeds P34 39pts -28 GD
17. Burnley p34 34pts -16 GD18. Everton P33 29pts -30 GD19. Norwich p34 27pts -42GD20. Watford p34 25pts -32 GD
There's 2 City losses in there as well, now that is wishful thinking, I bet you thought it was just about Everton