Author Topic: Burnley Football Club  (Read 30985 times)

Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #400 on: April 18, 2022, 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on April 18, 2022, 06:03:38 am
i think you'll find it's because it's a pure miss

i dont know whether the rules have been tweaked or not but this season the encroachment retakes i've seen involve an encroaching defending player making a clearance after the pen rebound

so if the encroachment didn't afford the defending team any advantage it seems it will be ignored, whether that's by the rules or practical application of the rules, i have no idea

According to the rules, should have been retaken
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm »
Two huge home games for them in 72 hours. No other way to put it.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 03:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
Two huge home games for them in 72 hours. No other way to put it.

Think they need at least 3 points from these 2 games. Realistically they probably need to beat Watford away the game after.

4 points behind is a lot for a team that has 25 points from 31 game. May need to somehow get 3 or 4 wins in last 7
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 03:14:57 pm »
If they get four they're hopefully out of the relegation zone by the end of the weekend either way, barring something going terribly wrong at Anfield :wave

I think Burnley can win both games. Doing it is a different thing though.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 03:30:32 pm »
I'll be cheering their goals tonight as if it was us playing.

Please fucking win, we'll see arses fucking drop over on Grand Old Team.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 03:45:31 pm »
If the bottom of the table looks like below on monday night I will be well happy


16. Leeds P33         36pts +29 GD
17. Burnley p33      31pts  -17 GD
18. Everton P31    29pts  -29 GD
19. Watford p33    25pts  -31 GD
20. Norwich p33    24pts  -43GD
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:45:31 pm
If the bottom of the table looks like below on monday night I will be well happy


16. Leeds P33         36pts +29 GD
17. Burnley p33      31pts  -17 GD
18. Everton P31    29pts  -29 GD
19. Watford p33    25pts  -31 GD
20. Norwich p33    24pts  -43GD

Our game postponed? Annoying ;)
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm
Our game postponed? Annoying ;)


Yes, forgot, although you missed the 10 goal margin


16. Leeds P33         36pts -29 GD
17. Burnley p33      31pts  -17 GD
18. Everton P32    29pts  -29 GD
19. Watford p33    25pts  -31 GD
20. Norwich p33    24pts  -43GD

Looks even better now as I thought the 2 extra games were a worry, who knows, a week later it might look like this but I'm pushing it now

16. Leeds P34         39pts -28 GD
17. Burnley p34      34pts  -16 GD
18. Everton P33    29pts  -30 GD
19. Norwich p34    27pts  -42GD
20. Watford p34    25pts  -32 GD



There's 2 City losses in there as well, now that is wishful thinking, I bet you thought it was just about Everton
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm »
6 massive games left...
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm »
Come on you Clarets. If you send that shite down, I'll never utter a negative word about Burnley Football Club ever again.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #410 on: Today at 12:27:20 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm
Come on you Clarets. If you send that shite down, I'll never utter a negative word about Burnley Football Club ever again.
Ive been quite vocal about their rugby style, I hated it, but now that Sean Dyche is gone, Im with you. Ill never say a bad word about Burnley if they send the Bitters down.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:33:47 am »
Come on Michael Jackson's Claret and Blue army
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:16:09 am »
Let's go you dirty Claret feckers!
