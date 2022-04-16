What puzzles me is the entire approach of the owners. They came in, in typical venture capitalist style, with a leveraged buyout, taking one of few debt-free clubs and paying themselves all of the saved cash reserves as a bonus for absolutely no reason than they love money.



Their plan only works if Burnley stay in the Premier League sucking at that teat. In the Championship, a reduced fan attendance awaits, as does stricter FFP rules, less TV money by far (money in general) and a knowledge that its a very difficult league to ascend out of. The value of the club plummets and they have to sell all the best players. Theyve put next to no money in, until January when they looked doomed and had to do something, but even then the departure of Chris Wood largely funded their signings.



This looks to me like a bunch of chancers who saw an opportunity, took it despite being woefully underprepared and with next to no football knowledge, assuming that because hes done in for half a decade that Dyche could continue indefinitely to keep them in the league with a paltry spend.



I feel sorry for their fans but their owners deserve relegation and to lose every penny - not that any of their personal wealth will be at risk with this.