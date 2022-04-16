« previous next »
Author Topic: Burnley Football Club  (Read 29498 times)

Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #360 on: April 16, 2022, 10:21:43 am »
Quote from: dikwad on April 16, 2022, 07:30:32 am
Looks like its Fat Sam to the rescue

Sam Allardyce got West Brom relegated last season. Surely that's cost him his "never relegated" aura of invincibility?
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #361 on: April 16, 2022, 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 16, 2022, 07:37:30 am
Embarrassing to sack a limited manager with an excellent track record of achieving whats expected on a very minimal budget, who has been relegated with them in the past but brought them back up. Funnily enough though, most football fans seem to think it a poor decision but a lot of Burnley fans think his time had run its course and dont dislike the sacking.

Allardyce is a busted skin cannon though, far beyond his usefulness and if Burnley genuinely think hell keep them up they deserve to go down. What Allardyce is famed for is making fallow teams more solid and harder to beat, more compact; Burnley have only conceded 44, you have to go up to Brighton in 11th to find a better defence. Theres teams in the top half whove conceded more. Solidity isnt the issue, goalscoring is given only Norwich have scored less than them. So you bring in a manager famed for grinding out 0-0s and one nils whereas what they really need is someone who can loosen the defensive structure just enough to keep them solid, but enable more adventure in attack. Thats not Allardyce.

Hell be buzzing though because hes picking up a squad that already knows his football to the letter. Theyd be better getting someone younger and ambitious but living with the fact they may go down, but with the caveat that coach is given the time for a rebuild in the Championship.

One argument you could make is that if goals are their issue, sacking a more defensive manager and bringing someone in who'll let the players play a bit more attacking can result in a bit of a temporary bump in form. Think Sherwood at Spurs and then Villa, terrible manager but he just gave the players a bit more belief and space to express themselves on the pitch, their defending didn't suffer immediately because you don't just forget how to defend overnight, and the results came for a short period.

Big Sam isn't likely to achieve any of that of course, and it's more likely that this is just a desperate move by what seems like a terrible owner to keep the gravy train rolling a bit longer.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #362 on: April 16, 2022, 10:27:09 am »
What puzzles me is the entire approach of the owners. They came in, in typical venture capitalist style, with a leveraged buyout, taking one of few debt-free clubs and paying themselves all of the saved cash reserves as a bonus for absolutely no reason than they love money.

Their plan only works if Burnley stay in the Premier League sucking at that teat. In the Championship, a reduced fan attendance awaits, as does stricter FFP rules, less TV money by far (money in general) and a knowledge that its a very difficult league to ascend out of. The value of the club plummets and they have to sell all the best players. Theyve put next to no money in, until January when they looked doomed and had to do something, but even then the departure of Chris Wood largely funded their signings.

This looks to me like a bunch of chancers who saw an opportunity, took it despite being woefully underprepared and with next to no football knowledge, assuming that because hes done in for half a decade that Dyche could continue indefinitely to keep them in the league with a paltry spend.

I feel sorry for their fans but their owners deserve relegation and to lose every penny - not that any of their personal wealth will be at risk with this.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #363 on: April 16, 2022, 10:50:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on April 16, 2022, 07:49:03 am
Ben Mee taking over as manager this week. They really are a sunday league club.

Okay now this is nuts. I presumed they'd have someone aka Allardyce ready to step in immediately. The fact that they haven't and given that they've sacked Dyche so close to their next match (as opposed to just after their last one) suggests there may be more to what's happened.
« Reply #364 on: April 16, 2022, 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 16, 2022, 10:27:09 am
What puzzles me is the entire approach of the owners. They came in, in typical venture capitalist style, with a leveraged buyout, taking one of few debt-free clubs and paying themselves all of the saved cash reserves as a bonus for absolutely no reason than they love money.

Their plan only works if Burnley stay in the Premier League sucking at that teat. In the Championship, a reduced fan attendance awaits, as does stricter FFP rules, less TV money by far (money in general) and a knowledge that its a very difficult league to ascend out of. The value of the club plummets and they have to sell all the best players. Theyve put next to no money in, until January when they looked doomed and had to do something, but even then the departure of Chris Wood largely funded their signings.

This looks to me like a bunch of chancers who saw an opportunity, took it despite being woefully underprepared and with next to no football knowledge, assuming that because hes done in for half a decade that Dyche could continue indefinitely to keep them in the league with a paltry spend.

I feel sorry for their fans but their owners deserve relegation and to lose every penny - not that any of their personal wealth will be at risk with this.

Yep.

Only one future I can see for Burnley now, and it's not a good one.

Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #365 on: April 16, 2022, 11:00:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 16, 2022, 10:13:16 am
Dyche has done it before but it's too stale there now and the team has got old and would need a big rebuild. Half the squad are out of contract as well.

Relegated teams who go back up tend to be ones who went down in their first season (Norwich, Fulham, Burnley previously). Teams who've been in the PL a while and get relegated tend to be in poor shape on and off the pitch (Stoke, Swansea, Bolton).
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #366 on: April 16, 2022, 11:01:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 16, 2022, 09:39:18 am
The uproar this is causing is laughable. I've seen it be claimed what he 'achieved' with Burnley will go down in Premier League history. He didn't achieve anything and has taken them to the brink of relegation. Should've been sacked long ago.

Its the timing thats weird. If they were considering sacking him this season they should probably have done it around Christmas and given the new manager the January window and more time to turn it around.

To sack him this late and have Ben Mee in charge for one of their few remaining games smacks of panic a bit.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #367 on: April 16, 2022, 11:01:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2022, 11:00:07 am
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.
Took it and put it in their own pockets - they didnt use any of their own capital to buy the club, it was completely leveraged. They paid the money in the bank to the new board as dividends.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #368 on: April 16, 2022, 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2022, 11:00:07 am
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.

The previous owners need to take a lot of the blame. It was reported that they actually had £80 million in the bank, they are a classic take the PL money and hoard it club.

Be funny as if they get a bounce and relegate the bitters
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #369 on: April 16, 2022, 11:08:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 16, 2022, 11:05:44 am
The previous owners need to take a lot of the blame. It was reported that they actually had £80 million in the bank, they are a classic take the PL money and hoard it club.

Be funny as if they get a bounce and relegate the bitters
They wont.

Youre right though, both sets of winners have robbed them.  All that money just gone and it should have been used on the squad.

Considering their resources, I didnt think the football Burnley played was too bad.  They werent just a kick and rush side, they could play a bit too.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #370 on: April 16, 2022, 11:15:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2022, 11:00:07 am
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.

The previous owners never gave him money, despite big profits and building up cash reserves which were then used for a leveraged takeover. They didn't sign anyone for 2 years and then wonder why it went stale.

I think Dyche hoped in vain that he'd get money to spend after the takeover, but the reality is it just takes money out the club
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #371 on: April 16, 2022, 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 16, 2022, 10:55:28 am
Yep.

Only one future I can see for Burnley now, and it's not a good one.

They'll be the next Derby/Bolton (or worse). They're fucked once the PL money goes.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #372 on: April 16, 2022, 11:20:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 16, 2022, 11:01:40 am
Took it and put it in their own pockets - they didnt use any of their own capital to buy the club, it was completely leveraged. They paid the money in the bank to the new board as dividends.

Where is the info on them doing this coming from out of interest? I really don't follow Burnley's finances so likely missed it.

Their accounts don't show it yet though. They had £80m in the bank at the time of the accounts being made on 31st July 2020, and the club was bought on 30th Dec some 5 months later so no knowing how much of that cash was used.
« Reply #373 on: April 16, 2022, 11:36:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 16, 2022, 11:05:44 am
The previous owners need to take a lot of the blame. It was reported that they actually had £80 million in the bank, they are a classic take the PL money and hoard it club.

Be funny as if they get a bounce and relegate the bitters

In theory, the approach of the previous owners wasn't a terrible one, they were potential relegation candidates most seasons and it would obviously be safer to have underspent than to be in the sort of position everton are in where they have thrown money around like it is going out of fashion and will be fucked if this lot manager to get a new manager bounce and sneak ahead of them. The problems with the approach are that they didn't give Dyche any money to spend and then sold up in a leveraged buyout allowing the new owners to load the club with debt and to hoover up that bank account, didn't the PL ban leveraged buyouts in the past?
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #374 on: April 16, 2022, 11:39:45 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on April 16, 2022, 11:36:35 am
In theory, the approach of the previous owners wasn't a terrible one, they were potential relegation candidates most seasons and it would obviously be safer to have underspent than to be in the sort of position everton are in where they have thrown money around like it is going out of fashion and will be fucked if this lot manager to get a new manager bounce and sneak ahead of them. The problems with the approach are that they didn't give Dyche any money to spend and then sold up in a leveraged buyout allowing the new owners to load the club with debt and to hoover up that bank account, didn't the PL ban leveraged buyouts in the past?

All the previous owners were interested in were lining their own pockets. They just got lucky with Dyche that they could get away with not spending and still have the PL money rolling in and they wanted to cash in while the going was good because they were going to go down sooner or later anyway. They just sold up to frauds which has ruined the club's future.

The problem is they go down in a financial mess (thanks to both sets of owners) rather than with cash reserves and a healthy balance sheet. They've gone from Moores to Hicks and Gillett, although at least Moores invested what we earned back into the team.
« Reply #375 on: April 16, 2022, 02:17:43 pm »
Maybe my opinion is a bit too conventional  I think Dyche did a good job with limited resources, and gave Burnley stability. Even if they went down hed have all the skills and tools available to bring them straight back up. Makes little sense from the outside, but who knows what goes on behind closed doors.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #376 on: April 16, 2022, 02:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 16, 2022, 02:17:43 pm
Maybe my opinion is a bit too conventional  I think Dyche did a good job with limited resources, and gave Burnley stability. Even if they went down hed have all the skills and tools available to bring them straight back up. Makes little sense from the outside, but who knows what goes on behind closed doors.

The nature of the Championship has changed a fair bit since Dyche and Burnley were last in it to be fair. His style of football is less likely to be successful in that division than ever before - the more proactive teams are the ones who have been most successful recently e.g. Norwich, Fulham, Brentford.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 10:45:06 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 16, 2022, 11:20:53 am
Where is the info on them doing this coming from out of interest? I really don't follow Burnley's finances so likely missed it.

Their accounts don't show it yet though. They had £80m in the bank at the time of the accounts being made on 31st July 2020, and the club was bought on 30th Dec some 5 months later so no knowing how much of that cash was used.
It was on Tifo Podcasts special on Burnleys takeover. Theres also mention of the structure of payment for the club in this article - https://theathletic.com/2364621/2021/02/05/comment-why-should-a-club-like-burnley-incur-debt-on-its-owners-behalf/?amp=1 - though it is behind a paywall.

They havent even paid the first instalment on the club yet. Parachute payments wont save these unless theyve got relegation clauses in the contracts of most of the players, which they reportedly do.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 am »
I would have still backed Burnley to get the points over Everton with the next 7 games to go. Daft sacking for me
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 am »
They need to take full advantage of West Ham's European adventures today or I suspect that's pretty much it for them. Last week was quite unfortunate really. Those two games gone the other way round and we'd be looking at an entirely different scenario now.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 am »
I'm no fan of Dyche's approach whatsoever, but somehow he managed to make lemonade when he was given some particularly bitter lemons. That experience should serve him well when he inevitably turns up across Stanley Park.

But as much as I'd love to see someone come in and do a quick rescue job to help them survive and send the blueshite down, I'd be happier to see the parasitic, bloodsucking venture capitalist owners lose their Premier League ATM. I can only see one direction for Burnley, and it doesn't stop at the Championship. A modest, debt free club rinsed by vultures. I doubt they will be bothering the Premier League for a very long time to come.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 11:43:43 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:09:40 am
They need to take full advantage of West Ham's European adventures today or I suspect that's pretty much it for them. Last week was quite unfortunate really. Those two games gone the other way round and we'd be looking at an entirely different scenario now.

Yeah, it's actually a very winnable fixture today despite how difficult it would ordinarily be. It's almost the kind of game you'd want to have a manager for..
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 am »
and Sky go with Newcastle v Leicester, the most pointless game of the season
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 11:09:00 am
I would have still backed Burnley to get the points over Everton with the next 7 games to go. Daft sacking for me

They looked doomed anyway (4 wins all season, lost 6 of their last 7) but the thing with the Dyche sacking is there's no plan. They've got rid of his coaching staff and stuck a reserve manager in there to pick a team with Ben Mee.

If they had Allardyce or whoever ready to come in on Monday morning and make a better go of it then it makes a bit more sense. Just reminds me of when Wolves sacked Mick McCarthy and then appointed Terry Connor, or that Chris Ramsey who came in at QPR. They looked like going down anyway but just replacing them with a nobody sealed their fate and made them easy pickings for the rest of the season.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:09:40 am
They need to take full advantage of West Ham's European adventures today or I suspect that's pretty much it for them. Last week was quite unfortunate really. Those two games gone the other way round and we'd be looking at an entirely different scenario now.

And it would have been Everton that panicked and sacked the Tory.
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 01:30:21 pm »
Not going to go into detail here as the MODS will remove it but...

Anyone seen the rumour going about in regards to Dyche, a Big Scotsman who coaches at Everton and a night out on the town that ended in a bit of argy bargy with some bouncers.

Probably utter bullshit like. :)

« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 06:24:27 pm »
Now that Sean Dyche is no longer there, I don't know if I'll hate them as much. Hopefully, Everton take their place on the Championship train.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 07:52:30 pm »
Two very big ifs but if Everton drop points against Leicester and Burnley defeat Southampton it really is game on again.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 10:28:11 pm »
Would be the funniest thing ever if Burnley appointed Rafa and he kept them up at the expense of Everton.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 10:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:28:11 pm
Would be the funniest thing ever if Burnley appointed Rafa and he kept them up at the expense of Everton.

Think Id give up football if that happened. Getting rid of dyche will be their final nail I feel.
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm »
Dyche will end up at Everton at some point mark my words
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Dyche will end up at Everton at some point mark my words
And would be a hire  they would all loathe (but would also be a good hire for a club in their position).
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 10:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Dyche will end up at Everton at some point mark my words

Nah, no way the fans allow that to happen. There will be spray paint everywhere.
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Dyche will end up at Everton at some point mark my words

If they get relegated, that is very likely ...
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 11:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:52:30 pm
Two very big ifs but if Everton drop points against Leicester and Burnley defeat Southampton it really is game on again.

Everton would be in the bottom 3 if that happened.
« Reply #395 on: Today at 01:55:38 am »
Looking at the Cornet penalty again, loads of encroaching in the box, so shouldve been retaken. Useless Moss and VAR just ignored it
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #396 on: Today at 02:55:06 am »
 Cornet has had a terrible week or so hasn't he...!? That miss last week, a penalty miss today, and then (at least so I heard) gave away the free kick that lead to the equaliser :-X
