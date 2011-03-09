Looks like its Fat Sam to the rescue



Embarrassing to sack a limited manager with an excellent track record of achieving whats expected on a very minimal budget, who has been relegated with them in the past but brought them back up. Funnily enough though, most football fans seem to think it a poor decision but a lot of Burnley fans think his time had run its course and dont dislike the sacking.Allardyce is a busted skin cannon though, far beyond his usefulness and if Burnley genuinely think hell keep them up they deserve to go down. What Allardyce is famed for is making fallow teams more solid and harder to beat, more compact; Burnley have only conceded 44, you have to go up to Brighton in 11th to find a better defence. Theres teams in the top half whove conceded more. Solidity isnt the issue, goalscoring is given only Norwich have scored less than them. So you bring in a manager famed for grinding out 0-0s and one nils whereas what they really need is someone who can loosen the defensive structure just enough to keep them solid, but enable more adventure in attack. Thats not Allardyce.Hell be buzzing though because hes picking up a squad that already knows his football to the letter. Theyd be better getting someone younger and ambitious but living with the fact they may go down, but with the caveat that coach is given the time for a rebuild in the Championship.