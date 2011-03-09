Looks like its Fat Sam to the rescue
Embarrassing to sack a limited manager with an excellent track record of achieving whats expected on a very minimal budget, who has been relegated with them in the past but brought them back up. Funnily enough though, most football fans seem to think it a poor decision but a lot of Burnley fans think his time had run its course and dont dislike the sacking.
Allardyce is a busted skin cannon though, far beyond his usefulness and if Burnley genuinely think hell keep them up they deserve to go down. What Allardyce is famed for is making fallow teams more solid and harder to beat, more compact; Burnley have only conceded 44, you have to go up to Brighton in 11th to find a better defence. Theres teams in the top half whove conceded more. Solidity isnt the issue, goalscoring is given only Norwich have scored less than them. So you bring in a manager famed for grinding out 0-0s and one nils whereas what they really need is someone who can loosen the defensive structure just enough to keep them solid, but enable more adventure in attack. Thats not Allardyce.
Hell be buzzing though because hes picking up a squad that already knows his football to the letter. Theyd be better getting someone younger and ambitious but living with the fact they may go down, but with the caveat that coach is given the time for a rebuild in the Championship.