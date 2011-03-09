« previous next »
Re: Burnley Football Club
that makes absolutely no sense from a football perspective

must be something else

I'm listening to a Burnley fan livestream now and they're convinced he's lost the dressing room and the board have sided with the players. "Lost the dressing room" is something I hear a lot, but I think there's definitely some behind the scenes shenanigans going on.

Like you said, this makes zero sense. Dyche would have brought them straight back up again. On the plus side, we might be seeing the back of them for a while.
Re: Burnley Football Club
He drove me around the bend when we played them but respected him otherwise. Seems like a decent enough guy
Re: Burnley Football Club
Bounce might work, little adrift of Everton but you never know
Re: Burnley Football Club
Overachieved with that Burnley team. Not sure how a new manager will fit in with few games left unless it's allardyce
Re: Burnley Football Club
Good riddance to the Thatcher loving twat.  :wanker
Re: Burnley Football Club
Wow. I didn't expect that. I thought he might have opted to quit a season's end if they went down. I doubt anyone can save them at this point
Re: Burnley Football Club
Don't think many saw that one coming. Probably the most famous figure in the club's history, at least in the last several decades. Klopp is the longest serving PL manager now  :o

Suspect there'll be a few bewildered young Burnley fans interviewed in the town today. 'You're having me on aren't ya?!'
Re: Burnley Football Club
Wow. I didn't expect that. I thought he might have opted to quit a season's end if they went down. I doubt anyone can save them at this point
Big Sam will come on and turn Wout Weghorst into the lovechild of Nat Lofthouse and Jan Koller, and lead them to safety at the expense of Everton. We tear down the statue of Shanks and put one up of Sam laughing at Chico Flores instead.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Fat Sam all over this.

Would've thought they'd take relegation, mutually terminate Dyche, then get a progressive coach in with a pre-season and new signings to try and go back up with a different style of play.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Fat Sam to wreak a terrible vengeance on Everton!
Re: Burnley Football Club
Wow.  Doesn't make any sense to sack him with so few games left in the season. 
Re: Burnley Football Club
Seems like an odd move, on the other hand they cannot appoint a worse manager than Everton have.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Dyche won't be unemployed for too long I reckon.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Dyche won't be unemployed for too long I reckon.

Probably end up at Everton.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Probably end up at Everton.
Perfect for Everton
Re: Burnley Football Club
He won 4 games all season. At Watford hed have been done by Christmas. Done miracles but stale as hell and would not have forecast them getting promoted if hed stayed. Sometimes a change is good for everybody.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Everyone calling Burnley all sorts

Theyve won 4 games and lost to Norwich as the crowning glory

Flirted with relegation every season.

It was his time. Stale
Re: Burnley Football Club
The sports entertainment industry has lost an all time great.

Funny that they've sacked him after flogging their CF.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Like you said, this makes zero sense. Dyche would have brought them straight back up again. On the plus side, we might be seeing the back of them for a while.

Presumably, they are hoping that a new bounce will be enough to sneak past everton, but if that doesn't happen, maybe they are also going to be looking to redefine how the club plays during their time in the championship, their current style of play has only been accepted by the fans as it kept them safe.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Imagine the fewm and the schadenfreude should Rafa take the job and keep them up at Everton's expense!
Re: Burnley Football Club
This feels similar to when Fat Sam and Bolton parted company. Didnt work out well
Re: Burnley Football Club
Imagine the fewm and the schadenfreude should Rafa take the job and keep them up at Everton's expense!

I cant get my head around people even joking about Rafa managing a club like Burnley. Always saddens me that  Rafa made so many dubious career choices after us.

But Rafa would keep them up and it would be fascinating to see him at a cottage northern club like Burnley. I suspect he could do wonders on a tight budget there and with a crowd that would worship him. And hed still be close to Liverpool. Stranger things have happened.
Re: Burnley Football Club
This feels similar to when Fat Sam and Bolton parted company. Didnt work out well
Fat Sam is the most likely person to take over. He is also perhaps the only manager in world football who could make Burnley more turgid and unwatchable than Dyche.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Locked for today.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Really don't get the backlash over the decision. They were 100% going down with Dyche, so why not try something different? New manager bounces are real.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Dreadful decision by new owners who are proving to be as poor stewards of the club as their means of takeover suggested.

However, what would be excellent is if they hired Rafa and he kept them up at Evertons expense. The fewm would nourish me for years to come.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Looks like its Fat Sam to the rescue
Re: Burnley Football Club
Looks like its Fat Sam to the rescue
Embarrassing to sack a limited manager with an excellent track record of achieving whats expected on a very minimal budget, who has been relegated with them in the past but brought them back up. Funnily enough though, most football fans seem to think it a poor decision but a lot of Burnley fans think his time had run its course and dont dislike the sacking.

Allardyce is a busted skin cannon though, far beyond his usefulness and if Burnley genuinely think hell keep them up they deserve to go down. What Allardyce is famed for is making fallow teams more solid and harder to beat, more compact; Burnley have only conceded 44, you have to go up to Brighton in 11th to find a better defence. Theres teams in the top half whove conceded more. Solidity isnt the issue, goalscoring is given only Norwich have scored less than them. So you bring in a manager famed for grinding out 0-0s and one nils whereas what they really need is someone who can loosen the defensive structure just enough to keep them solid, but enable more adventure in attack. Thats not Allardyce.

Hell be buzzing though because hes picking up a squad that already knows his football to the letter. Theyd be better getting someone younger and ambitious but living with the fact they may go down, but with the caveat that coach is given the time for a rebuild in the Championship.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Ben Mee taking over as manager this week. They really are a sunday league club.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Sometimes it doesnt matter whats gone before if it will not positively impact the future. They just look like a lousy football team. Theyve been on the brink for years, constantly evading the xG machine but this time all the breaks that were going their way to keep them afloat havent. Think theyre well within their rights to give him his P45 but theyll probably fuck it up from here.
Re: Burnley Football Club
I'm listening to a Burnley fan livestream now and they're convinced he's lost the dressing room and the board have sided with the players. "Lost the dressing room" is something I hear a lot, but I think there's definitely some behind the scenes shenanigans going on.

Like you said, this makes zero sense. Dyche would have brought them straight back up again. On the plus side, we might be seeing the back of them for a while.

I couldn't believe how bad they were against Everton who really should have beat them. I wasn't surprised they lost to Norwich.

Ultimately though they've got the same players mostly they had  a few years ago. There's hardly any renewal. They nearly went down last season but 3rd bottom got about 28 points and they finished strongly.

Has he lost the dressing room or has it just got stale with an average squad? There's few players there who would even get in Everton's side.

As for Allardyce, he couldn't get anything out of West Brom last season. I can't see anyone coming in and getting much more out of them. He would also just play exactly the same way Dyche does.
Re: Burnley Football Club
The trouble with their strategy is this

When they now get relegated, the best candidate available to get them promoted is.. Sean Dyche.
Re: Burnley Football Club
The trouble with their strategy is this

When they now get relegated, the best candidate available to get them promoted is.. Sean Dyche.

No recent proof of that and he may have walked anyway.
Re: Burnley Football Club
His little brave englander syndrome is one of the reason why the EPL is stuck with 3 subs this season.

no redeeming qualities as a coach either. Never been happier to see him go and hopefully take burnley down.

Can't imagine any foreign coach with his style getting a free pass in the media like he does.

Doubt we see the last of him. He will be in the FA old boys club and pundits gladly deep throating him whenever a club with a foreign coach that is struggling needs someone to "steady the ship" and show some "bravery".
Re: Burnley Football Club
Theyre probably doomed, but hopefully whoever comes in can give them a bounce and get them above Everton
Re: Burnley Football Club
The uproar this is causing is laughable. I've seen it be claimed what he 'achieved' with Burnley will go down in Premier League history. He didn't achieve anything and has taken them to the brink of relegation. Should've been sacked long ago.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Who knows? If Allardyce comes in and scrapes them a couple of wins along with a draw or 2 then they might still pip Everton to 17th

Been saying it all along, if Burnley can make it to the final day within 3 points of Everton and with a better GD then they've every chance of staying up



Re: Burnley Football Club
His little brave englander syndrome is one of the reason why the EPL is stuck with 3 subs this season.

no redeeming qualities as a coach either. Never been happier to see him go and hopefully take burnley down.

Can't imagine any foreign coach with his style getting a free pass in the media like he does.

Doubt we see the last of him. He will be in the FA old boys club and pundits gladly deep throating him whenever a club with a foreign coach that is struggling needs someone to "steady the ship" and show some "bravery".
I mean they do need people to start replacing the like of Big Sam and The Owl as the go-to English managers and Dyche certainly fits the bill.
