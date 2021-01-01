that makes absolutely no sense from a football perspective



must be something else



I'm listening to a Burnley fan livestream now and they're convinced he's lost the dressing room and the board have sided with the players. "Lost the dressing room" is something I hear a lot, but I think there's definitely some behind the scenes shenanigans going on.Like you said, this makes zero sense. Dyche would have brought them straight back up again. On the plus side, we might be seeing the back of them for a while.