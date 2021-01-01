that makes absolutely no sense from a football perspectivemust be something else
Wow. I didn't expect that. I thought he might have opted to quit a season's end if they went down. I doubt anyone can save them at this point
Dyche won't be unemployed for too long I reckon.
Probably end up at Everton.
Like you said, this makes zero sense. Dyche would have brought them straight back up again. On the plus side, we might be seeing the back of them for a while.
