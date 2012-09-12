« previous next »
Author Topic: Burnley Football Club  (Read 25334 times)

Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #280 on: February 19, 2022, 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on February 19, 2022, 06:05:55 pm
I have a feeling they will survive
what are the two matches they have in hand?
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #281 on: February 20, 2022, 06:05:05 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 19, 2022, 06:28:23 pm
what are the two matches they have in hand?

I'm not really sure
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #282 on: February 20, 2022, 06:48:39 am »
Wout Weghorst looks a massive upgrade on Chris Wood.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #283 on: February 20, 2022, 07:06:12 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on February 20, 2022, 06:48:39 am
Wout Weghorst looks a massive upgrade on Chris Wood.
for half the price too. If they had him at the beginning of the season, they were comfortably far from relegation
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #284 on: February 20, 2022, 07:23:52 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 19, 2022, 06:28:23 pm
what are the two matches they have in hand?

Villa away, & Everton home.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #285 on: February 20, 2022, 07:28:29 am »
Always said they deserve big respect for adapting their play with Wieghorst and Cornet
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #286 on: February 23, 2022, 09:54:58 pm »
They've won 1 in 21 I said. They have no shot of picking up the 5+ wins I said.  :butt :butt :butt

Just flush you fucking turd. IF they stay up, one of Newcastle or Everton better fucking go down to make it worthwhile.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #287 on: February 23, 2022, 09:56:29 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on February 23, 2022, 09:54:58 pm
They've won 1 in 21 I said. They have no shot of picking up the 5+ wins I said.  :butt :butt :butt

Just flush you fucking turd. IF they stay up, one of Newcastle or Everton better fucking go down to make it worthwhile.

So it's YOUR fault!
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #288 on: February 23, 2022, 09:57:49 pm »
That Dutch striker seems a pretty good pick up for them, sell an immobile donkey to Torture FC and pick this guy up for half price who looks an absolute nuisance up front.

Their goal difference is way better than the teams around them, hopefully they can get a result against Sportswash FC.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #289 on: February 23, 2022, 09:57:52 pm »
Can they not just fuck off.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #290 on: February 23, 2022, 09:58:28 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on February 23, 2022, 09:54:58 pm
They've won 1 in 21 I said. They have no shot of picking up the 5+ wins I said.  :butt :butt :butt

Just flush you fucking turd. IF they stay up, one of Newcastle or Everton better fucking go down to make it worthwhile.
Everton are still in real trouble for me, can't afford to drop their trousers on to City this time
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #291 on: February 23, 2022, 09:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on February 23, 2022, 09:57:52 pm
Can they not just fuck off.

If they stay up at the expense of Everton I am happy to tolerate them for another season.
« Reply #292 on: February 23, 2022, 10:20:24 pm »
Why is there a thumbs up for their thread title? Ive been wanting these lot to go down for years now. But like others have said, I would gladly see them and Saudi stay up if Everton go down.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #293 on: February 23, 2022, 10:32:07 pm »
Quote from: masher on February 23, 2022, 09:59:32 pm
If they stay up at the expense of Everton I am happy to tolerate them for another season.

Or Newcastle. If they stayed up over either of them would be delighted
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #294 on: February 23, 2022, 10:41:28 pm »
Baffling that their win seems to have upset some people. Keep fighting lads!!
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #295 on: February 23, 2022, 10:42:55 pm »
They'll stay up. There's far more quality in that Burnley side than Watford, Norwich and Brentford.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #296 on: February 23, 2022, 10:45:12 pm »
I always want them relegated, but this year I hope they stay up and Everton go down instead of them ...
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #297 on: February 23, 2022, 10:50:48 pm »
My money is on Brentford to be the third team to go down, unfortunately. They're dropping like a stone and they seem to have no answers at the moment. Unless the owl actually manages to be of use for once in his life, both the saudis and the blues will stay up.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #298 on: February 23, 2022, 11:03:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 23, 2022, 10:41:28 pm
Baffling that their win seems to have upset some people. Keep fighting lads!!
i find it weird and funny lol. We needed one team in that bottom 3 to get wins, they are doing it, time for Everton to drop
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #299 on: February 24, 2022, 12:15:16 am »
as much of a pain in the ass as he is, you have to give credit to Dyche. seems to have played it very well with getting Weghorst in.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #300 on: February 24, 2022, 12:24:12 am »
Quote from: scatman on February 23, 2022, 11:03:54 pm
i find it weird and funny lol. We needed one team in that bottom 3 to get wins, they are doing it, time for Everton to drop

Every team in the bottoms three should be a liverpool fans 2nd team.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #301 on: February 24, 2022, 12:50:08 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on February 24, 2022, 12:15:16 am
as much of a pain in the ass as he is, you have to give credit to Dyche. seems to have played it very well with getting Weghorst in.

I doubt Dyche had anything to do with that.

But yeah he is doing ok now getting them out of the mess he helped get them into  ;D

Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #302 on: February 24, 2022, 01:11:51 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on February 24, 2022, 12:24:12 am
Every team in the bottoms three should be a liverpool fans 2nd team.
Exactly. These are the sides that will be motivated to give City and Chelsea hell. At least make them break a sweat and work for the points; don't just roll over.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #303 on: February 24, 2022, 08:08:50 am »
Quote from: Morgana on February 24, 2022, 01:11:51 am
Exactly. These are the sides that will be motivated to give City and Chelsea hell. At least make them break a sweat and work for the points; don't just roll over.

To be honest, Burnley playing Man City at home just before our game against them is perfect, especially since there is the first leg of the CL quarter-finals in between ...
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #304 on: February 24, 2022, 02:11:38 pm »
Just goes to show how good our win was against them. Not easy at all
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #305 on: March 20, 2022, 02:38:06 pm »
I know these have a dreadful record against Man City, but it will be 3 weeks between when they played Brentford and when they face Man City. They can't have any excuses over lack of freshness or preparation time.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #306 on: March 20, 2022, 02:40:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 20, 2022, 02:38:06 pm
I know these have a dreadful record against Man City, but it will be 3 weeks between when they played Brentford and when they face Man City. They can't have any excuses over lack of freshness or preparation time.

3 weeks without a game isn't ideal either though. A few of them will have internationals but it's good time for them on the training ground to work on their game.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #307 on: March 20, 2022, 02:57:37 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 20, 2022, 02:38:06 pm
I know these have a dreadful record against Man City, but it will be 3 weeks between when they played Brentford and when they face Man City. They can't have any excuses over lack of freshness or preparation time.

As long as they kick the shite out of Man City, it would be OK ...
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #308 on: April 2, 2022, 05:21:33 pm »
useless
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #309 on: April 2, 2022, 05:45:42 pm »
Too bad they won't go down
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #310 on: April 2, 2022, 05:53:14 pm »
Burney Club is going down,
Going down, going down
Rugby Club is going down
My fair lady

That's unless it's Everton,
Everton, Neverton,
That's unless it's Everton,
My fair fady
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #311 on: April 2, 2022, 07:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April  2, 2022, 05:45:42 pm
Too bad they won't go down

They still have to play Watford, so hoping for a Burnley win v the shite, to drag them down there and then Burnley to lose every game after that, that would send them down.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #312 on: April 2, 2022, 07:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April  2, 2022, 05:45:42 pm
Too bad they won't go down

Well, they should win in midweek, and then they can lose every game after that. Watford looked very solid today. I think that Everton and Burnley going down is possible ...
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #313 on: April 2, 2022, 07:59:52 pm »
West Ham do the job tomorrow, then Burnley beat Everton on Wednesday and theyre one point behind with the same amount of games played. At that point youd fancy a Burnley side who know how to scrap it out to stay up. I reckon we are those two results away from mass hysteria across the park.

Burnley then go to Norwich next week on Sunday, if Everton dont beat Utd on the Saturday youd fancy Burnley
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #314 on: April 2, 2022, 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April  2, 2022, 05:45:42 pm
Too bad they won't go down

Only Everton can come to their rescue

What a lovely choice
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #315 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #316 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
