I have a feeling they will survive
what are the two matches they have in hand?
Wout Weghorst looks a massive upgrade on Chris Wood.
They've won 1 in 21 I said. They have no shot of picking up the 5+ wins I said. Just flush you fucking turd. IF they stay up, one of Newcastle or Everton better fucking go down to make it worthwhile.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Can they not just fuck off.
If they stay up at the expense of Everton I am happy to tolerate them for another season.
Baffling that their win seems to have upset some people. Keep fighting lads!!
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
i find it weird and funny lol. We needed one team in that bottom 3 to get wins, they are doing it, time for Everton to drop
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
as much of a pain in the ass as he is, you have to give credit to Dyche. seems to have played it very well with getting Weghorst in.
Every team in the bottoms three should be a liverpool fans 2nd team.
Exactly. These are the sides that will be motivated to give City and Chelsea hell. At least make them break a sweat and work for the points; don't just roll over.
I know these have a dreadful record against Man City, but it will be 3 weeks between when they played Brentford and when they face Man City. They can't have any excuses over lack of freshness or preparation time.
Too bad they won't go down
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61116929Dyche sacked
