Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm
Besides, I don't think we should subject any black players to the pain of playing for Burnley.

Precisely
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Well, this season's Mane for 10mill is not as obvious a test as one imagines ;)


;D
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
Imagine not being allowed into your stadium for 14 or 15 months and you FINALLY get back in and boo for 93 minutes.

Twats.

Crazy, there was hardly any actual support for their own team bar a few early come on shouts when they tossed the ball into the side of the pitch for the 15th time.

Re: Burnley Football Club
The insinuation that Burnley/Dyche are racist is just lazy and boring at this point. It's been repeatedly debunked, the club have come out strongly in support of the BLM movement. They're just a truly agricultural football side with a tiny squad, much of which they carried along with promotion to the PL where it's known that the ratio of players of colour is smaller in the lower leagues. Almost every player they recruit is also from the Championship.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
Imagine not being allowed into your stadium for 14 or 15 months and you FINALLY get back in and boo for 93 minutes.

Twats.
And some of them even call this place their Happy Place, Burnley really are Everton's bitter and twisted little brother!
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
Imagine not being allowed into your stadium for 14 or 15 months and you FINALLY get back in and boo for 93 minutes.

Twats.

Absolutely mind boggled at that last night.  I honestly couldn't believe what I was hearing.  Utter miserable bastards.

They have secured premier league status again and have an ok manager and team considering the size of the club.  Why turn out to watch a game of footy to be that bitter and miserable?  Thought Burnley did Ok and the ref did fine too.  What actually was there for their fans to boo about, as I am still a bit baffled by it?

Apparently, the West Brom fans got behind their already relegated team last night and enjoyed the game by all accounts.

As other have alluded to. Once Dyche disappears then so will they.  Hoorah!
Re: Burnley Football Club
Sounded like they'd let a bunch of farm animals in.  Just a constant "oooooo" sound in the background.

Even at 2 and 3 nil down.  I mean there has to come a point where you think to yourself "you know what? I'm not sure this booing is worth the effort. It doesn't appear to have had any affect on them so far" surely?  But no, they kept it up right to the end.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Did some of them boo the taking of the knee as well?
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:16:40 pm
Did some of them boo the taking of the knee as well?

Think it was clapped to be fair.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:16:40 pm
Did some of them boo the taking of the knee as well?

There was a very small section of boos, which was roundly "applauded out" by the rest of the ground.

But booing all the way through the game? Just wow. Couldn't believe it.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:16:40 pm
Did some of them boo the taking of the knee as well?
I thought I heard that too.
Re: Burnley Football Club
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
Imagine not being allowed into your stadium for 14 or 15 months and you FINALLY get back in and boo for 93 minutes.

Twats.
Bizarre, isn't it.

Honestly, the game is wasted on so many of these types of 'fan'.

You cannot go to a match for over a year. In the meantime the world has been turned upside down and we've seen millions die. People have had time to reflect and look at their priorities in life. You'd think those lucky enough to be back in the grounds would be thankful they are still alive. Thankful for the new perspectives surviving a pandemic can bring. You'd think they might be happy to be back and treat the occasion like a carnival. Full of positivity and a new zest for life and for the game. But no ... they prefer to boo for an hour and a half instead.

You cannot help some people.
