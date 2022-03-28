Yeah you have absolutely no idea what cloud seeding actually is.



To suggest a country can just control the weather however they want for as long as they want. Really? There's confusion as to whether it even works at all, let alone be able to create any conditions forever and ever.



There are claims that Putin forced the military to stop the rain over Moscow in the 1990's and China fired 1100 rockets during the Beijing Olympics in 2008 to stop the rain.Like you say, they don't even know if it does work and if it does, its 10% at best in creating rain and I very much doubt you can stop it raining for 6 weeks across an entire country.One thing that he might have accidentally hit on, but its not some cloud seeding shit, is that the reduction in air traffic might have actually been the cause of the good weather, as the vapour trails from planes actually create clouds. In the 3 days after 9/11, when everything except military planes were grounded, the US experienced clear blue skies and a rise in temperature of 2c. So its not a stretch to think that no planes flying and no traffic on the roads, mixed in with hardly any businesses being open and therefore the reduction of heating being ran, contributed to the good weather. We were still in lockdown though when the cold air moved down from the North and broke the good spell.