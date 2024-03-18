« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock  (Read 20626 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:53:11 pm
If thats what hes said then its wrong to say the worlds weather is controlled every single day but he is part right in that the process can be done for as long as a particular country chooses to do it. Its on the whim of the specific country when they want to induce certain weather conditions for whatever reason. Whether the UK did it during COVID who knows, but the poster I replied to was calling it a conspiracy when its not and countries admit they do it.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,762
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:06:49 pm
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2024/03/18/united-arab-emirates-is-using-cloud-seeding-tech-to-make-it-rain.html

Well its not a claim is it. If youre too lazy to actually research it then dont try to be a smartarse.

What you're describing is used to increase the amount of rain?

What Le Tissier is alluding to is fuck all to do with increasing the rainfall?

So how are the 2 connected?

Wait, are you saying he might have a point that the government found a way to stop rainfall during covid, but are now using cloud seeding to increase rainfall?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:44 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:53:11 pm
If thats what hes said then its wrong to say the worlds weather is controlled every single day but he is part right in that the process can be done for as long as a particular country chooses to do it. Its on the whim of the specific country when they want to induce certain weather conditions for whatever reason. Whether the UK did it during COVID who knows, but the poster I replied to was calling it a conspiracy when its not and countries admit they do it.

Yeah you have absolutely no idea what cloud seeding actually is.

To suggest a country can just control the weather however they want for as long as they want. Really? There's confusion as to whether it even works at all, let alone be able to create any conditions forever and ever.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:36 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,371
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:12:15 pm »
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:10:38 pm
What you're describing is used to increase the amount of rain?

What Le Tissier is alluding to is fuck all to do with increasing the rainfall?

So how are the 2 connected?

Ask the guys that replied to me? I just said its not a conspiracy to say that some countries use cloud seeding to artificially induce certain weather conditions. The original post I replied to said it was a conspiracy theory. I said I dont agree with Le Tissier but the idea of cloud seeding is a thing.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,371
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:13:39 pm
Ask the guys that replied to me? I just said its not a conspiracy to say that some countries use cloud seeding to artificially induce certain weather conditions. The original post I replied to said it was a conspiracy theory. I said I dont agree with Le Tissier but the idea of cloud seeding is a thing.

Nah, you went much further than that.

Quote
the process can be done for as long as a particular country chooses to do it. Its on the whim of the specific country when they want to induce certain weather conditions for whatever reason.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:18:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:11:36 pm
Yeah you have absolutely no idea what cloud seeding actually is.

To suggest a country can just control the weather however they want for as long as they want. Really? There's confusion as to whether it even works at all, let alone be able to create any conditions forever and ever.

Man I didnt say that it could be done forever? I just said it can be done as long as a country chooses to do it? Thats up to the country who do it for whatever reason. Dubai have been doing it at times since the 90s. But the aim of it is to artificially induce certain weather conditions when needed. My God.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,762
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:13:39 pm
Ask the guys that replied to me? I just said its not a conspiracy to say that some countries use cloud seeding to artificially induce certain weather conditions. The original post I replied to said it was a conspiracy theory. I said I dont agree with Le Tissier but the idea of cloud seeding is a thing.

The idea of cloud seeding may not be a conspiracy. But what Le Tissier is claiming most definitely is.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,371
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:18:09 pm
Man I didnt say that it could be done forever? I just said it can be done as long as a country chooses to do it? Thats up to the country who do it for whatever reason. Dubai have been doing it at times since the 90s. But the aim of it is to artificially induce certain weather conditions when needed. My God.

This is why you're entertaining, steaming in here with grand pronouncements which quickly disintegrate under the lightest of questioning. You're hilarious.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:18:09 pm
Man I didnt say that it could be done forever? I just said it can be done as long as a country chooses to do it? Thats up to the country who do it for whatever reason. Dubai have been doing it at times since the 90s. But the aim of it is to artificially induce certain weather conditions when needed. My God.

You said "it could be done for as long as a country chooses to do it". So in your opinion, they could choose to do it forever, no? My god.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:19:39 pm
The idea of cloud seeding may not be a conspiracy. But what Le Tissier is claiming most definitely is.

The thing is I didnt say I agree with him but these guys arent reading what I said. Cloud seeding is not a conspiracy it is used by countries as and when they see it necessary. Corkboy wants to give me a wiki section about studies on whether its effective or not. Thats not the point I made and doesnt disprove that its done. Dubai are an active example of using the tech.

Whether Le Tiss is right or not on COVID, who knows I dont agree with him!

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:23:24 pm
You said "it could be done for as long as a country chooses to do it". So in your opinion, they could choose to do it forever, no? My god.

I literally said I dont believe its done every single day please read what I typed before replying rather than your assumption and twisting what Ive said to suit your narrative.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:12 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,633
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:11:36 pm
Yeah you have absolutely no idea what cloud seeding actually is.

To suggest a country can just control the weather however they want for as long as they want. Really? There's confusion as to whether it even works at all, let alone be able to create any conditions forever and ever.

There are claims that Putin forced the military to stop the rain over Moscow in the 1990's and China fired 1100 rockets during the Beijing Olympics in 2008 to stop the rain.

Like you say, they don't even know if it does work and if it does, its 10% at best in creating rain and I very much doubt you can stop it raining for 6 weeks across an entire country.


One thing that he might have accidentally hit on, but its not some cloud seeding shit, is that the reduction in air traffic might have actually been the cause of the good weather, as the vapour trails from planes actually create clouds. In the 3 days after 9/11, when everything except military planes were grounded, the US experienced clear blue skies and a rise in temperature of 2c. So its not a stretch to think that no planes flying and no traffic on the roads, mixed in with hardly any businesses being open and therefore the reduction of heating being ran, contributed to the good weather. We were still in lockdown though when the cold air moved down from the North and broke the good spell.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:25:55 pm
The thing is I didnt say I agree with him but these guys arent reading what I said. Cloud seeding is not a conspiracy it is used by countries as and when they see it necessary. Corkboy wants to give me a wiki section about studies on whether its effective or not. Thats not the point I made and doesnt disprove that its done. Dubai are an active example of using the tech.

Whether Le Tiss is right or not on COVID, who knows I dont agree with him!

I literally said I dont believe its done every single day please read what I typed before replying rather than your assumption and twisting what Ive said to suit your narrative.

But you believe it could be done every single day, yeah?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,371
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:32:31 pm
But you believe it could be done every single day, yeah?

"the process can be done for as long as a particular country chooses to do it. Its on the whim of the specific country when they want to induce certain weather conditions for whatever reason."
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:53:11 pm
If thats what hes said then its wrong to say the worlds weather is controlled every single day but he is part right in that the process can be done for as long as a particular country chooses to do it. Its on the whim of the specific country when they want to induce certain weather conditions for whatever reason. Whether the UK did it during COVID who knows, but the poster I replied to was calling it a conspiracy when its not and countries admit they do it.

Read the first fucking sentence I wrote, stop it.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:32:31 pm
But you believe it could be done every single day, yeah?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:36:30 pm
Read the first fucking sentence I wrote, stop it.

Calm yourself  ;D

I'm just confused because you're saying countries can do it on a whim and for as long as they want. I guess you mean for as long as they want and whenever they want but not every single day.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:42:31 pm
Calm yourself  ;D

I'm just confused because you're saying countries can do it on a whim and for as long as they want. I guess you mean for as long as they want and whenever they want but not every single day.

Dont be disingenuous. You cherry picked what you wanted to reply to rather than read I actually said. If you wanted to understand what I said, youd have got it the first time, theres nothing confusing about what I said.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:45:28 pm
Dont be disingenuous. You cherry picked what you wanted to reply to rather than read I actually said. If you wanted to understand what I said, youd have got it the first time, theres nothing confusing about what I said.

Right-o.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #258 on: Today at 06:17:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:42:31 pm
Calm yourself  ;D

I'm just confused because you're saying countries can do it on a whim and for as long as they want. I guess you mean for as long as they want and whenever they want but not every single day.

Or for as long as it takes to support Studgy's argument...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm »
Well if they can convince us that the world is a sphere and not flat them im sure they can manipulate the weather also.

Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,303
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #260 on: Today at 07:41:56 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:40:17 pm
Well if they can convince us that the world is a sphere and not flat them im sure they can manipulate the weather also.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative about fucking everything. A smile would crack your face.....the most boring poster on the site
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,463
  • SPQR
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #261 on: Today at 08:19:14 pm »
Someone who's actually as fucking stupid as he looks.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,320
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #262 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm »
Have Studgotelli and Matt Le Tissier ever been in the same room?
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,307
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #263 on: Today at 09:28:42 pm »
Quote from: KlurgenJopp on Today at 01:05:21 pm
All of the other stuff they could think up conspiracy theories for and they've circled back to banging on about chemtrails like it's the early 2000s. :butt I remember that kind of thing being confined to weird Geocities websites.

That reminds me of back when I was a kid (maybe 2000 or so) stumbling across some random home-made conspiracy website.

I remember it going on about Chemtrails, and also some kind of copper pipes you could half bury in the ground that would apparently stop the harmful effects (which of course the website sold).
I probably wasn't even a teenager yet, so it was very much a "that doesn't sound right, but I don't know enough to dispute it" moment.


Amazing how despite the incredible increase of readily accessible information the internet has provided, if anything conspiracy theories seem to be getting worse.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,169
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #264 on: Today at 09:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:14:32 pm
Have Studgotelli and Matt Le Tissier ever been in the same room?
:lmao
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #265 on: Today at 09:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:14:32 pm
Have Studgotelli and Matt Le Tissier ever been in the same room?

 :D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,481
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #266 on: Today at 09:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:14:32 pm
Have Studgotelli and Matt Le Tissier ever been in the same room?

Actually Studgotellis real name is Marilyn and she lives in Summer Bay, so actually, yes.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 