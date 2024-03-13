There's so much idiocy in that tweet: global pandemic planned around local UK weather - which is actually only predictable in a short window / UK govt engineered the weather while we were all WFH or on furlough to keep us inside (which would actually mean we had more time to enjoy the weather in gardens or quiet public spaces - I know I did, I spent more time outside (as in every day) than usual that spring/summer) / UK govt engineering bad weather now to make us stay indoors for some secret nefarious purpose. I'm not sure even he knows what point he's making. He, in fact, seems to have been re-engineered by social media algorithms and clickbaiting, which has taken him down conspiracy rabbit holes taking advantage of his lack of intelligence.