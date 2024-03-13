« previous next »
Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: S on March 13, 2024, 10:02:20 pm
Le Tissier is unintentionally one of the funniest people you can listen to. Its hilarious the platform that being good at football can give you. The guy is a complete moron in every sense of the word. On top of that, he has one of those unfortunate faces that even looks idiotic. He was born to be a dunce. The reason I find him so funny is that he then chooses to give out medical advice. Imagine opening the door to your GPs office and instead of someone whos trained for years, you get this gormless dud.
This generations David Icke
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
That tweet makes him look beyond thick, his theory is the reverse really. It's easier to keep people locked in when it's raining than if it's "wall to wall sun".
The stupid daft twat.
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
I would say hes conclusive proof that heading a football can cause long term brain damage but Im not sure the lazy fucker ever went for a header.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
That tweet makes him look beyond thick, his theory is the reverse really. It's easier to keep people locked in when it's raining than if it's "wall to wall sun".
The stupid daft twat.

I see these climate change deniers and conspiracy nuts are now pivoting to "governments control the weather" to explain extreme weather patterns. Makes a change from global warming is a myth because it's cold outside, or sarcasm about it being hot during summer.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
What does any of that even mean?

Is he saying that he thinks the UK government manipulated the weather whilst the country was in lockdown, or that they checked the long range forecast and decided it was a good time to help launch a global pandemic?

And what would be the point even if they did?  Just to go hahahaha, the weathers lovely and youre all stuck inside. Hahahaha.


Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:32:58 pm
He's an absolute weapon.

That Community note!! :D



Has he gone insane?
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
There's so much idiocy in that tweet: global pandemic planned around local UK weather - which is actually only predictable in a short window / UK govt engineered the weather while we were all WFH or on furlough to keep us inside (which would actually mean we had more time to enjoy the weather in gardens or quiet public spaces - I know I did, I spent more time outside (as in every day) than usual that spring/summer) / UK govt engineering bad weather now to make us stay indoors for some secret nefarious purpose. I'm not sure even he knows what point he's making. He, in fact, seems to have been re-engineered by social media algorithms and clickbaiting, which has taken him down conspiracy rabbit holes taking advantage of his lack of intelligence.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Alternatively, his only stream of income now is social media impressions on X, so he writes his most paranoid thoughts to get all the other conspiracy nuts, and everyone else laughing at him, to share his tweets. 3.5m on that screenshot.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Matt Le Tissier - as thick as he looks!
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm
https://x.com/jonnygabriel/status/1775215944190542218?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

This tickled me up last week.

Haha, my mind automatically read 'Matt Le Tosser' when looking at the video game packaging!
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
The thing is, he's not unusual. I worked in Bars a lot (some time ago, across the country) and sitting at the bar there are usually 3-4 Matt le Tossers like him in most pubs. Many more stay at home and others can be seen in motorway service stations or Leicester City games.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
What does any of that even mean?

Is he saying that he thinks the UK government manipulated the weather whilst the country was in lockdown, or that they checked the long range forecast and decided it was a good time to help launch a global pandemic?

And what would be the point even if they did?  Just to go hahahaha, the weathers lovely and youre all stuck inside. Hahahaha.



I ended up going down a rabbit hole yesterday because I couldn't work out what the conspiracy theory actually was.  It turns out that he thinks that the government pump chemicals into the atmosphere using airplanes to control the weather (to what end I'm still not sure).  During the pandemic there were no flights and so the government lost control of the weather, leading to glorious sunshine.

Now the flights are all back and so the government has brought back the bad weather for some reason.
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Unhinged

Overrated

Irrelevant
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:22:44 am
I ended up going down a rabbit hole yesterday because I couldn't work out what the conspiracy theory actually was.  It turns out that he thinks that the government pump chemicals into the atmosphere using airplanes to control the weather (to what end I'm still not sure).  During the pandemic there were no flights and so the government lost control of the weather, leading to glorious sunshine.

Now the flights are all back and so the government has brought back the bad weather for some reason.

Blimey he really has opened my eyes to this I never thought of it like this.

When is he next on a podcast I dont mind being brain washed sorry I mean educated by him.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:22:44 am
I ended up going down a rabbit hole yesterday because I couldn't work out what the conspiracy theory actually was.  It turns out that he thinks that the government pump chemicals into the atmosphere using airplanes to control the weather (to what end I'm still not sure).  During the pandemic there were no flights and so the government lost control of the weather, leading to glorious sunshine.

Now the flights are all back and so the government has brought back the bad weather for some reason.

There's hardly ever any flights over where I live and it pishes down from the high heavens day after day. Must ask him to help me out with that one
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
I did wonder at the time was the reduced air and commuter travel and general reduction in industrial pollution having any short term effects on the weather. Obviously, we all know the long term effects of pollution, but I think I saw that the industrial 5 day week has shown to have an effect on short term weather patterns. It may have been on QI. I'm talking about unintended consequences here, not some government conspiracy involving chem trails.
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:22:44 am
I ended up going down a rabbit hole yesterday because I couldn't work out what the conspiracy theory actually was.  It turns out that he thinks that the government pump chemicals into the atmosphere using airplanes to control the weather (to what end I'm still not sure).  During the pandemic there were no flights and so the government lost control of the weather, leading to glorious sunshine.

Now the flights are all back and so the government has brought back the bad weather for some reason.

All of the other stuff they could think up conspiracy theories for and they've circled back to banging on about chemtrails like it's the early 2000s. :butt I remember that kind of thing being confined to weird Geocities websites.
TWICE! TWIIICE!! TWIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICE!!!!!

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: boots on March 13, 2024, 08:42:19 am
I can see the "point" MLT was trying to make. About the law being no guarantee of righteousness. However, drawing a comparison between the systematic extermination of the Jews, gypsies, slavs, opponents etc and wearing masks and Covid vaccination is crass. There is no comparison. Sure the people hiding her broke Nazi law but that law was a horrific and immoral one. One in which people are free, in my opinion, to break. Wearing masks and covid vaccination isnt a moral argument with a comparable moral weight behind it. He has attempted to take an argument to an nth degree to justify his position. At no time were anti covid and anti maskers removed to extermination camps and summarily tortured, dehumanised and exterminated. To say he has a point ignores the fundamental error in his claim and gives validation, however small and mistakenly, to his assertion.

Being rude is no argument. It merely lowers your own argument to the point of irrelevance. It is unnecessary.
Excellent, first class post.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
We live in a day and age where social media has given lunatics a voice, so Conspiracy theories, whether true or ludicrous, are amplified tenfold ... and the likes of this weapon start thinking that Governments can control the weather.

Fuck sake, take me back to the days before social media. Still a shit planet, but far less loonies to listen to.
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:22:44 am
I ended up going down a rabbit hole yesterday because I couldn't work out what the conspiracy theory actually was.  It turns out that he thinks that the government pump chemicals into the atmosphere using airplanes to control the weather (to what end I'm still not sure).  During the pandemic there were no flights and so the government lost control of the weather, leading to glorious sunshine.

Now the flights are all back and so the government has brought back the bad weather for some reason.

As is sometimes the case, there is a slight grain of truth to the fact that by seeding clouds you can alter rainfall, China did it around the 2008 Olympics to help control smog levels, Dubai does it, India and some US states have trialed it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloud_seeding

That said it can't do anywhere near what the nut cases think it can and even it's claimed effectiveness is disputed. The idea that governments would fake a pandemic to then use disputed technology to idk, torture their populations with nice weather during lockdown down for some nefarious reason is bizarre. Add to the fact that it's got more holes than a fishing net with even the simplest of morons being able to point out that we had lockdown 1 in spring and summer in the northern hemisphere so the weather would naturally be more sunny. It's fucking April, there's literally kids nursery rhymes about April Showers, why is he surprised it's raining?
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
What baffles me is I've known years where it's SNOWED in April, and years when the Grand National weekend was scorching hot ... it literally changed year to year. But for people like this smug prick, none of that matters, it's all just a conspiracy now. He's got too much time on his hands and believes any old shite he reads online, that's his issue probably.

To these people, literally everything will be a conspiracy. Usually, most of them are illogical and bizarre. So why does he think the Government want it to rain? What's the point?
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.
