Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:03:59 am
He was a very stylish and unusual footballer. He kind of floated around in an era of heavy hitting tacklers. Shades of Stan Bowles, Rodney Marsh, Gascoigne, even (just) a hint of Georgie Best. I like the way he wanted to be a one-club man too. I'm impervious to the attractions of playing for England so couldn't care less. His opinions around a certain medical product, recently heavily incentivised, are quite sound in my opinion. It's a brave thing he did to speak out about it. The same with the virtue signalling and Sky Sports demands around wearing/ not wearing certain badges. The rare times I've heard him being interviewed I found him entertaining and I enjoy the way he speaks his mind. He does like himself mind !
What would life be like if we all agreed with everyone on everything ? He's a maverick on and off the field it seems.

CBD? He's only done that for the money (paid for by people taking advantage of his contrariness/ignorance), he has no actual insight or knowledge. And he is anti-vax even though vaccines have way more research and evidence behind them.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
What has weeble body said now
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
If youre on about his vaccine views theres a big difference between people having a difference of opinion and people spouting dangerous bollocks with no evidence.

I disagree with Jamie Carragher in his view that we shouldnt have had a penalty yesterday, despite what some people will tell you, thats a harmless view which hes entitled to. Le Tissier spouting anti-vax bollocks is dangerous to vulnerable people who could be giving themselves a considerably higher chance of not developing significant complications caused by CoVID, hes got fuck all evidence to back up what he says and so far as Im aware doesnt have any medical qualifications - hes entitled to do what he wants as to whether he takes a vaccine or not but he should keep that shit to himself or at least with similarly minded loons.

If you mean the CBD stuff then fair enough, Ive bought some of the drinks (from the supermarket not from him) and it definitely relaxes me and helps me sleep, whether thats a placebo effect or not I dont know but Im not sure it matters if it has the desired effect.

I doubt the supermarket drinks contain a lot, so likely placebo, but that doesn't matter if it works for you and it's not dangerous. But he is also not an expert on CBD, nor am I. Not that it has any relevance nor does it strengthen his credibility re vaccines. He was just paid by someone to market CBD. It could have been snake oil for all he cared.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
He's a dosser and a dwad
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
I doubt the supermarket drinks contain a lot, so likely placebo, but that doesn't matter if it works for you and it's not dangerous. But he is also not an expert on CBD, nor am I. Not that it has any relevance nor does it strengthen his credibility re vaccines. He was just paid by someone to market CBD. It could have been snake oil for all he cared.

Oh yeah I totally get that.

The supermarket drinks have between 15mg and 30mg depending on which brand you buy.

Im absolutely convinced it has an impact on my relaxation and sleep and I was fairly sceptical before drinking them, but who knows.

Ive absolutely no doubt that Le Tissier doesnt have a clue what hes talking about.
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
What has weeble body said now


 ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Oh yeah I totally get that.

The supermarket drinks have between 15mg and 30mg depending on which brand you buy.

Im absolutely convinced it has an impact on my relaxation and sleep and I was fairly sceptical before drinking them, but who knows.

Ive absolutely no doubt that Le Tissier doesnt have a clue what hes talking about.

That's good enough then, don't listen to me.  ;D

That's why I said "nor am I" re expertise. I just wanted to point out it could have been anything else as long as he was paid enough.

It's got to be better than drinking other more sugary drinks anyway. I've tried the Trip CBD drink and it's nice. I'm never really relaxed unless highly sedated, so I can't judge them properly.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
I wouldn't waste my money on the drink but CBD oil does help with various things including pain.

Doesn't get you high.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
Never forgot what this piece of shit said about Anne Frank - "The people hiding her were breaking the law, the people who killed her were following it."

An utter c*nt. He then deleted the teweet where he said it as hes an utter c*nt.
