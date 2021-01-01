I doubt the supermarket drinks contain a lot, so likely placebo, but that doesn't matter if it works for you and it's not dangerous. But he is also not an expert on CBD, nor am I. Not that it has any relevance nor does it strengthen his credibility re vaccines. He was just paid by someone to market CBD. It could have been snake oil for all he cared.
Oh yeah I totally get that.
The supermarket drinks have between 15mg and 30mg depending on which brand you buy.
Im absolutely convinced it has an impact on my relaxation and sleep and I was fairly sceptical before drinking them, but who knows.
Ive absolutely no doubt that Le Tissier doesnt have a clue what hes talking about.