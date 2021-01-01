If youre on about his vaccine views theres a big difference between people having a difference of opinion and people spouting dangerous bollocks with no evidence.



I disagree with Jamie Carragher in his view that we shouldnt have had a penalty yesterday, despite what some people will tell you, thats a harmless view which hes entitled to. Le Tissier spouting anti-vax bollocks is dangerous to vulnerable people who could be giving themselves a considerably higher chance of not developing significant complications caused by CoVID, hes got fuck all evidence to back up what he says and so far as Im aware doesnt have any medical qualifications - hes entitled to do what he wants as to whether he takes a vaccine or not but he should keep that shit to himself or at least with similarly minded loons.



If you mean the CBD stuff then fair enough, Ive bought some of the drinks (from the supermarket not from him) and it definitely relaxes me and helps me sleep, whether thats a placebo effect or not I dont know but Im not sure it matters if it has the desired effect.



I doubt the supermarket drinks contain a lot, so likely placebo, but that doesn't matter if it works for you and it's not dangerous. But he is also not an expert on CBD, nor am I. Not that it has any relevance nor does it strengthen his credibility re vaccines. He was just paid by someone to market CBD. It could have been snake oil for all he cared.