I loved him as a player but he is a man with an awful high opinion of himself.



just finished watching Jeff Stellings interview with him and you would swear he was the greatest player in history they way he talks about himself.



He had great ability as a player, scored many quality goals but he didnt have the mentality or the bottle to play at the top level.



All well and good wondering why Gareth Southgate didnt accept your offer to be a penalty coach when you never took a penalty of any real pressure or in a penalty shoot out. Its a totally different dynamic and one that Le Tissier never pitted himself against.



He comes across as someone with a chip on his shoulder also. I think its because he didnt get more chances with England. He got enough of them if i recall correctly and didnt take them because he didnt have the bottle to do it at that level under pressure.