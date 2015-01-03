« previous next »
HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)

Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 3, 2015, 02:17:45 PM
It was a good show but nowhere near Sopranos. The Wire or House for me. Probably due to them cutting it short and never really taking to the main charector Nucky Thompson, to be honest they could've killed him off early and I wouldn't have minded.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 3, 2015, 04:19:12 PM
Yes, but's nice to see too that so many side characters steal the show. How many other shows can boast they had characters like Harrow, Van Alden/Muller, Rothstein, Luciano, Meyer, Capone, Chalky White and James Darmody? Even the characters like Waxy Gordon, Eli, Eli's son, Margaret, Eddie Kessler, Michael Doyle, Owen Sleater all had their moments even if they weren't liked at all times throughout.

Just thinking back at all these characters, it's unbelievable how many different story lines there were.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 3, 2015, 06:12:15 PM
http://www.slashfilm.com/boardwalk-empire-movie/

Wahlberg interested in making a Boardwalk movie.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 3, 2015, 06:20:41 PM
Quote from: Seebab on January  3, 2015, 04:19:12 PM
Yes, but's nice to see too that so many side characters steal the show. How many other shows can boast they had characters like Harrow, Van Alden/Muller, Rothstein, Luciano, Meyer, Capone, Chalky White and James Darmody? Even the characters like Waxy Gordon, Eli, Eli's son, Margaret, Eddie Kessler, Michael Doyle, Owen Sleater all had their moments even if they weren't liked at all times throughout.

Just thinking back at all these characters, it's unbelievable how many different story lines there were.
How could you forget Gyp Rosetti.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 3, 2015, 09:46:22 PM
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 4, 2015, 04:00:46 PM
Quote from: Redcap on January  2, 2015, 07:09:44 AM
She committed suicide after Nucky Jr. died shortly after birth. I think that was covered in season 1.

Cheers mate. It's easy to forget things that were said 4 years ago!
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 4, 2015, 04:01:45 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on January  3, 2015, 06:20:41 PM
How could you forget Gyp Rosetti.

True! And I'm sure I forgot I bunch of others.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 4, 2015, 04:08:54 PM
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
January 6, 2015, 05:28:27 AM
Quote from: Seebab on January  4, 2015, 04:00:46 PM
Cheers mate. It's easy to forget things that were said 4 years ago!

Too true. I actually thought she died in childbirth until my friend corrected me!

Quote from: Seebab on January  3, 2015, 04:19:12 PM
Yes, but's nice to see too that so many side characters steal the show. How many other shows can boast they had characters like Harrow, Van Alden/Muller, Rothstein, Luciano, Meyer, Capone, Chalky White and James Darmody? Even the characters like Waxy Gordon, Eli, Eli's son, Margaret, Eddie Kessler, Michael Doyle, Owen Sleater all had their moments even if they weren't liked at all times throughout.

Just thinking back at all these characters, it's unbelievable how many different story lines there were.

Absolutely this. Although, "Michael Doyle"? That's a new one :D

The best the show had to offer was better than what 95% of shows could dream of achieving, and up there with the best of The Sopranos and The Wire.



 
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on January  3, 2015, 06:12:15 PM
http://www.slashfilm.com/boardwalk-empire-movie/

Wahlberg interested in making a Boardwalk movie.

Link doesn't work for me at work.. the Independent article on this starts with a rather glaring inaccuracy though:

Quote from: The Independent
The Oscar nominated actor acted as an executive producer on the HBO show and won an Emmy for directing its 2010 pilot episode
;D

Would love to see a BE movie, but I just can't see it happening. I can see a special 1.5-2 hour episode set during the Castellammarese War though, which would be nice for the fans. But if he managed to get that made, it would beg the question of why he couldn't get a full lengthed 5th season done.

Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
July 12, 2015, 05:00:25 PM
I just read about this new mini-series on AMC. Anyone watch the first few episodes yet?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Making_of_the_Mob:_New_York
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 22, 2015, 07:08:06 PM
How the hell I missed this 1st time round I dont know. Just nearing the end of the 2nd series and am enjoying it as much as The Wire and alot more than Breaking Bad. Mickey Doyles laugh gets me everytime !!
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 24, 2015, 01:24:20 AM
Quote from: CrasherKid79 on August 22, 2015, 07:08:06 PM
How the hell I missed this 1st time round I dont know. Just nearing the end of the 2nd series and am enjoying it as much as The Wire and alot more than Breaking Bad. Mickey Doyles laugh gets me everytime !!

You still have IMO the two best seasons ahead of you. Seasons 3 & 4 have probably some of the greatest episodes of television ever made, for me.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 24, 2015, 11:39:15 AM
Quote from: Redcap on August 24, 2015, 01:24:20 AM
You still have IMO the two best seasons ahead of you. Seasons 3 & 4 have probably some of the greatest episodes of television ever made, for me.

Me too Cap. For whatever reason, this show has never gotten the respect it deserves. People sort of talk about it as second-tier, but it very much belongs up there with the others from the recent "Golden Age" of TV.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 24, 2015, 12:03:16 PM
Quote from: red mongoose on August 24, 2015, 11:39:15 AM
but it very much belongs up there with the others from the recent "Golden Age" of TV.

precisely......equal to anything thats been on TV in the last 20 years...a marvelous show that came to an all too premature end
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 24, 2015, 12:09:32 PM
I have just 3 episodes of Game Of Thrones season 5 left to view, then I'm going to resume watching this. Looking forward to it :)

Id just watched Season 2 episode 1 before I got distracted by GoT.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 26, 2015, 06:36:11 PM
Quote from: Redcap on August 24, 2015, 01:24:20 AM
You still have IMO the two best seasons ahead of you. Seasons 3 & 4 have probably some of the greatest episodes of television ever made, for me.

Flying through this still half way through Season 3 and it just gets better, loving Gyp Rosetti and even more Al Capone is only a good thing.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 27, 2015, 12:41:51 AM
Quote from: red mongoose on August 24, 2015, 11:39:15 AM
Me too Cap. For whatever reason, this show has never gotten the respect it deserves. People sort of talk about it as second-tier, but it very much belongs up there with the others from the recent "Golden Age" of TV.
I am going to be honest, I loved the first season of Broadwalk Empire. But after that, for me, it went downhill a bit. I was especially disappointed by the killing of that young guy, hooker's son. I don't remember the names now, but that was a big turn off for me. Later, I found out that he was a fictional character.

The show suffers from the fact that it is centered around several characters that won't die, won't just go away. As a skeptic who is spoiled by the vast number of available shows for viewing, I got bored along the way. I still went through all the episodes, but as I said, suspense wasn't there for me in many of the tight situations for main characters. I just knew that nothing will happen to them, the characters are historic figures and there is only one possible ending for all of them.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 27, 2015, 01:07:56 AM
Quote from: Xxavi on August 27, 2015, 12:41:51 AM
I am going to be honest, I loved the first season of Broadwalk Empire. But after that, for me, it went downhill a bit. I was especially disappointed by the killing of that young guy, hooker's son. I don't remember the names now, but that was a big turn off for me. Later, I found out that he was a fictional character.

The show suffers from the fact that it is centered around several characters that won't die, won't just go away. As a skeptic who is spoiled by the vast number of available shows for viewing, I got bored along the way. I still went through all the episodes, but as I said, suspense wasn't there for me in many of the tight situations for main characters. I just knew that nothing will happen to them, the characters are historic figures and there is only one possible ending for all of them.

I don't think this is necessarily true.

The show is anchored on Nucky, and the likes of Capone, Luciano and Rothstein give the story its historical flavour, but the heart of the show is arguably in its fictional characters. And you know what? I think most of the main characters are fictional, or fictional but based on historical:

Jimmy
Van Alden
Richard Harrow
Chalky White
Eli
Owen
Margaret
Eddie
Gillian
Gyp

So I get the historical armour argument, but I think that's negated by the fact that there are plenty of fictional characters whose fates are not protected by history. In fact, I think if you think about to the episodes with the most tension, what's usually at stake are the lives of one of the characters above.

Anyway, it's historical fiction - fictionalised accounts of historical characters. Historical characters don't always have the same fates in Boardwalk Empire than their real life counterparts.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 27, 2015, 08:06:45 AM
Watching the 1st series again at the moment, it's a lot better than I recall. I also believe they had an idea how it would end even then despite what they've said in the media.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 27, 2015, 01:28:41 PM
Quote from: Xxavi on August 27, 2015, 12:41:51 AM
I am going to be honest, I loved the first season of Broadwalk Empire. But after that, for me, it went downhill a bit. I was especially disappointed by the killing of that young guy, hooker's son. I don't remember the names now, but that was a big turn off for me. Later, I found out that he was a fictional character.

The show suffers from the fact that it is centered around several characters that won't die, won't just go away. As a skeptic who is spoiled by the vast number of available shows for viewing, I got bored along the way. I still went through all the episodes, but as I said, suspense wasn't there for me in many of the tight situations for main characters. I just knew that nothing will happen to them, the characters are historic figures and there is only one possible ending for all of them.
The killing of Jimmy Darmody though is not just an aside, a writer's easy out to create an unexpected twist, it is absolutely essential to the overarching story of Boardwalk Empire, the rise of Nicky from his desire to better life for himself and his brother, initially idealistic, then by degrees selling bits of his soul until he becomes all that he set out to replace.
It is an awesome piece of work when you view in its entirety, but each character in Nucky's backstory is there for a very real purpose, and each fits into the eventual panoramic view we get of his life in the final season. The stuff with Gillian and how Nucky "looked after" her is perhaps the most powerful relationship of anything in the show.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
August 27, 2015, 04:40:38 PM
Quote from: Wigwampaddy on August 27, 2015, 01:28:41 PM
The killing of Jimmy Darmody though is not just an aside, a writer's easy out to create an unexpected twist, it is absolutely essential to the overarching story of Boardwalk Empire, the rise of Nicky from his desire to better life for himself and his brother, initially idealistic, then by degrees selling bits of his soul until he becomes all that he set out to replace.
It is an awesome piece of work when you view in its entirety, but each character in Nucky's backstory is there for a very real purpose, and each fits into the eventual panoramic view we get of his life in the final season. The stuff with Gillian and how Nucky "looked after" her is perhaps the most powerful relationship of anything in the show.

Good post mate. Jimmy's demise was shocking to me - I don't tend to read the like industry mags or gossipy shite, and I stopped reading Entertainment Weekly when it went to shit a few years ago, so I didn't know that actor Michael Whatsit hadn't re-signed. I mean, you saw it coming from a mile away, but it still was shocking - you just don't expect the young co-protagonist (for lack of a better term) to bite it like that so early in the tale. It really aged the show, putting it completely in the hands of the "adults" if you know what I mean - it really established the fact that this was Nucky's story, not Jimmy's or Gillian's or anyone else's. And then it also put Richard Harrow (one of the very best characters ever to grace the TV screen IMO) in an untethered position without his anchor, and his development after that was really, really interesting. For me, the fact that it jumped past all the gang violence from around the St. Valentine's Day Massacre (which would have been a real bummer to miss out on), yet remained so compelling, is the proof in the pudding. You are dead right about Gillian's part in the story, too.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
Today at 04:17:04 AM
So the first time around I watched about half of the first season and then stopped for whatever reason.

Binging it now and Im a few episodes into season five. Am I right in thinking the show was cancelled so they had to do a massive time jump to cover the end of prohibition, thus having to skip major events such as Arnolds death, Chalky getting put in prison (and the cause of that), Luckys eye getting done in, the stock market crash and many more?
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
Today at 04:21:30 AM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:17:04 AM
So the first time around I watched about half of the first season and then stopped for whatever reason.

Binging it now and Im a few episodes into season five. Am I right in thinking the show was cancelled so they had to do a massive time jump to cover the end of prohibition, thus having to skip major events such as Arnolds death, Chalky getting put in prison (and the cause of that), Luckys eye getting done in, the stock market crash and many more?

I think Terrence Winter wanted to go onto his next, ill-fated thing, rather than the show being cancelled, but yeah.

It was actually a pretty good lesson for Benioff and Weiss to learn from actually. The two are very similar in that they're both really good HBO shows which hit the self-destruct button because the showrunners just wanted to wrap it up, rather than giving the stories the conclusions they deserved.
Re: HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire' (Please use spoiler tags)
Today at 04:23:04 AM
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 04:21:30 AM
I think Terrence Winter wanted to go onto his next, ill-fated thing, rather than the show being cancelled, but yeah.

It was actually a pretty good lesson for Benioff and Weiss to learn from actually. The two are very similar in that they're both really good HBO shows which hit the self-destruct button because the showrunners just wanted to wrap it up, rather than giving the stories the conclusions they deserved.

Thanks. Thats really disappointing, what a goldmine skipped over.
