Yes, but's nice to see too that so many side characters steal the show. How many other shows can boast they had characters like Harrow, Van Alden/Muller, Rothstein, Luciano, Meyer, Capone, Chalky White and James Darmody? Even the characters like Waxy Gordon, Eli, Eli's son, Margaret, Eddie Kessler, Michael Doyle, Owen Sleater all had their moments even if they weren't liked at all times throughout.
Just thinking back at all these characters, it's unbelievable how many different story lines there were.