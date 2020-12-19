Just had a conversation with my wife about racism.
Mrs TT... "I remember when I was watching Gladiator once and my mate asked me who was winning. I said, the pink team."
Me... "WTF?"
Mrs TT... " Oh, don't you remember, there were two teams; one pink and one yellow."
Me... "Oh yeah, I remember it now. My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Pink Legions and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son. Husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.
Mrs TT... "WTF are you on about?"
Me...
Turns out that she didn't identify the team that was winning as lead by a black girl or white girl, just as the two colours of the teams.
Editted for clarification...
She was on about the telly show Gladiators