Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say

Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #480 on: December 19, 2020, 12:40:45 am
Just had a conversation with my wife about racism.
Mrs TT... "I remember when I was watching Gladiator once and my mate asked me who was winning. I said, the pink team."
Me... "WTF?"
Mrs TT... " Oh, don't you remember, there were two teams; one pink and one yellow."
Me... "Oh yeah, I remember it now. My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Pink Legions and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son. Husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.
Mrs TT... "WTF are you on about?"
Me...  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Turns out that she didn't identify the team that was winning as lead by a black girl or white girl, just as the two colours of the teams.
Editted for clarification...
She was on about the telly show Gladiators  ;D

« Last Edit: December 19, 2020, 10:52:52 am by Feelin Interior Nativity ∗ »
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #481 on: December 21, 2020, 09:15:38 am
Quote from: Who'd rob a truck worth 19.66? Cheap Xmas scrooge! on December  1, 2020, 09:02:33 pm
:lmao

Missus was watching something on telly before, one of the characters says "Alexa, play " and the bloody living room Dot woke up and tried to find it.
Yer can't mention her within earshot.  We call her Aleska when mentioning her service.
Be open minded.

Evolve.

Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #482 on: December 21, 2020, 09:38:29 am
Quote from: jambutty on December 21, 2020, 09:15:38 am
Yer can't mention her within earshot.  We call her Aleska when mentioning her service.

Wyatt on Planet Rock has had to stop calling it by name as he got that many complaints ;D

Typical woman, always earwigging.
Scouse not English

Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #483 on: December 22, 2020, 10:58:48 am
On one of the quizzes last night - Mastermind or Uni Challenge they mentioned the female astronaut who had spent longest in space.  I'm not sure the rest of the question - either which shuttle she took or where she spent her days but our lass (after I'd put a few shuttle names to her - I didn't hear the question) said "Sputnik?"  Fucking hell I said, she must have been fucking tiny.  I then had to produce a pic of Sputnik to show her how small the craft was.  To be fair she did laugh at herself.
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #484 on: December 22, 2020, 01:56:35 pm
Quote from: LightsWreathSanta on November 17, 2020, 07:44:18 pm
Got our Alexa as an alarm clock. One morning, groggy and knackered I said Alexa, you c*nt. She goes 1, 2,3...

you can get her to swear at you, you know....

Try "Alexa say 100 100 100 100 in welsh" and see what happens  ;)
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #485 on: December 22, 2020, 02:37:20 pm
Quote from: Qston on December 22, 2020, 01:56:35 pm
you can get her to swear at you, you know....

Try "Alexa say 100 100 100 100 in welsh" and see what happens  ;)

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Scouse not English

Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #486 on: June 20, 2022, 11:43:31 am
Me: "Have you ever seen The Mousetrap?"

Her: "I've not seen the play, but I've seen the film. The one with Lee Evans in and the other fella."

Me: "....................................do you mean Mouse Hunt?"
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #487 on: June 20, 2022, 07:54:53 pm
On the other hand, she tells me I was gobbling like a turkey in my sleep and said "Now that's a real turkey for ya!"

Alcohol is strange.
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #488 on: June 21, 2022, 12:13:50 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 22, 2020, 10:58:48 am
On one of the quizzes last night - Mastermind or Uni Challenge they mentioned the female astronaut who had spent longest in space.  I'm not sure the rest of the question - either which shuttle she took or where she spent her days but our lass (after I'd put a few shuttle names to her - I didn't hear the question) said "Sputnik?"  Fucking hell I said, she must have been fucking tiny.  I then had to produce a pic of Sputnik to show her how small the craft was.  To be fair she did laugh at herself.

Ziltoid berating his wife Partridge style over her Soviet era aeronautical ignorance.

"Sputnik?...Its a satellite, you fool!"
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #489 on: June 21, 2022, 12:44:45 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2022, 12:13:50 pm
Ziltoid berating his wife Partridge style over her Soviet era aeronautical ignorance.

"Sputnik?...Its a satellite, you fool!"

:D
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #490 on: Today at 11:09:19 am
My partner (who is Polish) asked me if Id ever seen the film The Quiet Lambies.

I had no idea what she was on about until she Googled the DVD cover.

She meant Silence of the Lambs.
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #491 on: Today at 11:35:31 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:09:19 am
My partner (who is Polish) asked me if Id ever seen the film The Quiet Lambies.

I had no idea what she was on about until she Googled the DVD cover.

She meant Silence of the Lambs.

 ;D
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #492 on: Today at 01:00:36 pm
The Quiet Lambies sounds like good harmless family fun. Might watch it with the kids later.
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #493 on: Today at 01:04:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:00:36 pm
The Quiet Lambies sounds like good harmless family fun. Might watch it with the kids later.

I remember a few years ago the missus walking in with a DVD she'd bought at work, she proudly announces "I've got this kids film we can watch with them at the weekend."

What's it called?

Ted.

They can't watch that you divvy ;D
Scouse not English

Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #494 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:04:18 pm
I remember a few years ago the missus walking in with a DVD she'd bought at work, she proudly announces "I've got this kids film we can watch with them at the weekend."

What's it called?

Ted.

They can't watch that you divvy ;D

Haha, you should have put it on, see how long it lasted.
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
Reply #495 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:05:00 pm
Haha, you should have put it on, see how long it lasted.

;D

They've watched it since at their cousins.

I never got over letting my nephew watch Jeepers Creepers 2.
