On one of the quizzes last night - Mastermind or Uni Challenge they mentioned the female astronaut who had spent longest in space. I'm not sure the rest of the question - either which shuttle she took or where she spent her days but our lass (after I'd put a few shuttle names to her - I didn't hear the question) said "Sputnik?" Fucking hell I said, she must have been fucking tiny. I then had to produce a pic of Sputnik to show her how small the craft was. To be fair she did laugh at herself.