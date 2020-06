When you get asked a pointless question they know the answer too and have it premeditated



"Which slice of cake do you want"

"This one"

"Can I not have that one"

"What did you give me a choice for"



Another

"Are you playing football Saturday"

"Yes"

"Well I'm in work so you've to mind the kid so you can't go"





"Did you lock the front door"

"I think I did"

"No you didn't I just did"



Like.the classic only fools and horses scene "why ask?"