Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**

PaulF

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
May 26, 2024, 01:10:23 pm
Pub scene in the one just gone (ep 4?) was excellent.
Boston Bosox

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
May 26, 2024, 03:01:03 pm
Been Watching the old Dr Who (1960s) up to series 4
Many Episodes missing , Some Animated ones
Very Enjoyable even so
duvva 💅

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
Today at 01:21:14 am
Thought tonights was ok, then the end was pretty powerful

I did understand that right, they wouldnt let the doctor save them because hes black?
But what are they spending the Disney money on, as its not the monsters. Thats the second this series that wouldnt have looked out of place in the 80s.

Brian Blessed

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
Today at 04:51:04 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:21:14 am
Thought tonights was ok, then the end was pretty powerful

I did understand that right, they wouldnt let the doctor save them because hes black?
But what are they spending the Disney money on, as its not the monsters. Thats the second this series that wouldnt have looked out of place in the 80s.




Yeah, that was the reason.


And Disney are paying the BBC, I doubt the BBC are obligated to spend it on Who.
SP

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
Today at 06:46:59 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:21:14 am
Thought tonights was ok, then the end was pretty powerful

I did understand that right, they wouldnt let the doctor save them because hes black?
But what are they spending the Disney money on, as its not the monsters. Thats the second this series that wouldnt have looked out of place in the 80s

There was also references to colonialism earlier in the episode.
wampa1

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
Today at 11:16:21 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 06:46:59 pm
There was also references to colonialism earlier in the episode.
There was loads of subtle stuff, like Lindy speaking to Ruby and immediately blocking The Doctor and then not recognizing him when he came back, being disgusted when she learned Ruby and The Doctor were in the same room, all the FineTime residents being white...
I had the usual "but why...?" issues with the episode (like 73 Yards) but whereas 73 Yards was "because magic" this one was "because that's not the point".

3 good/decent episodes in row.
