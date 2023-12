Re-watching 'NuWho' and I'm still astonished Donna only gets one season as a companion, actually criminal.



Hope she she gets a good send off in the specials.



A lot of this comes down to the people cast in the roles, Doctor Who is quite a demanding show for them with so much location work and then the subsequent pr work required, so not a suprise that some opt out of doing a longer stint, at least the doctors in nuWHO have all done at least 3 seasons after Ecclestone's one and done season.