Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5400 on: October 29, 2022, 05:59:58 pm »
You'll be ruing the day when you moaned about over use of daleks and cybermen instead have to watch the doctor with her new side kick jar jar take on the marvel universe.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5401 on: October 29, 2022, 06:02:21 pm »
How many episodes are in this series of Doctor Who?
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5402 on: October 29, 2022, 06:50:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 29, 2022, 06:02:21 pm
How many episodes are in this series of Doctor Who?

It was a one-off for the BBC's centenary.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5403 on: October 29, 2022, 06:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on October 29, 2022, 06:50:06 pm
It was a one-off for the BBC's centenary.

Oh, I thought there was a new series in the pipeline.  :)
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5404 on: October 29, 2022, 07:02:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 29, 2022, 06:51:46 pm
Oh, I thought there was a new series in the pipeline.  :)

Three episodes before the new lad takes over from the old,old lad.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5405 on: October 29, 2022, 09:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on October 29, 2022, 02:30:23 pm
I'd heard that Disney had bought the rights to stream Dr Who on Disney+ outside of the UK, but the Telegraph are now reporting that part of the deal involves hugely boosting the production budgets.

Not sure if that's a good or bad thing to be honest.

Watching some response on YT and I get the impression the Telegraph's article is largely based on supposition. I've not read the article myself though.

Disney are paying the Beeb, but they're not obligated to funnel the money into DW production. The question is whether Disney tries to exercise any creative leverage over the show, especially on LGBTQ representation. That seems to be a mild concern with one YouTuber I've seen react to the news.

It also opens up the separate possibility of the Tories privatising the BBC and Disney subsequently buying the rights of Doctor Who outright, as they've done with so many other franchises. I don't know how probably that may be though.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5406 on: October 29, 2022, 09:46:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 29, 2022, 07:02:52 pm
Three episodes before the new lad takes over from the old,old lad.

Got you.  :D
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5407 on: October 29, 2022, 09:47:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 29, 2022, 06:02:21 pm
How many episodes are in this series of Doctor Who?
3 specials next year, then not sure how many episodes are in the following season.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5408 on: October 29, 2022, 10:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 29, 2022, 09:45:36 pm
Watching some response on YT and I get the impression the Telegraph's article is largely based on supposition. I've not read the article myself though.

Disney are paying the Beeb, but they're not obligated to funnel the money into DW production. The question is whether Disney tries to exercise any creative leverage over the show, especially on LGBTQ representation. That seems to be a mild concern with one YouTuber I've seen react to the news.

It also opens up the separate possibility of the Tories privatising the BBC and Disney subsequently buying the rights of Doctor Who outright, as they've done with so many other franchises. I don't know how probably that may be though.

Disney will have a say in LGBTQ representation in Doctor Who? The same Doctor Who being helmed by 'It's a Sin' Creator Russell T Davies who's cast a black gay man as the next Doctor and Neil Patrick Harris as an upcoming villain? ;D
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5409 on: October 30, 2022, 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 29, 2022, 10:45:20 pm
Disney will have a say in LGBTQ representation in Doctor Who? The same Doctor Who being helmed by 'It's a Sin' Creator Russell T Davies who's cast a black gay man as the next Doctor and Neil Patrick Harris as an upcoming villain? ;D

Well I'm just repeating concerns raised by others. I'm sure in the short term little will change, but who knows what the long term implications might be? 

I did think it odd myself, and I found myself thinking similar thoughts to you. I guess it falls under a general fear of the show becoming Americanised, and we know how Florida is right now.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5410 on: November 19, 2022, 03:06:14 pm »
I see they've covered all demographics for the new Doctor Who companion:

Young - The Teens
Female - The Nerds
Blonde - The Dads
Former Soap Star - The Mums
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5411 on: November 21, 2022, 02:59:17 pm »

Fair play, Tennant... fair play...




(his son looks like he is familiar with his dad's 'dad jokes' ;D)
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5412 on: December 22, 2022, 08:41:59 pm »
Those yellow slip stop boxes with pipes leading from the ceiling that seem to be popping up all over supermarkets.  Gotta be a baddie in a plot line soon?
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5413 on: December 26, 2022, 06:12:35 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FtzRP0fycII" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FtzRP0fycII</a>
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5414 on: December 26, 2022, 10:48:44 pm »
I'm surprisingly unexcited by this trailer. Maybe because of the long wait for the episode.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5415 on: April 21, 2023, 03:26:08 pm »
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5416 on: April 21, 2023, 03:47:51 pm »
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5417 on: April 21, 2023, 03:54:19 pm »
Is that for a particular episode or will he be dressed like that full time?  If it's full time that'd be amazing.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5418 on: April 21, 2023, 05:11:47 pm »
Big fan of the outfits, does make it sound like it might just be for a particular story though
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5419 on: May 16, 2023, 12:54:15 am »
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5420 on: June 7, 2023, 11:15:21 pm »
And after her little cameo in the final episode of Jodie, Bonnie Langford is back for a full adventure with the new doctor.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2023/bonnie-langford-doctor-who-return

Im a sucker for the nostalgia and the previous companions returning, but have to say there were others Id have preferred.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5421 on: August 8, 2023, 12:55:32 am »
Michael Sheen would make a good future Dr Who.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5422 on: August 8, 2023, 01:55:45 am »
Quote from: Trada on August  8, 2023, 12:55:32 am
Michael Sheen would make a good future ?Dr Who.

He would but I really do want this new bunch to be a success and be in their rolls for at least 3 series.

Positive that he'd make an amazing old Doctor though & as a kid I loved those more.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5423 on: August 19, 2023, 09:42:24 pm »
Re-watching 'NuWho' and I'm still astonished Donna only gets one season as a companion, actually criminal.

Hope she she gets a good send off in the specials.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5424 on: October 1, 2023, 04:08:27 pm »
New Trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tEkC6InjWQ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tEkC6InjWQ8</a>
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5425 on: November 25, 2023, 05:40:30 pm »
Looking forward to this in 50 mins
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5426 on: November 25, 2023, 07:21:49 pm »
Well it's going to boil the piss of every Daily Mail reader :P
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5427 on: November 25, 2023, 10:21:57 pm »
Pretty good start to the specials.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5428 on: November 25, 2023, 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 25, 2023, 07:21:49 pm
Well it's going to boil the piss of every Daily Mail reader :P
Think about all those poor souls who thought Chibnall's Who was too woke and political and were lauding the return of RTD : D

I thought it was largely fine elevated by Tennant.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5429 on: November 25, 2023, 10:36:44 pm »
Love the new look TARDIS.

Hope the fake out over Wilfred's death isn't just a bad taste joke and that he actually makes an appearance. I know Bernard filmed scenes, but no idea if he did enough to be usable.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5430 on: Yesterday at 12:21:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 25, 2023, 07:21:49 pm
Well it's going to boil the piss of every Daily Mail reader :P

That has to be a good thing, surely?  :D
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5431 on: Yesterday at 02:23:16 pm »
Tenant was in fine form and Beep the Meep was so well done.

It was a mess by the end though, Donna's metacrisis was resolved quickly without any reasonable explanation was not very fulfilling after her tragic end back in the day. I think it's made worse by the whole "you wouldn't get it because you're a bloke" bit, in an episode where they've gone, rather hamfistedly, all in on breaking gender norms too.

I like RTD and he has a good track history of dealing with marginalised groups, It's a Sin is phenomenal. It's so tokenised and clumnsily handled in this episode to the point he shouldn't have bothered.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5432 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Managed about 20 minutes before tapping out, really ham fisted and just... it wasn't good.  Think that might be me done with Who now, it's been coming.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5433 on: Today at 12:11:59 pm »
What was the list they were saying before "it" happened? Sounded like the shippping areas to me, but really have no idea!
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5434 on: Today at 01:56:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:11:59 pm
What was the list they were saying before "it" happened? Sounded like the shippping areas to me, but really have no idea!

Presumably some sort of verbal code the Doctor could use to undo the memory erasure, a long string of words too random to come up in that order otherwise. I don't remember if it was featured way back when it was done though, my memories of the post-2005 Dr Who episodes are patchy at best.

Seemed like a typical Dr Who special (the kind we used to only get at Christmas) - some good ideas, some bits that didn't match the ambition of the writer, so on. Doubt I'd ever watch it again but wouldn't complain about anything really. I do agree that the resolution of Donna's "problem" was very clumsily handled with clunky dialogue that dropped me straight out of "watching a TV show" - I'm happy to have whatever "dangerously Woke messaging" they want in Dr Who though, it's a great show for it.

Amongst other seeds for things, I'm wondering who the "Woman in Dubai (I think?)" is who was ordering all of Rose's plush toys?
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5435 on: Today at 06:15:15 pm »
I thought it was great,

It got 5.08m viewers  second for the night behind Strictly with 7.67m, beat I'm a Celebrity with 4.83m, biggest drama launch of the year

The best overnight viewing figures for Dr Who for 5 years.
