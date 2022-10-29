Tenant was in fine form and Beep the Meep was so well done.
It was a mess by the end though, Donna's metacrisis was resolved quickly without any reasonable explanation was not very fulfilling after her tragic end back in the day. I think it's made worse by the whole "you wouldn't get it because you're a bloke" bit, in an episode where they've gone, rather hamfistedly, all in on breaking gender norms too.
I like RTD and he has a good track history of dealing with marginalised groups, It's a Sin is phenomenal. It's so tokenised and clumnsily handled in this episode to the point he shouldn't have bothered.