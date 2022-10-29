What was the list they were saying before "it" happened? Sounded like the shippping areas to me, but really have no idea!



Presumably some sort of verbal code the Doctor could use to undo the memory erasure, a long string of words too random to come up in that order otherwise. I don't remember if it was featured way back when it was done though, my memories of the post-2005 Dr Who episodes are patchy at best.Seemed like a typical Dr Who special (the kind we used to only get at Christmas) - some good ideas, some bits that didn't match the ambition of the writer, so on. Doubt I'd ever watch it again but wouldn't complain about anything really. I do agree that the resolution of Donna's "problem" was very clumsily handled with clunky dialogue that dropped me straight out of "watching a TV show" - I'm happy to have whatever "dangerously Woke messaging" they want in Dr Who though, it's a great show for it.Amongst other seeds for things, I'm wondering who the "Woman in Dubai (I think?)" is who was ordering all of Rose's plush toys?