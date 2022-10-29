I'd heard that Disney had bought the rights to stream Dr Who on Disney+ outside of the UK, but the Telegraph are now reporting that part of the deal involves hugely boosting the production budgets.



Not sure if that's a good or bad thing to be honest.



Watching some response on YT and I get the impression the Telegraph's article is largely based on supposition. I've not read the article myself though.Disney are paying the Beeb, but they're not obligated to funnel the money into DW production. The question is whether Disney tries to exercise any creative leverage over the show, especially on LGBTQ representation. That seems to be a mild concern with one YouTuber I've seen react to the news.It also opens up the separate possibility of the Tories privatising the BBC and Disney subsequently buying the rights of Doctor Who outright, as they've done with so many other franchises. I don't know how probably that may be though.