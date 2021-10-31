Hmm, Well this weeks was a little confusing to say the least. Seemed like nothing much happened other than setting up some further plot points of pieces of backstory



I actually thought that they've tied a few elements together now and a fair amount is a bit clearer, although that is with the caveat of adding a new layer of the 'this was done on purpose' woman, who now appears to be the 'big bad'. The next episode should clear up the Angel scenes going back to that first episode with that woman who seemed out of time, and 5 and 6 will probably see all the mysteries drop and the run to the finish.(Edit: Forgot about the Victorian dude. Maybe that's episode 5's reveal)I am a bit confused so far about why we're being given so much of Vinder's backstory. Is he being set up as a new companion? That would be my take, except for the fact that Chibnall is stepping down and that when the showrunner changes, we usually get a brand new slate of actors in the TARDIS too. I'd welcome him though, it's absolutely beyond time that a regular companion was some boring modern Earthling with nothing better to do.On the subject of Vinder, there's got to be something brewing with Yaz, despite his link to that other girl. He consistently saw her in his vision/memories, and nobody else was seeing anyone other than the Doctor. Odd.On the effects topic... yeah. I could have done with the bits in the timestorm itself, and whenever the Doctor looked like a ghost floating in the corner it was a bit naff, as opposed to her flickering in and out replacing other people in the memories which worked well.