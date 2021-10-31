« previous next »
Author Topic: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**  (Read 281741 times)

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5320 on: October 31, 2021, 07:11:25 pm »
Nice to see the BBC kept the old Bungle costumes
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5321 on: October 31, 2021, 07:21:04 pm »
Bungle costumes aside I thought tonight was the best its been in a long time. First minute before the credits was a bit silly and I was fearing the worst, but the rest was pretty good, some old fashioned jumpy/scary moments some intriguing plots and a good cliffhanger. All things that have been largely missing.

Oh and 10/10 for the Anfield backdrop and the Doctor name checking the Klopp era and having watched the Barcelona game multiple times
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5322 on: October 31, 2021, 07:35:26 pm »
Really enjoyed that, best Jodie Whitaker episode for a fair while.

I presume Chris Chibnall is a Liverpool fan, I know he grew up in Formby at least
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5323 on: October 31, 2021, 08:36:21 pm »
First minute before the credits was a bit silly and I was fearing the worst, but the rest was pretty good,

Yeah, I'd agree. I hated that first sequence, so far removed from what I want from a Who episode, but they've thrown enough mystery at it afterwards  to keep me engaged so far.

John Bishop really isn't an actor though...
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5324 on: November 2, 2021, 07:54:10 pm »
Opening sequence was atrocious but it definitely got more interesting.  Bishop looks out of his depth at the moment but could grow into it.
« Reply #5325 on: November 7, 2021, 08:13:55 pm »
Another good one tonight.  The serialised format is working nicely.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5326 on: November 7, 2021, 10:01:09 pm »
Another good one tonight.  The serialised format is working nicely.
Yep I was getting a little confused at times but it all came together and as you say for once the ongoing story is interesting and playing a big role in the series. Another good cliffhanger although they do kinda spoil cliffhangers with the sneak peak of next weeks episode! The Swarm seem like a proper dangerous villain. Enjoying it again.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5327 on: November 14, 2021, 11:56:51 pm »
Hmm, Well this weeks was a little confusing to say the least. Seemed like nothing much happened other than setting up some further plot points of pieces of backstory
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5328 on: November 15, 2021, 09:02:29 am »
That was awful, effects straight out of something from the Sci-Fi channel in the 00s.  What on earth were they thinking.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5329 on: November 15, 2021, 02:00:35 pm »

I loved it. This series is a welcome return to form for me (so far).

I thought the effects were pretty good - with the blue 'picking people out of time' swarm-type aliens being... a little different and jarring, but given the context of the story... worked okay.

Even John Bishop seems decent and watchable as Dan the companion. All this dog stuff stuff though - needs a nod to K9 somewhere ;)
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5330 on: November 15, 2021, 04:47:36 pm »
Hmm, Well this weeks was a little confusing to say the least. Seemed like nothing much happened other than setting up some further plot points of pieces of backstory

I actually thought that they've tied a few elements together now and a fair amount is a bit clearer, although that is with the caveat of adding a new layer of the 'this was done on purpose' woman, who now appears to be the 'big bad'. The next episode should clear up the Angel scenes going back to that first episode with that woman who seemed out of time, and 5 and 6 will probably see all the mysteries drop and the run to the finish.

(Edit: Forgot about the Victorian dude. Maybe that's episode 5's reveal)

I am a bit confused so far about why we're being given so much of Vinder's backstory. Is he being set up as a new companion? That would be my take, except for the fact that Chibnall is stepping down and that when the showrunner changes, we usually get a brand new slate of actors in the TARDIS too. I'd welcome him though, it's absolutely beyond time that a regular companion was some boring modern Earthling with nothing better to do.

On the subject of Vinder, there's got to be something brewing with Yaz, despite his link to that other girl. He consistently saw her in his vision/memories, and nobody else was seeing anyone other than the Doctor. Odd.

On the effects topic... yeah. I could have done with the bits in the timestorm itself, and whenever the Doctor looked like a ghost floating in the corner it was a bit naff, as opposed to her flickering in and out replacing other people in the memories which worked well.

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5331 on: November 28, 2021, 07:48:50 pm »
Theres so much going on its hard to keep up with, but this is proper Doctor Who. The last two episodes have been excellent. Episode 3 aside this has possibly been the best run since it returned in 2005.
My only concern is theres so much to tie up next week I worry its going to be rushed. Really hope not were due a satisfying finale.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5332 on: November 29, 2021, 08:23:25 pm »
Only the 100 concurrent storylines and characters to follow at the moment.  Really miss the days when it was just the Doctor and their companion.

Willing to bet good money the way to stop the flux will be to use all the stored up energy in the fob watch, leaving the Doctor with the choice of saving the universe at the expense of her memories.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5333 on: November 30, 2021, 08:08:29 am »
Weirdly I more or less understand what's going on. Probably means I'm missing half the detail.
Best series I can remember.
Bit biased about liking Dan and the Anfield opening was awesome .
Would love the finale to be an extended edition. I guess covid screwed the time lines but an extended Christmas special would have been the highlight of the day. Though I guess they need to be standalone episodes for the casual viewer.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5334 on: November 30, 2021, 10:44:49 am »
Been watching the David Tennant stuff, holds up alright like. A lot more coherent.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5335 on: December 6, 2021, 08:39:47 pm »
They just rarely seem to be able to come up with a good ending. Overall a decent season that had a lot of really good moments but I just found the ending a little flat and there was too much going on involving too many people.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5336 on: December 6, 2021, 08:42:50 pm »
Thought it was all over the place.  Like the idea of one big arc through the 6 episodes with a couple of little side quests, but there were just too many people involved.  And the person who came up with the plan to save the day wasn't even the Doctor (as seems to be the case every time these days).

And John Bishop shouldn't be anywhere near a proper acting gig, he just doesn't have the chops for it.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 12:41:13 am »
Really enjoyed the whole Deathloop concept to the episode.

Also they are really going there with the ending to Jodie Whittaker's run which will turn some heads. The daily mail writers will be sharpening their knives in the run up to autumn and the new regeneration.

Looking.forward to seeing how Chibnall handles it
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 02:21:50 am »
Also enjoyed the New Year special. Thought the concept worked well and the extra characters added something to the story. Did end up with one question. What was the point in the guy filming the fireworks at the end? Completely unnecessary so must have some significance?

Edit: just read the guy was in Jodie Whittakers debut episode as well, so perhaps no significance, just a very random cameo
