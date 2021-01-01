The Office











Extras































































Afterlife





Derek and any other TV stuff he's done



I like all of his stuff to be honest, but Afterlife was very reliant on proper extreme, stupid characters. You never had that in the Office, its a genius piece of TV. Extras obviously did but that was the whole point, celebrities playing themselves and being proper knobheads. The psychiatrist and his two mates, Brian, the playwright guy, the miserable woman with her Kevin Hart snow globe. And then a lot of the 'one off' characters they meet along the way (the guy putting his letters in a dog shit bin, Tim Key on a date, the crazy woman who Ricky goes on a date with etc). Funny, but hardly particularly well thought out, well built characters. Same as Derek, I can watch it and laugh because he's funny, Karl Pilkingtons funny, David Earls funny, but the crux of both shows is just pretty cheap, over-sentimental stuff. And fucking hell that last episode. He's probably my favourite 'celebrity' but I genuinely think I could have done better when I was in GCSE Media Studies.