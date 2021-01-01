« previous next »
Author Topic: Sh*te Comedians  (Read 48945 times)

Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  6, 2022, 08:35:14 pm
She cheered me on from the roadside when I did a half marathon once. Even called me by my name. For that reason I agree with you. :D

That's cos you ran off with her purse ya fucking thief!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  6, 2022, 08:35:14 pm
She cheered me on from the roadside when I did a half marathon once. Even called me by my name. For that reason I agree with you. :D

She scream out "Run big dick nick go go run?!" That's ballsy
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 30, 2013, 11:16:32 am
Henning Wehn is one of my favourite comedians.
Very funny.
We took my 88 year old mum to see him do a live stand up show a few years back, and the fact he made her laugh as much as me and my wife is a credit to his skill as a storyteller. A very funny and genuinely nice man.
The Office





Extras































Afterlife


Derek and any other TV stuff he's done

I like all of his stuff to be honest, but Afterlife was very reliant on proper extreme, stupid characters. You never had that in the Office, its a genius piece of TV. Extras obviously did but that was the whole point, celebrities playing themselves and being proper knobheads. The psychiatrist and his two mates, Brian, the playwright guy, the miserable woman with her Kevin Hart snow globe. And then a lot of the 'one off' characters they meet along the way (the guy putting his letters in a dog shit bin, Tim Key on a date, the crazy woman who Ricky goes on a date with etc). Funny, but hardly particularly well thought out, well built characters. Same as Derek, I can watch it and laugh because he's funny, Karl Pilkingtons funny, David Earls funny, but the crux of both shows is just pretty cheap, over-sentimental stuff. And fucking hell that last episode. He's probably my favourite 'celebrity' but I genuinely think I could have done better when I was in GCSE Media Studies.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:31:04 pm
Yep. I know this might actually get me a ban on here but I fucking hate The Office. Cant stand Extras. Never given Derek a look.

But Afterlife I found to be a profoundly moving essay on grief, depression and finding meaning in life after the death of a loved one.

I'm with you on this. The Office and Extras I can take or leave, but genuinely enjoyed Afterlife.
This Jimmy Carr uproar is a load of nonsense isn't it?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:24:58 am
This Jimmy Carr uproar is a load of nonsense isn't it?

Hypocrites using a handy platform to incite their culture war.
Theres a lad on SNL whos Gerrin a lot of coverage at the minute. Pete Davidson? Ill be honest hes likeable but I wouldnt call him funny. Watched a bit of his stand up on Netflix an god it was a drag. Hes never really stood out on SNL either apart from having a big face
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:48:46 am
Theres a lad on SNL whos Gerrin a lot of coverage at the minute. Pete Davidson? Ill be honest hes likeable but I wouldnt call him funny. Watched a bit of his stand up on Netflix an god it was a drag. Hes never really stood out on SNL either apart from having a big face

He gets all the birds though somehow, he's courting Kim Kardashian at the minute  ;D
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:50:34 am
He gets all the birds though somehow, he's courting Kim Kardashian at the minute  ;D
Oh yeah, thats what I mean by the coverage hes getting. Her, Beckinsale , Grande a few of the ones hes been knocking around with

Good luck to him like
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:50:34 am
He gets all the birds though somehow, he's courting Kim Kardashian at the minute  ;D

When did she and Kanye West split up? Finger on the pulse here.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:00:00 am
When did she and Kanye West split up? Finger on the pulse here.
He was with Kardashian? What happened to him and Amber Rose?
Speaking of Jimmy Carr and Pete Davidson

https://youtu.be/z7Fq6ASCi7k

Pete Davidson is actually pretty ruthless when it comes to roasting though.
