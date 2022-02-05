« previous next »
He's gold whenever he's with Susie Dent on 8 Out of 10 Cats do Countdown.
he on that as well? Christ, I never watch tv live if ya get me so occasionally see things on iplayer(Would I lie to you) and thats basically all Ive seen of him. Nice one  :thumbup

Hes almost childlike with his enthusiasm. Hes fucking ace
I watched that Jimmy Carr special last month and completely forgot about it until this outrage. Thought it was really poor and he looks like a Ken doll.
He's gold whenever he's with Susie Dent on 8 Out of 10 Cats do Countdown.


Never seen him do stand up, but hes great on panel shows
All the good ones are dead.

Agree with the point made by a poster earlier in the thread that a lot of comedians are quick witted and when it's off the cuff they are funny but stand up routines take a different sort of character and they don't really exist anymore.

In terms of material you have to be careful now.
I generally can't stand Gervais but I thought Afterlife was great.
I generally can't stand Gervais but I thought Afterlife was great.
I dont like his stand up.  It just rankles with me.  But hes a brilliant writer for tv.
After Life is some of his best work.
I would agree that series 1 was quite well done.

But what do series 2 and 3 offer? The same fat people jokes, people who believe in religion or mysticism are treated like idiots, repetition of c*nt because its sooo funny. There is no character development, he starts off in misery, quite understandably, but the season ends with some hope. But hes back to being a miserable sod for series 2 and 3 again, before somehow magically turning it around in the last episode, after meeting a kid with cancer. Thats the worst possible writing personally. He could have done it right, the character could have developed over the course of the show or at least the last series.

Would also like to mention how big of a c*nt Tony is. Hes never wrong, he treats his colleagues and friends like crap, but hes still somehow hailed by everyone as a good person. How? Why? He doesnt treat anyone well, but they still consider him a good person? In reality, most would have binned him off after a while.
He can do no wrong it seems, even being brilliant at any sport he tries. No one should be able to defeat a tennis club member when playing tennis for the first time, but he somehow not only wins but smashes his BIL.

Throws his dads ashes on the pub floor and when the owner takes offence to that, he acts incredulous as if he should be allowed to do any thing he wants. Throws a brick through a car and the driver just stands there like an idiot and leaves without any confrontation. What kind of writing is that?

All of the characters are written as if they are idiots. And Tony is the smartest among the lot. They exist to make him appear smarter. Dont even want to start about the lady on the bench.

I am completely with Andy. Ricky is not funny anymore in my personal opinion.
He's gold whenever he's with Susie Dent on 8 Out of 10 Cats do Countdown.

Always been great on Would I lie to you as well.
Fucking hell, I love him. Wish he was on more stuff. Haha just smile thinking aboot him

Hes amazing and is a big contributor on The Unbelievable Truth which is a radio panel show with David Mitchell 
Hes amazing and is a big contributor on The Unbelievable Truth which is a radio panel show with David Mitchell 
Nice one mate. Love Mitchell as well. Will have a look for that,ta
Does Mrs Browns Boys qualify as its a sitcom rather then based on stand up? Dont get me wrong, its fucking awful TV.

On the Jimmy Carr situation, I havent seen what everyones talking about, but in general Id sum him up this way; 15 year old WLR would find him absolutely hilarious, 39 year old WLR less so.

It's annoying he has used my favourite book title for the name of his latest crappy show. Just proof he couldn't think of anything more original himself, which tells you everything you need to know about Carr.
Nice one mate. Love Mitchell as well. Will have a look for that,ta

No worries mate. Its free on Audible if youve got that or just get a trial for a month and download all of the episodes then fuck it off coz you still get to keep them afterwards
Its probably me being a miserable fucker but I really dont find stand up that funny, especially that live at the Apollo/Dave shit.

I admire their bottle for getting up and doing it in the first place but I think thats what they have more than anything; guts rather than talent.

I find most characters in an average boozer funnier than that lot


Totally, it's like they wanted to replace "the comedians" (Manning etc) and they have just become them but trying to be more clever. It died many years ago but people feel the need to seek out humour when it is there every day anyway. It's the equivalent of watching singing parrots only pricier.
By far the shitest of all the shite comedians out there.....

Roisin Conaty

Genuinely don't know how she is classed as a comedian and she winds me up now as she is on fecking everything.

She's Shite
Brigstock is brilliant, he's had a hard life too with eating disorders and drugs and for a while worked as a dancer. His jokes are clever and he's got a left wing leaning that we should get on well with as reds


Shite
Am I too late to say Michael McIntyre & Mrs.Browns Boys? Their lowest common denominator humour hurts my soul.


They are shite
You're right about Keith Lemon though. I can't be dealing with a biff like him

As for Frankie Boyle, I really wish he'd just fuck right off


Both shite
I`m reading this thread and Gervais is not funny now? Of course he is.
Watched the first series of Man Down on Netflix the other night, very funny show made even better by having Rik Mayall in it.
I`m reading this thread and Gervais is not funny now? Of course he is.

I think most, myself included, think he can write very good TV, but nit a great stand up comedian.
I find gervais easy to dislike, and when you dont like someone its hard to find them funny.

The Office is one of my most favourite shoes of all time, I cant stand 5 minutes of his stand up
Why do you dislike him?
he on that as well? Christ, I never watch tv live if ya get me so occasionally see things on iplayer(Would I lie to you) and thats basically all Ive seen of him. Nice one  :thumbup

Hes almost childlike with his enthusiasm. Hes fucking ace

His stand up is awful though. Went to see him a few years back and barely laughed
I`d agree Afterlife is not Gervais`best work. But he`s still funny. He has comedic talent.

I can agree on a person like McInTyre. Not that I have any reason to hate him, but he strikes me more as extremely outgoing and I think some "comedians" become comedians because of that. They confuse themselves and think that they are funny, but really what they are is extremely extrovert and outgoing. They like to stand on a stage. And extrovert is not the same as funny.
His stand up is awful though. Went to see him a few years back and barely laughed
Dont know why you bother goin to stand ups anymore  ;D You dont laugh at any of em.  ;)
For those that like musical comedy, Flo and Joan are a good duo with a special on Amazon. They are on tour and in Liverpool on wednesday. Would have loved to have gone but we had already booked Mark Watson.

Ill let you know if he is shite live on Thursday.
That Romash fella that has 50 shows spread across every channel available. Absolutely useless. How on earth is he absolutely everywhere???
That Romash fella that has 50 shows spread across every channel available. Absolutely useless. How on earth is he absolutely everywhere???

hes excellent, good at stand up, good at hosting, good on panel shows.  Hes like Milly, a top performer
I'm very much in the 'Michael McIntyre is shite' camp  :wanker

Those 2 women who seem to be have been on tv like forever. Sue Perkins is one but can't remember the name of the other one. They're both stealing a living. Just like McIntyre, unfunny middle-class twats.

I'm very much in the 'Michael McIntyre is shite' camp  :wanker

Those 2 women who seem to be have been on tv like forever. Sue Perkins is one but can't remember the name of the other one. They're both stealing a living. Just like McIntyre, unfunny middle-class twats.

Mel Giedroyc? She's involved with a lot of the BBC's Eurovision output (obviously not the grand final presenting gig) but I don't know what else she's doing these days.
Mel is lovely, like a kindly drunk aunt.  Sue I can't be arsed with and have heard a few stories about her being a bit of a twat behind the scenes.
hes excellent, good at stand up, good at hosting, good on panel shows.  Hes like Milly, a top performer

The chap must have ten shows across ten different channels. He even has a show where he's a fucking Judge. The greatest comedic minds in history haven't had as many platforms in television history as this fella has at present.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:58:30 pm
Mel is lovely, like a kindly drunk aunt.  Sue I can't be arsed with and have heard a few stories about her being a bit of a twat behind the scenes.

She cheered me on from the roadside when I did a half marathon once. Even called me by my name. For that reason I agree with you. :D
That Romash fella that has 50 shows spread across every channel available. Absolutely useless. How on earth is he absolutely everywhere???

Romesh Janus
The chap must have ten shows across ten different channels. He even has a show where he's a fucking Judge. The greatest comedic minds in history haven't had as many platforms in television history as this fella has at present.

This is the problem isn't it? There's such a saturation of 'comedy shows' now. 'In my day' it was pretty much Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week, and a bit of QI. Now there's fucking loads of them, and its all the same faces. We pretty much fucked off terrestrial TV and just use a firestick, so the only stuff we really watch on 'normal' telly are on BBC and 4OD. And go through stages of binging Taskmaster, and its funny how the same people become quite funny again when you're not seeing them on loads of stuff. The season we're on at the moment has Russell Howard on and he's funny on there, because its a small dose (plus Liza Tarbuck is funny as fuck, not sure if its shameful to admit that or not)
The chap must have ten shows across ten different channels. He even has a show where he's a fucking Judge. The greatest comedic minds in history haven't had as many platforms in television history as this fella has at present.

Judge Romesh (and you are doing)

He's funny in that  and his travel show is good, hes a good presenter

The only things I dont watch are the show with Rob Becket and league of their own, I wont watch anything with Flintoff in

hes ace on Weakest link
Romesh said something a while ago that was interesting to me.

It was the Johnathan Ross show and Steven Graham was on the couch as well. What they were discussing something Romesh said on Twitter that the worst place for him to gig is Liverpool because he has to be at the top of his laughs. He said basically anywhere else he can do a half arsed job and pretty much get away with it or recover it. But with Liverpool, if they dont laugh then there is no recovery.

There was a time like 5-10 years ago I would go to a load of comedy gigs. Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, John Bishop, Peter Kay, Frankie Boyle etc. But now I dont find any of them funny as much as I did. Maybe it is because I've gotten older. Maybe alot of the comedy just doesn't land as it once did.
