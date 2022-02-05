After Life is some of his best work.



I would agree that series 1 was quite well done.But what do series 2 and 3 offer? The same fat people jokes, people who believe in religion or mysticism are treated like idiots, repetition of c*nt because its sooo funny. There is no character development, he starts off in misery, quite understandably, but the season ends with some hope. But hes back to being a miserable sod for series 2 and 3 again, before somehow magically turning it around in the last episode, after meeting a kid with cancer. Thats the worst possible writing personally. He could have done it right, the character could have developed over the course of the show or at least the last series.Would also like to mention how big of a c*nt Tony is. Hes never wrong, he treats his colleagues and friends like crap, but hes still somehow hailed by everyone as a good person. How? Why? He doesnt treat anyone well, but they still consider him a good person? In reality, most would have binned him off after a while.He can do no wrong it seems, even being brilliant at any sport he tries. No one should be able to defeat a tennis club member when playing tennis for the first time, but he somehow not only wins but smashes his BIL.Throws his dads ashes on the pub floor and when the owner takes offence to that, he acts incredulous as if he should be allowed to do any thing he wants. Throws a brick through a car and the driver just stands there like an idiot and leaves without any confrontation. What kind of writing is that?All of the characters are written as if they are idiots. And Tony is the smartest among the lot. They exist to make him appear smarter. Dont even want to start about the lady on the bench.I am completely with Andy. Ricky is not funny anymore in my personal opinion.