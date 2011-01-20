« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
March 24, 2022, 08:50:41 am
188 days since they banned girls from school and university. While the Taliban elite send their girls to private schools in other middle Eastern countries, free from the shackles of Taliban sexist imposed rules, they ban the empowerment of women back home. Scummy fascists.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
March 24, 2022, 09:29:48 am
Quote from: OOS on March 24, 2022, 08:50:41 am
188 days since they banned girls from school and university. While the Taliban elite send their girls to private schools in other middle Eastern countries, free from the shackles of Taliban sexist imposed rules, they ban the empowerment of women back home. Scummy fascists.

Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.





Re: The War In Afghanistan
March 24, 2022, 09:49:03 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 24, 2022, 09:29:48 am
Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.

Is everything the fault of the US? Or do the Afghans have agency too?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
March 24, 2022, 09:50:53 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 24, 2022, 09:29:48 am
Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.


The foreign activities of the US since WW2 have been painfully short-sighted.

They - and the scumbag Saudi fascist dictatorship - created a huge terrorist organisation, using brainwashing camps in Pakistan to develop murderous & psychotic religious nutcases, just to wage a proxy war with the USSR.

Worth always remembering that the Soviet forces were asked by the Afghan government to enter the country to help them defeat the terrorists of the Mujahidin (Moscow had repeatedly rebuffed the Afghan requests, not wanting to be become embroiled in a war there, but relented when the Afghan government fractured and threatened to collapse).

Of course, the entire media narrative in the West at the time was distorted to paint the Soviets as the aggressors and the terrorists as the heroes.

Something conveniently forgotten when those 'heroes' began blowing up innocent western civilians and flying planes into skyscrapers.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
March 24, 2022, 09:54:49 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 09:50:53 am

The foreign activities of the US since WW2 have been painfully short-sighted.

They - and the scumbag Saudi fascist dictatorship - created a huge terrorist organisation, using brainwashing camps in Pakistan to develop murderous & psychotic religious nutcases, just to wage a proxy war with the USSR.

Worth always remembering that the Soviet forces were asked by the Afghan government to enter the country to help them defeat the terrorists of the Mujahidin (Moscow had repeatedly rebuffed the Afghan requests, not wanting to be become embroiled in a war there, but relented when the Afghan government fractured and threatened to collapse).

Of course, the entire media narrative in the West at the time was distorted to paint the Soviets as the aggressors and the terrorists as the heroes.

Something conveniently forgotten when those 'heroes' began blowing up innocent western civilians and flying planes into skyscrapers.

Let's not forget that the Taliban had been out of power since 2001, yet they've persisted until they retook power in 2021. Not everything is due solely or principally to the Americans. Afghans have the power to decide too, and yet the Taliban have lasted this long despite strong American opposition during this time.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
March 24, 2022, 10:34:25 am
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2022, 09:54:49 am
Let's not forget that the Taliban had been out of power since 2001, yet they've persisted until they retook power in 2021. Not everything is due solely or principally to the Americans. Afghans have the power to decide too, and yet the Taliban have lasted this long despite strong American opposition during this time.


As the astonishingly brave Aghan politician and women's rights campaigner Malalai Joya has explained, the US allowed the murderous Afghan 'warlords' to not only survive the US invasion, but invited them into government.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/afghan-anti-warlord-campaigner-malalai-joya-blames-u-s-violence-n660686

I can see the US rationale - it wanted to rid Afghanistan of the Taliban, not become entrenched in a full-scale war there. So even though the 'Northern Alliance' element of the Mujahidin (who'd split from the Taliban) were just as murderous, oppressive and misogynist as the Taliban, because they'd previously been in conflict with the Taliban during the later civil war once the Soviet forces left and the Afghan government collapsed, Washington embraced them, turning a blind eye to their human rights abuses and mass murder, and allowing their evil feudal systems to perpetuate.

As the US,'s own report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) put it:

Quote
Many warlords were brought into government, where they continued their abuses, maintained private militias, and had links to narcotics, smuggling and criminal networks. U.S. partnerships with such individuals gave the Afghan population the impression the United States tolerated corruption and other abuses, seriously undercutting U.S. credibility.

https://www.sigar.mil/pdf/lessonslearned/SIGAR-16-58-LL.pdf

The alternative would have been to wipe them out which, as the Soviets found out, isn't exactly easy.

That was the GWB era of hawkish neocons with their PNAC wet dream. They made idiotic mistakes - born out of arrogance and extreme naivete in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

When Obama was elected, he inherited a total mess, but still shied away from trying to make it right (to be fair, American public weariness with the two conflicts was huge). Afghan public support for the government had evaporated, replaced by cynicism toward their endemic corruption and their allowing medieval practices and oppression of human rights to continue outside of some cities that had at least least modernisation through more secularisation. Behind the scenes, the Taliban were organising again and attracting support from a disenchanted population (only the men, for obvious reasons)

Then the corrupt orange fuckwit paved the way for the Taliban invasion by smugly 'making a deal' with the Taliban, which saw him agree to the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners.

Seriously, whilst the US may be able to successfully plan a military campaign, they have been shown to be utterly clueless when strategising the 'what comes next' part.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 10:39:06 am
The Today in Focus podcast discusses the loss of rights and liberty from Afghan women.
It's soul destroying to listen to.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2024/sep/24/inside-secret-summit-afghan-women-rights-activists-podcast

Stick to the issue please if you want to discuss it.
