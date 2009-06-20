« previous next »
The sort of courage that we in the West can hardly begin to understand.

https://twitter.com/MiraqaPopal/status/1475745158431924226

It's possible that at least one of those women, having exhausted all avenues in Afghanistan and having dodged the vengeance of the Taliban, will end up crossing the Channel on a rubber dinghy.
Fukinell.  This bloody thing on page 2.

All those people praying to God for food.  How's that working out?  When has it ever?

Yanks have frozen $7B in Afghan assets ala Iran.

Hopefully looking for a trustworthy fiduciary to distribute the assets.

I heard there were a group of out of work female judges looking for new jobs. 


Keeping half for terror victims shouldn't have to be paid in a lump sum.

And why haven't any of the rich Muslim countries stepped up to help their brethren? 

Christians may not be bothered anymore.

Surprise surprise as Taliban u-turn on girls schooling.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-60848649
188 days since they banned girls from school and university. While the Taliban elite send their girls to private schools in other middle Eastern countries, free from the shackles of Taliban sexist imposed rules, they ban the empowerment of women back home. Scummy fascists.
Quote from: OOS on March 24, 2022, 08:50:41 am
188 days since they banned girls from school and university. While the Taliban elite send their girls to private schools in other middle Eastern countries, free from the shackles of Taliban sexist imposed rules, they ban the empowerment of women back home. Scummy fascists.

Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.





Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 24, 2022, 09:29:48 am
Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.

Is everything the fault of the US? Or do the Afghans have agency too?
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 24, 2022, 09:29:48 am
Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.


The foreign activities of the US since WW2 have been painfully short-sighted.

They - and the scumbag Saudi fascist dictatorship - created a huge terrorist organisation, using brainwashing camps in Pakistan to develop murderous & psychotic religious nutcases, just to wage a proxy war with the USSR.

Worth always remembering that the Soviet forces were asked by the Afghan government to enter the country to help them defeat the terrorists of the Mujahidin (Moscow had repeatedly rebuffed the Afghan requests, not wanting to be become embroiled in a war there, but relented when the Afghan government fractured and threatened to collapse).

Of course, the entire media narrative in the West at the time was distorted to paint the Soviets as the aggressors and the terrorists as the heroes.

Something conveniently forgotten when those 'heroes' began blowing up innocent western civilians and flying planes into skyscrapers.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 09:50:53 am

The foreign activities of the US since WW2 have been painfully short-sighted.

They - and the scumbag Saudi fascist dictatorship - created a huge terrorist organisation, using brainwashing camps in Pakistan to develop murderous & psychotic religious nutcases, just to wage a proxy war with the USSR.

Worth always remembering that the Soviet forces were asked by the Afghan government to enter the country to help them defeat the terrorists of the Mujahidin (Moscow had repeatedly rebuffed the Afghan requests, not wanting to be become embroiled in a war there, but relented when the Afghan government fractured and threatened to collapse).

Of course, the entire media narrative in the West at the time was distorted to paint the Soviets as the aggressors and the terrorists as the heroes.

Something conveniently forgotten when those 'heroes' began blowing up innocent western civilians and flying planes into skyscrapers.

Let's not forget that the Taliban had been out of power since 2001, yet they've persisted until they retook power in 2021. Not everything is due solely or principally to the Americans. Afghans have the power to decide too, and yet the Taliban have lasted this long despite strong American opposition during this time.
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2022, 09:54:49 am
Let's not forget that the Taliban had been out of power since 2001, yet they've persisted until they retook power in 2021. Not everything is due solely or principally to the Americans. Afghans have the power to decide too, and yet the Taliban have lasted this long despite strong American opposition during this time.


As the astonishingly brave Aghan politician and women's rights campaigner Malalai Joya has explained, the US allowed the murderous Afghan 'warlords' to not only survive the US invasion, but invited them into government.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/afghan-anti-warlord-campaigner-malalai-joya-blames-u-s-violence-n660686

I can see the US rationale - it wanted to rid Afghanistan of the Taliban, not become entrenched in a full-scale war there. So even though the 'Northern Alliance' element of the Mujahidin (who'd split from the Taliban) were just as murderous, oppressive and misogynist as the Taliban, because they'd previously been in conflict with the Taliban during the later civil war once the Soviet forces left and the Afghan government collapsed, Washington embraced them, turning a blind eye to their human rights abuses and mass murder, and allowing their evil feudal systems to perpetuate.

As the US,'s own report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) put it:

Quote
Many warlords were brought into government, where they continued their abuses, maintained private militias, and had links to narcotics, smuggling and criminal networks. U.S. partnerships with such individuals gave the Afghan population the impression the United States tolerated corruption and other abuses, seriously undercutting U.S. credibility.

https://www.sigar.mil/pdf/lessonslearned/SIGAR-16-58-LL.pdf

The alternative would have been to wipe them out which, as the Soviets found out, isn't exactly easy.

That was the GWB era of hawkish neocons with their PNAC wet dream. They made idiotic mistakes - born out of arrogance and extreme naivete in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

When Obama was elected, he inherited a total mess, but still shied away from trying to make it right (to be fair, American public weariness with the two conflicts was huge). Afghan public support for the government had evaporated, replaced by cynicism toward their endemic corruption and their allowing medieval practices and oppression of human rights to continue outside of some cities that had at least least modernisation through more secularisation. Behind the scenes, the Taliban were organising again and attracting support from a disenchanted population (only the men, for obvious reasons)

Then the corrupt orange fuckwit paved the way for the Taliban invasion by smugly 'making a deal' with the Taliban, which saw him agree to the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners.

Seriously, whilst the US may be able to successfully plan a military campaign, they have been shown to be utterly clueless when strategising the 'what comes next' part.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 10:34:25 am

As the astonishingly brave Aghan politician and women's rights campaigner Malalai Joya has explained, the US allowed the murderous Afghan 'warlords' to not only survive the US invasion, but invited them into government.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/afghan-anti-warlord-campaigner-malalai-joya-blames-u-s-violence-n660686

I can see the US rationale - it wanted to rid Afghanistan of the Taliban, not become entrenched in a full-scale war there. So even though the 'Northern Alliance' element of the Mujahidin (who'd split from the Taliban) were just as murderous, oppressive and misogynist as the Taliban, because they'd previously been in conflict with the Taliban during the later civil war once the Soviet forces left and the Afghan government collapsed, Washington embraced them, turning a blind eye to their human rights abuses and mass murder, and allowing their evil feudal systems to perpetuate.

As the US,'s own report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) put it:

https://www.sigar.mil/pdf/lessonslearned/SIGAR-16-58-LL.pdf

The alternative would have been to wipe them out which, as the Soviets found out, isn't exactly easy.

That was the GWB era of hawkish neocons with their PNAC wet dream. They made idiotic mistakes - born out of arrogance and extreme naivete in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

When Obama was elected, he inherited a total mess, but still shied away from trying to make it right (to be fair, American public weariness with the two conflicts was huge). Afghan public support for the government had evaporated, replaced by cynicism toward their endemic corruption and their allowing medieval practices and oppression of human rights to continue outside of some cities that had at least least modernisation through more secularisation. Behind the scenes, the Taliban were organising again and attracting support from a disenchanted population (only the men, for obvious reasons)

Then the corrupt orange fuckwit paved the way for the Taliban invasion by smugly 'making a deal' with the Taliban, which saw him agree to the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners.

Seriously, whilst the US may be able to successfully plan a military campaign, they have been shown to be utterly clueless when strategising the 'what comes next' part.

Don't pin everything on the Americans and completely absolve the Afghans of all responsibility. The US poured unbelievable amounts of money and resources into the Afghan forces and government, yet they wouldn't even fight and delay any Taliban advance in 2021. There is no evidence that the Americans could have done anything else that could have resulted in anything better. The current situation is the choice of the Afghans. Democracy is the choice of the people, however unpalatable. Just accept that we and the Afghans think differently, and they can choose, and have chosen, a way that's alien to our way of thinking.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 09:50:53 am
They - and the scumbag Saudi fascist dictatorship - created a huge terrorist organisation, using brainwashing camps in Pakistan to develop murderous & psychotic religious nutcases, just to wage a proxy war with the USSR.
The whole sorry saga in a nutshell.
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2022, 11:22:50 am
Don't pin everything on the Americans and completely absolve the Afghans of all responsibility. The US poured unbelievable amounts of money and resources into the Afghan forces and government, yet they wouldn't even fight and delay any Taliban advance in 2021. There is no evidence that the Americans could have done anything else that could have resulted in anything better. The current situation is the choice of the Afghans. Democracy is the choice of the people, however unpalatable. Just accept that we and the Afghans think differently, and they can choose, and have chosen, a way that's alien to our way of thinking.

When you look at what the Ukraine has done with Western arms and military training, there's no comparison. I'd be willing to break the bank to support the Ukraine effort but there's no point throwing good money after bad.
Remember the left behind weaponry that Biden got so much stick about? The Taliban are currently using them...against Iran in a water dispute. And just as I said, they're not particularly high-tech. Just cobbled together combos of vehicles and artillery, the likes of which you can find in any bog standard army.
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding because of Pakistan's decision to throw out 1.7 million Afghani refugees. Bulldozing of Afghani refugee settlements has already begun. Where do these people go? Does the world even care?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-67281793

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:32:46 pm
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding because of Pakistan's decision to throw out 1.7 million Afghani refugees. Bulldozing of Afghani refugee settlements has already begun. Where do these people go? Does the world even care?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-67281793

About as much as some dickheads cared about innocents in the Strip.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
About as much as some dickheads cared about innocents in the Strip.

But no one is protesting about the Pakistan government.
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:55:02 pm
But no one is protesting about the Pakistan government.

Are they also targetting and bombing children with western backing and weaponry?
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm
Are they also targetting and bombing children with western backing and weaponry?

Highly emotive language used to try and win a debate. If you used neutral language, you'd be asking if Pakistan are using western backing and weaponry. To which the answer would be, yes, Pakistan's military is heavily based on western weaponry such as the F-16.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
Highly emotive language used to try and win a debate. If you used neutral language, you'd be asking if Pakistan are using western backing and weaponry. To which the answer would be, yes, Pakistan's military is heavily based on western weaponry such as the F-16.
and what Children are they using these planes to kill?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
About as much as some dickheads cared about innocents in the Strip.
To be fair the whole world is watching that. Rightly so.

But Afghanistan? The ongoing war in Syria? Not so much.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
About as much as some dickheads cared about innocents in the Strip.
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm
Are they also targetting and bombing children with western backing and weaponry?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
and what Children are they using these planes to kill?

Absolutely bizarre posts (not least given the well established RAWK policy).

Why the three of you are so emotively trying to justify the (at present) near-absence of concern for this humanitarian disaster among the international community makes little sense. You really don't have to defend/minimise/rationalise it.

Making me wonder if you're deliberately trying to get the thread locked (probably not your intent, but hard not to consider it). If you don't care about Afghan refugees, then leave it and do the rest of us the favour of shutting the fuck up instead of these odd posts to people who do
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:56:27 pm
Absolutely bizarre posts (not least given the well established RAWK policy).

Why the three of you are so emotively trying to justify the (at present) near-absence of concern for this humanitarian disaster among the international community makes little sense. You really don't have to defend/minimise/rationalise it.

Making me wonder if you're deliberately trying to get the thread locked (probably not your intent, but hard not to consider it). If you don't care about Afghan refugees, then leave it and do the rest of us the favour of shutting the fuck up instead of these odd posts to people who do
you have a point - I came into the thread to see what was happening in Afghanistan, there has been no mention of it on telly, and got side tracked by Sangria's stupid false equivalence.
Yes whats happening to the Afghans is really shit.

Edit
I imagine everyone came into the thread to learn or talk about Afghanistan, and not the other thing 






