Washington: The US military has admitted that a high-profile drone strike in Afghanistan last month killed as many as 10 civilians  including seven children  rather than an Islamic State extremist as initially announced.The Pentagon had previously maintained that at least one member of the ISIS-K terrorist group and three civilians were killed in the strike, which was launched three days after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed 13 US troops at the gate of Kabul Airport.Frank McKenzie, Commander of US Central Command, revealed an internal review found that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.General Mark Milley, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, initially called the August 29 attack a righteous strike.But in a briefing on Saturday (AEST) the head of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie said that, following an investigation, he now believed it was unlikely that those who died were terrorists or posed a threat to US forces at Kabuls airport.I offer my profound condolences, McKenzie told reporters. It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology.McKenzie said the military was exploring the possibility of compensation payments for the families of the victims.The strike was carried out in the profound belief that ISIS-K was about to attack Kabuls airport, he said.In a statement Milley said: In a dynamic high-threat environment, the commanders on the ground had appropriate authority and had reasonable certainty that the target was valid.But after deeper post-strike analysis, our conclusion is that innocent civilians were killed.AdvertisementThis is a horrible tragedy of war and its heart-wrenching and we are committed to being fully transparent about this incident.The US military initially believed a white Toyota targeted in the strike was loaded with explosives for an imminent attack. It turned out that the driver, Zamarai Ahmadi, was a veteran aid worker for an American non-profit and was hauling water cans for his family.We now know that there was no connection between Mr Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced, and that Mr Ahmadi was just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.We apologise, and we will endeavour to learn from this horrible mistake.Members of Congress, including Democrats, hit out at the botched strike.Im devastated by the acknowledgment from the Department of Defence that the strike conducted on August 29 was an utter failure that resulted in the deaths of at least 10 civilians, Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona said in a statement.I expect the department to brief us immediately on the operation, focusing on a full accounting of the targeting processes and procedures which led to the determination to carry out such a strike.