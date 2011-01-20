« previous next »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 13, 2021, 07:53:28 pm
Saw the Sky News report today showing exclusive first access of Bagram Prison, what a grim depressing place that looked for the prisoners, torture cells, 30 prisoners caged together in bigger cells that just looked absolute squalor.

I'm guessing a large percentage of released detainees in there joined the Taliban.

Presumably there will be talks for their release. Taliban aren't terrorists if they're now the legit government.
Quote from: Sangria on September 13, 2021, 07:20:16 pm
Any sources that aren't a youtube video?

...sources are cited in the video.
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 13, 2021, 07:53:28 pm
Saw the Sky News report today showing exclusive first access of Bagram Prison, what a grim depressing place that looked for the prisoners, torture cells, 30 prisoners caged together in bigger cells that just looked absolute squalor.

I'm guessing a large percentage of released detainees in there joined the Taliban.

Skys Alex Crawford the reporter on the ground with the Taliban. She has some balls that woman. Absolute star war reporter, no place on earth too dangerous for her and her crew.
Quote from: Lad on September 13, 2021, 10:12:33 pm
Skys Alex Crawford the reporter on the ground with the Taliban. She has some balls that woman. Absolute star war reporter, no place on earth too dangerous for her and her crew.

Without doubt one of the best war correspondents around. I was amazed to hear she is the parent of 4 children because she puts herself in some of the most dangerous places to report the facts to world.
Still boggles my mind why they pulled the troops out in fighting season and not just wait for the winter to kick in when it's too cold for fighting.
Quote from: cress on September 14, 2021, 10:02:04 pm
Still boggles my mind why they pulled the troops out in fighting season and not just wait for the winter to kick in when it's too cold for fighting.


What fighting ?  The Taliban struck deals & what transpired had been agreed upon before the US had been to the polls.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 14, 2021, 10:22:34 pm

What fighting ?  The Taliban struck deals & what transpired had been agreed upon before the US had been to the polls.
Exactly, are there not still 18,000 + 'contractors' there, doing their own thing, swinging that Pentagon sofa round and round to empty out the missing cents
Quote from: idontknow on September 14, 2021, 10:31:01 pm
Exactly, are there not still 18,000 + 'contractors' there, doing their own thing, swinging that Pentagon sofa round and round to empty out the missing cents


No
Watching Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror on Netflix, and just finished an episode where they focused on Afghanistan. Everything I see about that occupation tells me it had to end. Obama should have ended it. It was an impossible situation - one soldier talked about how he went there with big dreams of helping people - then in his first week a normal looking villager walks up to the soldiers and detonates a suicide vest, killing 3 US and 2 Afghan soldiers. How do you think the soldiers reacted to Afghan villagers after that? And then how did peaceful Afghan villagers feel about the occupying soldiers?

One thing that stood out is that over here we think of the country as the Taliban vs the good guys, when in actuality these 'good guys' were often pretty disgusting villains themselves.

People can play Monday morning QB on the way the evacuation was handled if they want, but it had to happen and it was never going to be pretty. I think history will look kindly on Biden
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 15, 2021, 05:26:24 pm
Watching Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror on Netflix, and just finished an episode where they focused on Afghanistan. Everything I see about that occupation tells me it had to end. Obama should have ended it. It was an impossible situation - one soldier talked about how he went there with big dreams of helping people - then in his first week a normal looking villager walks up to the soldiers and detonates a suicide vest, killing 3 US and 2 Afghan soldiers. How do you think the soldiers reacted to Afghan villagers after that? And then how did peaceful Afghan villagers feel about the occupying soldiers?

One thing that stood out is that over here we think of the country as the Taliban vs the good guys, when in actuality these 'good guys' were often pretty disgusting villains themselves.

People can play Monday morning QB on the way the evacuation was handled if they want, but it had to happen and it was never going to be pretty. I think history will look kindly on Biden

Just finished watching 'Bitter Lake' on iplayer. A bit disjointed at times but makes your point about the good guys/bad guys really well and a great insight into the historic Saudi input.
The American military in their desperate need for revenge not only accidentally kill innocent people but provide a recruitment tool for their enemies and give further proof to Trump of their ineptitude in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Horrible mistake: US admits air strike killed only Afghan civilians

Washington: The US military has admitted that a high-profile drone strike in Afghanistan last month killed as many as 10 civilians  including seven children  rather than an Islamic State extremist as initially announced.

The Pentagon had previously maintained that at least one member of the ISIS-K terrorist group and three civilians were killed in the strike, which was launched three days after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed 13 US troops at the gate of Kabul Airport.

Frank McKenzie, Commander of US Central Command, revealed an internal review found that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.

General Mark Milley, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, initially called the August 29 attack a righteous strike.

But in a briefing on Saturday (AEST) the head of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie said that, following an investigation, he now believed it was unlikely that those who died were terrorists or posed a threat to US forces at Kabuls airport.

I offer my profound condolences, McKenzie told reporters. It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology.

McKenzie said the military was exploring the possibility of compensation payments for the families of the victims.

The strike was carried out in the profound belief that ISIS-K was about to attack Kabuls airport, he said.

In a statement Milley said: In a dynamic high-threat environment, the commanders on the ground had appropriate authority and had reasonable certainty that the target was valid.

But after deeper post-strike analysis, our conclusion is that innocent civilians were killed.
This is a horrible tragedy of war and its heart-wrenching and we are committed to being fully transparent about this incident.

The US military initially believed a white Toyota targeted in the strike was loaded with explosives for an imminent attack. It turned out that the driver, Zamarai Ahmadi, was a veteran aid worker for an American non-profit and was hauling water cans for his family.

We now know that there was no connection between Mr Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced, and that Mr Ahmadi was just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

We apologise, and we will endeavour to learn from this horrible mistake.

Members of Congress, including Democrats, hit out at the botched strike.

Im devastated by the acknowledgment from the Department of Defence that the strike conducted on August 29 was an utter failure that resulted in the deaths of at least 10 civilians, Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona said in a statement.

I expect the department to brief us immediately on the operation, focusing on a full accounting of the targeting processes and procedures which led to the determination to carry out such a strike.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/horrible-mistake-us-admits-air-strike-killed-only-afghan-civilians-20210918-p58srv.html
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 14, 2021, 10:22:34 pm

What fighting ?  The Taliban struck deals & what transpired had been agreed upon before the US had been to the polls.
He saying it would have been better to do it in the Winter but that the previous admin deal was for spring/summer.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 17, 2021, 11:00:56 pm
General Mark Milley, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, initially called the August 29 attack a righteous strike.

Brilliant terminology that. Sounds like the sort of terminology the c*nts they were hoping to blow up might use.

Instead we have yet another bunch of civilians obliterated from 10,000ft as some kind of weird face-saving gesture. "Why would we need boots on the ground when we can still rain death from the sky?!!"

What a shithow
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 18, 2021, 07:21:54 am
Brilliant terminology that. Sounds like the sort of terminology the c*nts they were hoping to blow up might use.

Instead we have yet another bunch of civilians obliterated from 10,000ft as some kind of weird face-saving gesture. "Why would we need boots on the ground when we can still rain death from the sky?!!"

What a shithow

Inept.

Reminds of when Clinton authorised a Cruise missile strike on Al Queda only to waste millions of dollars worth of sophisticated equipment on a mountainside, whilst not missing Monica Lewinski's dress.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 18, 2021, 11:25:50 am
Inept.

Reminds of when Clinton authorised a Cruise missile strike on Al Queda only to waste millions of dollars worth of sophisticated equipment on a mountainside, whilst not missing Monica Lewinski's dress.

You want to blame the President for not getting the right intel?
Quote from: Sangria on September 18, 2021, 11:51:49 am
You want to blame the President for not getting the right intel?

Not particularly but there is the same degree of ineptness. Biden wanted a show of strength by targeting without putting American lives at risk and they ballsed it up.

I doubt it will stop them being fed dodgy intelligence in future, often by Afghans wanting to settle internal scores, or just to show up the Americans.
Talban not letting girls go to school now.

We are sitting by and letting a bunch of terrorists run a huge nation. Shocking behaviour. Shouldn't have rested till every Tali-fuck was dead and buried.
Quote from: Jake on September 18, 2021, 03:49:47 pm
Talban not letting girls go to school now.

We are sitting by and letting a bunch of terrorists run a huge nation. Shocking behaviour. Shouldn't have rested till every Tali-fuck was dead and buried.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/17/taliban-ban-girls-from-secondary-education-in-afghanistan
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on August 17, 2021, 04:03:29 pm
Reading some of the comments on here you would think the Afghans are getting massacred left right and centre. Most of the sheeple just read the rags and sky news havnt gotta a clue what really goes on there. Propoganda machine has blinded many. Ive been out there and have friends an relatives there too. Believe it or not they wanted the Americans out. They wanted no more war. They wanted peace. The Taliban walked in without bloodshed. They annonced the war in Afghanistan is OVER.
Dont just make Judgments based on watching an airport and airplane clip showing people trying to get away to the land of dreams. They were not fleeing Taliban and neither is there a massacre going on. Neither am I a fan of them. Hope they will bring peace and run their OWN country for the good of its people. Most of the faces shown on the media will be those asylum seekers and those clinging to get a visa to UK  or USA making up untold stories about killings, rape , women cant be educated and all that bollix. Everyones got a mobile now show us the evidence. There is none just one bloomin airport runaway scene. I would rather beleive what the Afghans on the street tell me then the American media machine. Lets not forget, not too long ago these same Taliban were called Freedom fighters alongside Rambo when they beating the Russians out.
That aged well.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 14, 2021, 10:22:34 pm

What fighting ?  The Taliban struck deals & what transpired had been agreed upon before the US had been to the polls.
By fighting season I was talking about the months where its warm enough for fighting. Temperatures there plummet across the winter months. Leaving then would have been better. Granted it wasn't going to stop the taliban, but at least there wouldn't have been as much chaos and the afghan government would have been in power until the spring fighting season started. On the flip side that may have meant less Afghans being able to get out.
Quote from: cress on September 19, 2021, 11:08:53 pm
By fighting season I was talking about the months where its warm enough for fighting. Temperatures there plummet across the winter months. Leaving then would have been better. Granted it wasn't going to stop the taliban, but at least there wouldn't have been as much chaos and the afghan government would have been in power until the spring fighting season started. On the flip side that may have meant less Afghans being able to get out.

One option or another would have meant advantages and disadvantages. Eg. evacuation by Bagram, which Biden got brickbats for not choosing, would have meant a more easily defensible position, but that's because it has harder access which the Taliban would have more easily blocked if they chose to. As it was, he chose evacuation by Kabul airport, which is more easily accessible by evacuees and Taliban alike, with cooperation with the Taliban, which they actually kept to.
Quote from: Jake on September 18, 2021, 03:49:47 pm
Talban not letting girls go to school now.

We are sitting by and letting a bunch of terrorists run a huge nation. Shocking behaviour. Shouldn't have rested till every Tali-fuck was dead and buried.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-58599522

Misogynist pigs. I remember someone posting on here a while ago, saying the Taleban hate anything fun. They are miserable, sad men. I didn't really understand, or could visualise what they meant. Half the population being told they shouldn't exist, apart from pumping out babies.
Quote from: Jake on September 18, 2021, 03:49:47 pm
Shouldn't have rested till every Tali-fuck was dead and buried.

I get your frustrations. But its not the Taliban thats the problem. Its the idealogy.

Today there is a taliban that you want dead. Tomorrow it could be a Balitan. Or whatever the fuck they will call themselves.

They will adopt the fucked up idealogy and carry out their agenda.
