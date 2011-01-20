« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 41831 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1200 on: August 31, 2021, 12:32:06 am »
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1201 on: August 31, 2021, 12:39:48 am »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2021, 12:32:06 am
Can you summarise?

120 minutes mate.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1202 on: August 31, 2021, 05:05:47 am »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2021, 12:32:06 am
Can you summarise?

I agree a brief summary would make the link a lot more enticing to click on.

Anyway for those on the fence its a documentary called Afghanistan: the surge, not much on google about it but I just flicked through a little and it looks well worth a watch, first hand unscripted, high production values.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1203 on: August 31, 2021, 07:09:43 am »
The US military says it permanently disabled over 150 vehicles and aircraft before leaving Kabul so they can 'never be used again'

Quote
Asked about military equipment left behind at the airport, McKenzie said that some was brought out. Other systems, he said, were "demilitarized," meaning US forces purposely broke them to prevent them from being used, CENTCOM clarified for Insider.

The counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) systems, which were used to fend off a rocket attack on the airport on Monday, were kept online until the last minute and then demilitarized.

"We demilitarized those systems so that they'll never be used again," McKenzie said. "We felt it more important to protect our forces than to bring those systems back."

The general further explained that demilitarized equipment included 70 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles "that will never again be used by anyone," 27 Humvees "that will never be driven again," and 73 aircraft that "will never fly again." Many of the aircraft were not mission capable anyway.

McKenzie added that some systems, such as fire trucks and front-end loaders, were left operational so that the airport could restart operations as soon as possible.

Even if the Taliban, which rapidly seized control of Afghanistan earlier this month in a sweeping offensive, is unable to use any of the systems the US military did not take with it when it departed the Kabul airport, the group has been able to get its hands on plenty of other working systems.

The Taliban managed to capture a substantial arsenal of American-made weapons, from rifles to military vehicles, when it overran the country and defeated the Afghan armed forces, which the US has spent billions of dollars arming and equipping.

The Biden administration, which has faced criticism for its handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, has acknowledged that US-funded combat capabilities fell to the Taliban.

"We don't have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said a few days after the fall of the Afghan capital.

https://www.businessinsider.com/us-military-demilitarized-vehicles-and-aircraft-when-it-left-kabul-2021-8?international=true&r=US&IR=T

Presumably the equipment that was left behind was degraded to something not much more useful than a standard export version, with all the sensitive bits destroyed. All military equipment have their procedures in case the crew have to leave their vehicles in a hurry, to prevent the enemy from getting their hands on military secrets. In WWII, US bombers focused on destroying their bomb sights. Other reports indicate that the captured US equipment have mostly been taken as trophies rather than useful military gear.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1204 on: August 31, 2021, 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2021, 12:32:06 am
Can you summarise?
As the title of the thread suggests the film is about The War in Afghanistan...
It follows a group of fighters from a country of never-ending warfare with a history of war that goes back century''s.
It also contains scenes of violence, killing and maiiming that some may find distressing, with views and opinions
aired which some people may find insulting or offensive...If easily upset or offended do not click on link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvZj3u1Eenw

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 31, 2021, 12:39:48 am
120 minutes mate.
     
 :D
Online oldfordie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1205 on: August 31, 2021, 04:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2021, 07:09:43 am
The US military says it permanently disabled over 150 vehicles and aircraft before leaving Kabul so they can 'never be used again'

https://www.businessinsider.com/us-military-demilitarized-vehicles-and-aircraft-when-it-left-kabul-2021-8?international=true&r=US&IR=T

Presumably the equipment that was left behind was degraded to something not much more useful than a standard export version, with all the sensitive bits destroyed. All military equipment have their procedures in case the crew have to leave their vehicles in a hurry, to prevent the enemy from getting their hands on military secrets. In WWII, US bombers focused on destroying their bomb sights. Other reports indicate that the captured US equipment have mostly been taken as trophies rather than useful military gear.
Am sure a lot of that is true but the situation is confusing and contradictory at first glance.
Ive heard people argue the US never left any equipment behind for the Taliban, all the equipment the Taliban have now was in the Afghans pocession, this adds up as how did Biden expect the Afghans to be able to defend themselves if they had no weapons. I assume all the weapons destroyed were in Kabul under US control. maybe they intended to take them back to the US but no time. if that's the case then you have to wonder what happened to all the equipment in the rural areas outside Kabul.
It will take many months before we know all the facts to form a reliable opinion.
Right now I don't think this is the cock up or disaster many people think it is, Fox are calling it the end of the world, we are all at the mercy of the terrorists again. ::)

Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1206 on: August 31, 2021, 05:13:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 31, 2021, 04:58:01 pm
Am sure a lot of that is true but the situation is confusing and contradictory at first glance.
Ive heard people argue the US never left any equipment behind for the Taliban, all the equipment the Taliban have now was in the Afghans pocession, this adds up as how did Biden expect the Afghans to be able to defend themselves if they had no weapons. I assume all the weapons destroyed were in Kabul under US control. maybe they intended to take them back to the US but no time. if that's the case then you have to wonder what happened to all the equipment in the rural areas outside Kabul.
It will take many months before we know all the facts to form a reliable opinion.
Right now I don't think this is the cock up or disaster many people think it is, Fox are calling it the end of the world, we are all at the mercy of the terrorists again. ::)

The impression I get from the various reports is that commercially available equipment that would have been obtainable from the open market or to US allies was left as is, while anything that involved anything particularly sensitive had their sensitive bits destroyed. In the old days, abandoned guns were spiked so they couldn't be turned on their original users. Later on, guns and vehicles had their sights smashed. All military vehicles have contingency procedures in case their crew have to abandon them in a hurry, with the sensitive parts disabled so they couldn't be reverse engineered. The crew of the famous Tiger 131 (seen in Fury) were supposedly ostracised in the Tiger reunion they went to precisely because they'd failed to do this. The last battle on British soil, the Battle of Graveney Marsh, took place because the German crew were busy smashing up their bomber and approaching British soldiers mistook it for hostile fire.

Either way, my earlier point still stands. The Taliban do not have billions of dollars of military equipment captured from the Americans, but a load of scrap metal and small arms. They have a load of stuff for free that they'd otherwise have to pay for on the open market, but everything they have they can get on the open market. If the Chinese and Russians want to buy this discarded US military equipment, they'll undoubtedly get some bargains, but they won't be getting any sensitive gear. I'd assumed all that stuff would be destroyed, and the above article confirms it.
Online oldfordie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1207 on: August 31, 2021, 06:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2021, 05:13:21 pm
The impression I get from the various reports is that commercially available equipment that would have been obtainable from the open market or to US allies was left as is, while anything that involved anything particularly sensitive had their sensitive bits destroyed. In the old days, abandoned guns were spiked so they couldn't be turned on their original users. Later on, guns and vehicles had their sights smashed. All military vehicles have contingency procedures in case their crew have to abandon them in a hurry, with the sensitive parts disabled so they couldn't be reverse engineered. The crew of the famous Tiger 131 (seen in Fury) were supposedly ostracised in the Tiger reunion they went to precisely because they'd failed to do this. The last battle on British soil, the Battle of Graveney Marsh, took place because the German crew were busy smashing up their bomber and approaching British soldiers mistook it for hostile fire.

Either way, my earlier point still stands. The Taliban do not have billions of dollars of military equipment captured from the Americans, but a load of scrap metal and small arms. They have a load of stuff for free that they'd otherwise have to pay for on the open market, but everything they have they can get on the open market. If the Chinese and Russians want to buy this discarded US military equipment, they'll undoubtedly get some bargains, but they won't be getting any sensitive gear. I'd assumed all that stuff would be destroyed, and the above article confirms it.
Yeah I understand and agree with the points your making, everything in US hands was made inoperable. am talking about all the Afghan regions who did a deal with the Taliban, was their equipment under US control?
I don't know all the facts but as I say Biden said he gave the Afghans everything they needed to fight the Taliban so I assume all the weapons handed over to the Taliban outside Kabul are operable. all opinion of course, Bidens addressing the nation tonight and he might give us more info.

Inventory before the 2021 Taliban offensive
Multiple helicopters including UH-60 Black Hawk and Mil Mi-17 were destroyed during 2021 Taliban offensive.[78] Multiple helicopters including Mil Mi-24, MD 530F Cayuse Warrior, UH-60 Black Hawk and Mil Mi-17 were also captured by the Taliban.[79][78]

During the Fall of Kabul, at least 22 military planes and 24 helicopters carrying 585 Afghans fled to Uzbekistan. One Afghan Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano crashed after crossing the border, Uzbek authorities issued conflicting reports on the cause. Two Afghan military planes carrying over 100 soldiers also landed on the Tajik city of Bokhtar.[80][81]

Initial estimates of AAF aircraft captured by the Taliban, according to photographic/video evidence, included 13 aircraft, 38 helicopters, seven Boeing Insitu ScanEagle UAVs, and 73 additional aircraft reportedly disabled by U.S. forces before they departed.[82]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afghan_Air_Force#Inventory_before_the_2021_Taliban_offensive
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1208 on: August 31, 2021, 06:37:13 pm »
Department of Defense
@DeptofDefense
The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul.



https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense/status/1432492782837501956?s=20
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1209 on: August 31, 2021, 06:56:03 pm »
Offline stoopid yank

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1210 on: August 31, 2021, 08:41:34 pm »
Joe is really punching back in this speech today. He really lays out the shit situation the orange one left us in, and the very limited choices available.
Offline John C

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1211 on: August 31, 2021, 08:56:36 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on August 31, 2021, 08:41:34 pm
Joe is really punching back in this speech today. He really lays out the shit situation the orange one left us in, and the very limited choices available.
Yep, no doubt the Reps will twist and rebuke it but I thought it was really good.
Be good to see his ratings creep back up and stay there.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1212 on: September 1, 2021, 06:10:28 pm »
We've all seen the images over the last few weeks of the people fleeing Kabul on those massive non-commercial planes.
Hundreds of civilians cramped together sitting on the floor of these 'military planes'.
Where did they fly them to?

Can't imagine the civilians would have been flown in that condition to Brize Norton.
But haven't seen a peep of where they flew them to in the media..
Offline stoopid yank

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1213 on: September 1, 2021, 11:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September  1, 2021, 06:10:28 pm
We've all seen the images over the last few weeks of the people fleeing Kabul on those massive non-commercial planes.
Hundreds of civilians cramped together sitting on the floor of these 'military planes'.
Where did they fly them to?

Can't imagine the civilians would have been flown in that condition to Brize Norton.
But haven't seen a peep of where they flew them to in the media..

There were pictures and videos of thousands of them at a us air base in Germany in a massive tent city. I would assume the others are at similar facilities, waiting to get vetted.



https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/01/europe/ramstein-air-base-afghan-evacuees-intl-cmd/index.html
Online Jon2lfc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 12:34:13 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on September  1, 2021, 11:24:18 pm
There were pictures and videos of thousands of them at a us air base in Germany in a massive tent city. I would assume the others are at similar facilities, waiting to get vetted.



https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/01/europe/ramstein-air-base-afghan-evacuees-intl-cmd/index.html
Thanks!

The conditions on those planes just looked so uncomfortable and a H&S nightmare so I assumed that they would've maybe flown them somewhere closer like the Gulf and then transferred everyone onto smaller planes with proper seats, toilets, seatbelts etc.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 08:02:10 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 12:34:13 am
Thanks!

The conditions on those planes just looked so uncomfortable and a H&S nightmare so I assumed that they would've maybe flown them somewhere closer like the Gulf and then transferred everyone onto smaller planes with proper seats, toilets, seatbelts etc.

There was an interview I saw on Twitter with a Delta pilot, who flew a speciially chartered flight taking refugees from Germany on to the US.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 04:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:02:10 am
There was an interview I saw on Twitter with a Delta pilot, who flew a speciially chartered flight taking refugees from Germany on to the US.
Thanks.
Yeah still doesn't reveal how they got from Kabul to Germany - that's an awfully long way sitting on the metal floor of a military plane.
I'm thinking maybe the media have been gagged (I believe governments can put restrictions on reporting) from reporting on where these Kabul planes fly to due to official secrets or whatever. Not to reveal the modus operandi of the military. Just find it fascinating.
We live in a world where we think we know everything, but there's probably loads we don't know.

Offline stoa

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:35:12 pm
Thanks.
Yeah still doesn't reveal how they got from Kabul to Germany - that's an awfully long way sitting on the metal floor of a military plane.
I'm thinking maybe the media have been gagged (I believe governments can put restrictions on reporting) from reporting on where these Kabul planes fly to due to official secrets or whatever. Not to reveal the modus operandi of the military. Just find it fascinating.
We live in a world where we think we know everything, but there's probably loads we don't know.

They were brought to neighbouring countries and flown to Europe from there. A major hub was Tashkent in Uzbekistan. It was reported in German media that the people were flown from Kabul to Tashkent and then taken to Germany with a Lufthansa flight. I think those were Germans and also local people who had worked with German forces and now have a right to stay in Germany. However, there also were refugees among those people. I would imagine the Americans did it in a similar way, i.e. fly people from Kabul to Tashkent (or other major cities in the neighbouring countries) with those military planes and then get them to other places with "regular" planes. It says in one report that the Germans and the US had agreed to use Tashkent as a hub for the evacuation. Have also found some reports that Belgium picked up Afghans who had been flown to Pakistan.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:46:40 pm
They were brought to neighbouring countries and flown to Europe from there. A major hub was Tashkent in Uzbekistan. It was reported in German media that the people were flown from Kabul to Tashkent and then taken to Germany with a Lufthansa flight. I think those were Germans and also local people who had worked with German forces and now have a right to stay in Germany. However, there also were refugees among those people. I would imagine the Americans did it in a similar way, i.e. fly people from Kabul to Tashkent (or other major cities in the neighbouring countries) with those military planes and then get them to other places with "regular" planes. It says in one report that the Germans and the US had agreed to use Tashkent as a hub for the evacuation. Have also found some reports that Belgium picked up Afghans who had been flown to Pakistan.
Thanks mate
Offline Cruiser

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 08:48:07 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:35:12 pm
Thanks.
Yeah still doesn't reveal how they got from Kabul to Germany - that's an awfully long way sitting on the metal floor of a military plane.
I'm thinking maybe the media have been gagged (I believe governments can put restrictions on reporting) from reporting on where these Kabul planes fly to due to official secrets or whatever. Not to reveal the modus operandi of the military. Just find it fascinating.
We live in a world where we think we know everything, but there's probably loads we don't know.

Most RAF flights were routed via bases in Muscat and Doha. Flight enthusiasts were following them on Flightradar and aircraft spotters forums at the time (some planes from RAF, USAF, DutchAf had transponders switched on).



Evacuees were then put onto flights to Europe for processing, otherwsie sitting on the floor of a packed C-17 for 6 hours with rudimentary toilet facilities would be extremely difficult!
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 11:34:54 am »
The death cult is back in charge.

https://twitter.com/TajudenSoroush/status/1433375517588303873

Isn't this is the sort of event that Jeremy Corbyn used to turn up at? Sort of thing. Being a little unfair. Though not much.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:34:54 am
The death cult is back in charge.

https://twitter.com/TajudenSoroush/status/1433375517588303873

Isn't this is the sort of event that Jeremy Corbyn used to turn up at? Sort of thing. Being a little unfair. Though not much.

Those lads holding the flag need a British RSM to teach them how to march.

Reminds me of my ex marine dad laughing his socks off at sailors attempts to march in unison.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 11:41:38 am »
I get the impression they're not really into the high-stepping though, it's all a bit half-hearted, like teenagers being forced to dance.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 11:45:22 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:41:38 am
I get the impression they're not really into the high-stepping though, it's all a bit half-hearted, like teenagers being forced to dance.

Haven't the Taliban banned dancing?

Maybe synchronised marching is akin to dancing in that it may stir the loins or something?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 11:59:38 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:41:38 am
I get the impression they're not really into the high-stepping though, it's all a bit half-hearted, like teenagers being forced to dance.

Ha ha,
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
Don't underestimate China's involvement in this Taliban take-over.

They have history with them (China armed, funded and trained Mujahidin terrorists during the 80's as part of the anti-USSR proxy war).

Note how the Taliban are now heralding China as their most important ally, and welcoming 'investment' from Beijing. Taliban leaders have also been meting CCP officials for months. Wouldn't put it past China to have worked with the Taliban in order to help them sweep through Afghanistan.

Why?

Because Afghanistan sits on an estimated $1-3trillion in rare-earth and other valuable minerals. And China is a voracious beast for rare-earth minerals and other natural resources.

How long before we see Chinese mining operations across the Afghan landscape?


Maybe Trump had the notion of getting his diminutive, dirty mitts on a slice of that action, too, hence his fawning over the Taliban and making concessions to them that left every sensible player aghast.

Online KillieRed

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 02:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:33:42 pm
Maybe Trump had the notion of getting his diminutive, dirty mitts on a slice of that action, too, hence his fawning over the Taliban and making concessions to them that left every sensible player aghast.

That`s what surprised me about his determination to pull out of Afghanistan, perhaps he knew the race was run (with the Chinese) or he just ran out of time by not being re-elected. His family does however have a long-standing antipathy towards war (of service in particular) that may have influenced him. Getting out of these "forever wars" was one his more popular promises though, at least with voters, if not the war industry.
Online skipper757

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:33:42 pm
Don't underestimate China's involvement in this Taliban take-over.

They have history with them (China armed, funded and trained Mujahidin terrorists during the 80's as part of the anti-USSR proxy war).

Note how the Taliban are now heralding China as their most important ally, and welcoming 'investment' from Beijing. Taliban leaders have also been meting CCP officials for months. Wouldn't put it past China to have worked with the Taliban in order to help them sweep through Afghanistan.

Why?

Because Afghanistan sits on an estimated $1-3trillion in rare-earth and other valuable minerals. And China is a voracious beast for rare-earth minerals and other natural resources.

How long before we see Chinese mining operations across the Afghan landscape?

Maybe Trump had the notion of getting his diminutive, dirty mitts on a slice of that action, too, hence his fawning over the Taliban and making concessions to them that left every sensible player aghast.


"They have history with them (China armed, funded and trained Mujahidin terrorists during the 80's as part of the anti-USSR proxy war)."

If that's a piece of evidence that China would fund the Taliban, then America must be the Taliban's largest supporters.  China probably just cares about stability one way or the other.  It shares a border with Afghanistan and prefer it not descend into chaos.  China probably wanted US troops to stay since it helped with stability and focused US resources and attention away from the Pacific.

The $1-3 trillion minerals thing seems enticing but it's difficult to extract.  I don't know how much mining was done while American troops helped stabilize things.  Probably because some of these deposits were probably located in mountainous, rural terrain where you had conflict (Taliban, warlords, etc).  Does China trust the Taliban and Afghan stability enough to go and fund expensive years-long mining operations in far-flung places (the Taliban doesn't control everything)?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 02:34:44 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:09:20 pm
"They have history with them (China armed, funded and trained Mujahidin terrorists during the 80's as part of the anti-USSR proxy war)."

If that's a piece of evidence that China would fund the Taliban, then America must be the Taliban's largest supporters.  China probably just cares about stability one way or the other.  It shares a border with Afghanistan and prefer it not descend into chaos.  China probably wanted US troops to stay since it helped with stability and focused US resources and attention away from the Pacific.

The $1-3 trillion minerals thing seems enticing but it's difficult to extract.  I don't know how much mining was done while American troops helped stabilize things.  Probably because some of these deposits were probably located in mountainous, rural terrain where you had conflict (Taliban, warlords, etc).  Does China trust the Taliban and Afghan stability enough to go and fund expensive years-long mining operations in far-flung places (the Taliban doesn't control everything)?



I know about the US's role in the arming/funding/training of the Mujahidin terrorists. I mentioned China's involvement, because most people aren't aware. They did so back then to help destabilise the Soviet-friendly Kabul government and, later when the Soviets reluctantly marched into Afghanistan to help the Afghan government, to get at Moscow more directly.

The point is, there's a long relationship between the Taliban and Beijing.

The Mujahidin weren't all Islamist nutters, especially early on. The influx of terrorists with religious motivations from outside Afghanistan (who already had a hatred for the US) and from the Saudi-funded brainwashing Madrassas in Pakistan changed the balance. When Washington pulled the plug on their programme when the Soviets left, the narrative of 'evil USA' was entrenched amongst the Islamists who became the Taliban (whilst the Northern Alliance, who the Taliban fought a post-Soviet civil war with, had no ideological hatred of the US)

I view China's actions as exploitative of the situation and nefarious. Time will tell if they begin to mine the country for rare-earth minerals, and we'll see who was right  ;)

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/2/afghanistan-taliban-to-rely-on-chinese-money-spokesperson-says
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-24/china-s-eyes-1-trillion-of-minerals-with-risky-bet-on-taliban
https://www.barrons.com/articles/china-eyes-afghanistans-rich-natural-resources-51629449104
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/09/02/taliban-calls-china-principal-partner-international-community/



Online Jon2lfc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 03:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:34:44 pm


I know about the US's role in the arming/funding/training of the Mujahidin terrorists. I mentioned China's involvement, because most people aren't aware. They did so back then to help destabilise the Soviet-friendly Kabul government and, later when the Soviets reluctantly marched into Afghanistan to help the Afghan government, to get at Moscow more directly.

The point is, there's a long relationship between the Taliban and Beijing.

The Mujahidin weren't all Islamist nutters, especially early on. The influx of terrorists with religious motivations from outside Afghanistan (who already had a hatred for the US) and from the Saudi-funded brainwashing Madrassas in Pakistan changed the balance. When Washington pulled the plug on their programme when the Soviets left, the narrative of 'evil USA' was entrenched amongst the Islamists who became the Taliban (whilst the Northern Alliance, who the Taliban fought a post-Soviet civil war with, had no ideological hatred of the US)

I view China's actions as exploitative of the situation and nefarious. Time will tell if they begin to mine the country for rare-earth minerals, and we'll see who was right  ;)

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/2/afghanistan-taliban-to-rely-on-chinese-money-spokesperson-says
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-24/china-s-eyes-1-trillion-of-minerals-with-risky-bet-on-taliban
https://www.barrons.com/articles/china-eyes-afghanistans-rich-natural-resources-51629449104
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/09/02/taliban-calls-china-principal-partner-international-community/
I'm not that clued up on politics as you.. but why would China be anti-Soviet? Don't these communists stick together? Especially against the USA.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 03:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:29:26 pm
I'm not that clued up on politics as you.. but why would China be anti-Soviet? Don't these communists stick together? Especially against the USA.

China hasn't been pro-Russia since Mao.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 03:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:29:26 pm
I'm not that clued up on politics as you.. but why would China be anti-Soviet? Don't these communists stick together? Especially against the USA.


Read up about the Great Soviet-Sino Split.

Smacks of People's Front Of Judea/Judean People's Front shit.

There were some specific issues that had caused sporadic tensions since the culmination of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, but what proper kicked it off was Khrushchev embarking on the de-Stalinisation of the USSR and adopting a policy of 'peaceful coexistence' with the West in the late 50's, which Mao considered a betrayal of Marxist revolutionary ideology.
