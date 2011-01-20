Am sure a lot of that is true but the situation is confusing and contradictory at first glance.

Ive heard people argue the US never left any equipment behind for the Taliban, all the equipment the Taliban have now was in the Afghans pocession, this adds up as how did Biden expect the Afghans to be able to defend themselves if they had no weapons. I assume all the weapons destroyed were in Kabul under US control. maybe they intended to take them back to the US but no time. if that's the case then you have to wonder what happened to all the equipment in the rural areas outside Kabul.

It will take many months before we know all the facts to form a reliable opinion.

Right now I don't think this is the cock up or disaster many people think it is, Fox are calling it the end of the world, we are all at the mercy of the terrorists again.



The impression I get from the various reports is that commercially available equipment that would have been obtainable from the open market or to US allies was left as is, while anything that involved anything particularly sensitive had their sensitive bits destroyed. In the old days, abandoned guns were spiked so they couldn't be turned on their original users. Later on, guns and vehicles had their sights smashed. All military vehicles have contingency procedures in case their crew have to abandon them in a hurry, with the sensitive parts disabled so they couldn't be reverse engineered. The crew of the famous Tiger 131 (seen in Fury) were supposedly ostracised in the Tiger reunion they went to precisely because they'd failed to do this. The last battle on British soil, the Battle of Graveney Marsh, took place because the German crew were busy smashing up their bomber and approaching British soldiers mistook it for hostile fire.Either way, my earlier point still stands. The Taliban do not have billions of dollars of military equipment captured from the Americans, but a load of scrap metal and small arms. They have a load of stuff for free that they'd otherwise have to pay for on the open market, but everything they have they can get on the open market. If the Chinese and Russians want to buy this discarded US military equipment, they'll undoubtedly get some bargains, but they won't be getting any sensitive gear. I'd assumed all that stuff would be destroyed, and the above article confirms it.