I have yet to find one non-MAGA bullshit pundit explain what could have been done better. 20 years of failure and all of a sudden we're going to come up with a foolproof plan to evacuate 100k+ people at a leisurely pace with no bad optics? If you got one I'd love to see it as otherwise what you're saying its complete garbage.



Theres plenty non trump supporters who have explained why things have gone wrong, details that Biden ignored, people have said many a thing in this thread, reporters, ex military people, people currently serving in the forces, security agencies, you just dont want to read it, or believe it as your head is so far up Bidens arse and continue to talk garbage to anyone who disagrees with you or Biden.