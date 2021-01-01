« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

jonnypb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #1160 on: Today at 06:23:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:07:07 pm
I have yet to find one non-MAGA bullshit pundit explain what could have been done better.  20 years of failure and all of a sudden we're going to come up with a foolproof plan to evacuate 100k+ people at a leisurely pace with no bad optics?   If you got one I'd love to see it as otherwise what you're saying its complete garbage.

Theres plenty non trump supporters who have explained why things have gone wrong, details that Biden ignored, people have said many a thing in this thread, reporters, ex military people, people currently serving in the forces, security agencies, you just dont want to read it, or believe it as your head is so far up Bidens arse and continue to talk garbage to anyone who disagrees with you or Biden.
Spezialo

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #1161 on: Today at 06:25:29 pm
It's mad how the Taliban are allowed twitter yet Trump (does this make me right wing?) and other's who have an opinion are banned.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #1162 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm
Mike Pompeo is trying to rewrite history with Afghanistan. But dont worry, we use the magic of TV to set the record straight.




Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:23:05 pm
Theres plenty non trump supporters who have explained why things have gone wrong, details that Biden ignored, people have said many a thing in this thread, reporters, ex military people, people currently serving in the forces, security agencies, you just dont want to read it, or believe it as your head is so far up Bidens arse and continue to talk garbage to anyone who disagrees with you or Biden.


It all comes back to should Biden have turned the US back into an occupying army or not,there wasn't any other option & the same RW tools crying crocodile tears now were also attacking him when he extended the date of withdrawal.

One can only imagine how they would have reacted had he struck the deal that their own tool of a POTUS struck & released the 5000+ terrorist.
