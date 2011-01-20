« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
If there are any helicopters with advanced avionics or armoured vehicles with specialised kit I bet the Russians and Chinese have had heir bids accepted and are in the process of being removed for dissection.

Export versions of military equipment tend to be stripped down without the sensitive bits.
Logged





Offline Rob Dylan

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.

The vast majority of the American public want to get out of Afghanistan, and they've never cared how much is wasted on military equipment. Plus the next election is three years away.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
Trump made this agreement with no involvement and hence no consensus from either the Afghan government or NATO inc US allies.  He released all the prisoners back into the field or wherever they disappear to in Afghanistan & withdrew 000's of US troops simultaneously.  Very difficult to roll back on that situation, short of redeploying 000s of troops and gaining NATO consensus to do so.  The fact Trump's still free to lord it up in his Florida resort and to carry out his mad rallies is a mystery.  Hopefully justice eventually gets him for his many misdemeanours.

Personally I think Biden should have extended the timeframe for full withdrawal but arguably that may only have kicked the current can down the road.

Yep, with the deals the Taliban did with Afghan officials & military leaders following the deal with Trump, they were always going to be able to take over unopposed once the US started to withdraw, whenever that happened. And without the stability and security provided by the Afghan government & military still being in control, the evacuation effort was always going to be a rushed job, and vulnerable to attacks like we've seen today. How can the US possibly prevent suicide attacks in this kind of situation?
Logged

Offline clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm
The vast majority of the American public want to get out of Afghanistan, and they've never cared how much is wasted on military equipment. Plus the next election is three years away.

He's gone. They wanted out but I doubt like this.
Logged



Offline So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm
He's gone. They wanted out but I doubt like this.

Doubt he'd have been standing at the next election anyway.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.

Too much time and uncertainty between now and then to make any prediction like that.
Logged




Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
Doubt he'd have been standing at the next election anyway.

At his age it's possible he won't be standing anywhere in 3 years  ;D
Logged

Offline jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm
But the group who have claimed responsibility are enemies of al-Qaeda. The Taliban, al-Qaeda, the ANA, and NATO were all fighting against them.

I stand corrected.
Logged


Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Biden looks quite unwell.
Logged

Offline OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm »
Biden has told the Pentagon to develop plans to strike ISIS-K assets.

CNN Chief White House Correspondent.

Back in we go....
Logged


Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.
Next election is congress. GOP tries ti impeach Biden and it 1998 all over again...
Getting out of Afghanistan is very popular and people want to stay there forever when it been very clear that USA wasnt going to win.
Getting 100k Plus out is huge.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.

I highly doubt Biden will be there, I think itll be Harris. Biden is effectively taking one for the team right now, ready for Harris to step in on a cleanish slate!
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 pm »
Biden, jeez what a shitshow.
Logged




Offline hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Way to Daily Mailish/S*nish to just blame Biden.

Trump started this shit show.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
Way to Daily Mailish/S*nish to just blame Biden.

Trump started this shit show.
Trump is full of glee right now, Biden looks devastated, he dropped his head in despair during his speech tonight when explaining why no US troops have been killed until todays suicide bomb. explained what the situation would be today if he had done what some people are saying he should of done after the chaos. he can see what's coming. I felt for him tonight.
Logged



Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 12:20:27 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
Biden looks quite unwell.

Genuinely wouldn't be surprised to see him step down in the not too distant future on health grounds - if that were to happen am I right in thinking that Harris would take over without there being some kind of 'succession crisis'?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 12:29:51 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:20:27 am
Genuinely wouldn't be surprised to see him step down in the not too distant future on health grounds - if that were to happen am I right in thinking that Harris would take over without there being some kind of 'succession crisis'?

Depends on whether Trump's lot want to drum up another scene. There is constitutionally no issue with the VP taking over; there are specific rules governing it. But as we've seen, Trump supporters have a different idea of how rules apply than courts and the constitution do.
Logged





Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 12:34:05 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm
He's gone. They wanted out but I doubt like this.

Are you an American?  In reading your posts the last couple of pages I don't think you have any idea what you're talking about so what to be clear first if this is true or not.

Edit: Actually most of the responders here I guess I would ask the same question.  Biden looks the same as he always has, old.  He's relatively healthy age aside, especially in comparison to Trump, so any talk of him stepping down or not running again is laughable.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:12 am by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 12:56:36 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:34:05 am
Are you an American?  In reading your posts the last couple of pages I don't think you have any idea what you're talking about so what to be clear first if this is true or not.

Edit: Actually most of the responders here I guess I would ask the same question.  Biden looks the same as he always has, old.  He's relatively healthy age aside, especially in comparison to Trump, so any talk of him stepping down or not running again is laughable.

I'm not an American and wouldn't presume to comment on what the US electorate's views are on the current situation or on the level of responsibility they are holding Biden to.

On a purely human level I think there is a marked contrast between his presentation in the run up to the election and its immediate aftermath and how he is presenting now. To me he looks a broken man overwhelmed by events. Although I appreciate that we are maybe getting into the territory of the 'body language debates' that turn up every so often on the LFC board.
Logged

Online cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 04:10:57 am »
I don't think Biden was ever going to run for a 2nd term. He's said he plans on it, but not particularly forcefully, and there have been reports that he's told people he intends to be a one-term president. As others have said here, this Afghanistan situation is him taking one for the team, knowing that it had to be done eventually and would heavily damage the reelection prospects of whoever did it.

The manner of our withdrawal has not been good, and a lot of that is on Biden and his people. I have no idea how it could have been done better, but I'm sure it could have. It's absolutely awful thinking we're going to leave people who helped us behind to the Taliban. Hopefully reports of all of these tens of thousands of evacuations are true.

However, the surrounding clusterfuck is on Trump (in the very recent past at least). He let thousands of Taliban out of prison and signaled to the Afghan government that we were going to abandon them. Their military that we've trained never stood a chance, being 80% bullshit stats inflated for grifting purposes, but perhaps they might have been able to put up some resistance along the way if the writing hadn't been so clearly on the wall.

The Bush administration is of course the root of the problem, and Obama failed to make things any better, but Trump pulled the rug out from the whole thing and Biden's the one falling on his sword. All of it makes me so wonderfully proud to be American.
Logged


