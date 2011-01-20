trump agreed to lots of stupid shit, are you saying Biden should just continue with all of his policies? Biden was told many times, through the press, pentagon and generals that it was a bad idea. This is on him. Blaming trump is a massive cop out.



I think the question has to be asked and am sure it will in the future.What exactly did Trump mean when he said he started to process to withdraw and it was unstoppable. they tried to stop it but couldn't!!!!!!!!!!!! this a question that does need answering, I know Biden says he had 2 choices, send the troops and equipment back or honour Trumps deal, a deal he said he wouldn't have agreed too. we also know what would have happened if Biden had reneged on Trumps deal. the US would now be fighting the Taliban and ISIS. Biden would be getting called a warmonger, no win situation created by Trump but that still doesn't answer the question, what did Trump mean when he said they tried to stop the process but couldn't?