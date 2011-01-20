« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 36170 times)

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 08:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:46:31 pm
Biden has made a bit of a mess of this, but you would come across a lot more sincere if you at least tried to show some balance.
some balance? If this was under trump you would rightfully be saying the exact thing I just said. He has completely botched the whole thing and its all been so predictable.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:48:39 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:45:47 pm
hope Biden resigns in disgrace. What a massive fuck up this has been. Rip

So you wanted the USA and all the UN nations to go back to being an occupying force ?

I'm pretty sure that I have asked you this a few times and you have never replied.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:51:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:48:39 pm
So you wanted the USA and all the UN nations to go back to being an occupying force ?
having soldiers there created a balance of power. The US successfully had a presence in Japan for over 60 years after the war. There was zero rush to leave and so many negatives compared to positives. All this has done is create more instability and increase future terrorism threats to the rest of the world. Isis and other terrorists now have access to billions of dollars of weapons. Its madness.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:52:41 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:48:33 pm
some balance? If this was under trump you would rightfully be saying the exact thing I just said. He has completely botched the whole thing and its all been so predictable.

Would I? How do you know?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:54:15 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:51:55 pm
having soldiers there created a balance of power. The US successfully had a presence in Japan for over 60 years after the war. There was zero rush to leave and so many negatives compared to positives. All this has done is create more instability and increase future terrorism threats to the rest of the world. Isis and other terrorists now have access to billions of dollars of weapons. Its madness.

Im pretty sure the US took all the stealth bombers with them.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:54:49 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:51:55 pm
having soldiers there created a balance of power. The US successfully had a presence in Japan for over 60 years after the war. There was zero rush to leave and so many negatives compared to positives. All this has done is create more instability and increase future terrorism threats to the rest of the world. Isis and other terrorists now have access to billions of dollars of weapons. Its madness.

The Japanese have not told them that they want them to leave though have they,the Afghans however told Biden that they expected him to honour the Drumpf surrender and get the fuck out.

So did you want them and us to go back to being occupying Armies ?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:55:48 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:51:55 pm
having soldiers there created a balance of power. The US successfully had a presence in Japan for over 60 years after the war. There was zero rush to leave and so many negatives compared to positives. All this has done is create more instability and increase future terrorism threats to the rest of the world. Isis and other terrorists now have access to billions of dollars of weapons. Its madness.

Hang on. I keep being told that the ANA can't use these advanced weaponry because they're not trained to use them. How comes ISIS, who don't control the areas where these weapons are (the Taliban do), are suddenly able to use them?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:55:48 pm
Hang on. I keep being told that the ANA can't use these advanced weaponry because they're not trained to use them. How comes ISIS, who don't control the areas where these weapons are (the Taliban do), are suddenly able to use them?

Youtube videos obviously.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:00:59 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:51:55 pm
having soldiers there created a balance of power. The US successfully had a presence in Japan for over 60 years after the war. There was zero rush to leave and so many negatives compared to positives. All this has done is create more instability and increase future terrorism threats to the rest of the world. Isis and other terrorists now have access to billions of dollars of weapons. Its madness.

Yes Biden agreed to adhere to DT's negotiated deal with the Taliban - whether they had pulled out 10 years ago, now or 20 years down the line - the same result was going to be what we see on our screens right now.

Perhaps Biden should have asked for a more staggered and staged departure - but he was only doing what had been agreed by the Crank-in-Chief before him.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:36:56 pm
Which begs the question, if this is a resource that we do not want the Taliban to have, why could we not have expected the ANA to make better use of it?

Thats the thing, the Afghan army was left with all of this equipment and you have people saying weve trained the Afghans, weve given them billions of dollars worth of equipment to fight the Taliban with etc etc etc and theyve just rolled over and surrendered without a fight. But what Biden didnt tell you is that when he stood up the other day and called the Afghans cowards for not fighting and how they were left with an Air Force and all this kit, he was the one who evacuated all the contractors who maintained that equipment which left it useless for the Afghan army.

Now the taliban have access to all of this that they can either use, or sell on.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:48:33 pm
some balance? If this was under trump you would rightfully be saying the exact thing I just said. He has completely botched the whole thing and its all been so predictable.

Of course Trump botched it.  He secretly agreed to the release of 000s of  Taliban/ISIS prisoners while reducing US troop numbers & agreed to be out May 21. 
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:05:35 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:01:52 pm
Thats the thing, the Afghan army was left with all of this equipment and you have people saying weve trained the Afghans, weve given them billions of dollars worth of equipment to fight the Taliban with etc etc etc and theyve just rolled over and surrendered without a fight. But what Biden didnt tell you is that when he stood up the other day and called the Afghans cowards for not fighting and how they were left with an Air Force and all this kit, he was the one who evacuated all the contractors who maintained that equipment which left it useless for the Afghan army.

Now the taliban have access to all of this that they can either use, or sell on.

If they require US contractors to be useful, how would they be useful in the hands of people whom the Taliban can sell these weapons to? Wouldn't they just be extremely fancy scrap metal?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:00:59 pm
Perhaps Biden should have asked for a more staggered and staged departure - but he was only doing what had been agreed by the Crank-in-Chief before him.

What did Biden say.. Im going to undo everything that trump has done

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:55:48 pm
Hang on. I keep being told that the ANA can't use these advanced weaponry because they're not trained to use them. How comes ISIS, who don't control the areas where these weapons are (the Taliban do), are suddenly able to use them?

Theres a lot of equipment that the taliban wont be able to use or maintain, just like the ANA, but that doesnt stop them from selling it on to groups elsewhere in the world. The people who maintained all the high tech equipment that the ANA were given were contractors, who were withdrawn as part of the withdrawal agreement.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:07:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:02:05 pm
Of course Trump botched it.  He secretly agreed to the release of 000s of  Taliban/ISIS prisoners while reducing US troop numbers & agreed to be out May 21. 
trump agreed to lots of stupid shit, are you saying Biden should just continue with all of his policies? Biden was told many times, through the press, pentagon and generals that it was a bad idea. This is on him. Blaming trump is a massive cop out.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:19 pm by stevensr123 »
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:05:35 pm
If they require US contractors to be useful, how would they be useful in the hands of people whom the Taliban can sell these weapons to? Wouldn't they just be extremely fancy scrap metal?

For the ANA to be able to use a lot of the equipment it required the contractors to maintain it, who were then subsequently withdrawn from Afghanistan.

I know nothing about the global black market arms trade, apart from it exists and there are countries out there who will buy high tech military equipment and who will have the personnel required to maintain it.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:06:34 pm

Theres a lot of equipment that the taliban wont be able to use or maintain, just like the ANA, but that doesnt stop them from selling it on to groups elsewhere in the world. The people who maintained all the high tech equipment that the ANA were given were contractors, who were withdrawn as part of the withdrawal agreement.

Lets say the USA doesn't have plans to bomb all the planes and helicopters,how exactly are the Taliban going to ship them to said groups ?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:07:22 pm
trump agreed to lots of stupid shit, are you saying Biden should just continue with all of his policies? Biden was told many times, through the press, pentagon and generals that it was a bad idea. This is on him. Blaming trump is a massive cop out.

You're just playing dumb right ?

And the Generals you're talking about,do you have any quotes ?

And did you want them and US to go back to being occupying armies ?  That really is a yes or no answer.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:17:35 pm »
Let's be frank here, the US is sharing intelligence with a terrorist organisation (Taliban) in the last days of this failed war. There's no hiding the vast scale of this failure under this president and how massive a blow this is to the American influence around the globe.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:19:38 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:07:22 pm
trump agreed to lots of stupid shit, are you saying Biden should just continue with all of his policies? Biden was told many times, through the press, pentagon and generals that it was a bad idea. This is on him. Blaming trump is a massive cop out.
I think the question has to be asked and am sure it will in the future.
What exactly did Trump mean when he said he started to process to withdraw and it was unstoppable. they tried to stop it but couldn't!!!!!!!!!!!! this a question that does need answering, I know Biden says he had 2 choices, send the troops and equipment back or honour Trumps deal, a deal he said he wouldn't have agreed too. we also know what would have happened if Biden had reneged on Trumps deal. the US would now be fighting the Taliban and ISIS. Biden would be getting called a warmonger, no win situation created by Trump but that still doesn't answer the question, what did Trump mean when he said they tried to stop the process but couldn't?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:55 pm by oldfordie »
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:19:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:41:30 pm
Massive helicopters & planes lol

The majority of it is not helicopters and planes actually.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 09:20:36 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:07:22 pm
trump agreed to lots of stupid shit, are you saying Biden should just continue with all of his policies? Biden was told many times, through the press, pentagon and generals that it was a bad idea. This is on him. Blaming trump is a massive cop out.

It's not a choice of whether or not to 'continue with Trunp's policies' - the prisoners were already released, the Taliban had already done all their deals with military leaders and government officials ensuring that they wouldn't oppose their takeover of the country. That's not something you can reverse. Whenever they withdrew, this kind of thing would've been likely to happen, since the Afghan army had already agreed to not oppose the Taliban. In that situation, how could they have avoided the threat of potential suicide bombers targeting people trying to leave?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:17:35 pm
Let's be frank here, the US is sharing intelligence with a terrorist organisation (Taliban) in the last days of this failed war. There's no hiding the vast scale of this failure under this president four presidents and how massive a blow this is to the American influence around the globe.

It's as if Biden first started the war, sent troops in, failed for 20 years and then decided to get out.

It's been a massive failure under four administrations and countless personnel.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 09:22:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:13:28 pm
Lets say the USA doesn't have plans to bomb all the planes and helicopters,how exactly are the Taliban going to ship them to said groups ?

I have no idea How do other countries trade illegal arms? Lets not be naive here, if the Taliban has some high tech equipment that another country/group really wants and is worth millions or billions to the taliban, do you really think that there wont be a way to ship any weapons, vehicles, or aircraft..
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 09:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:19:49 pm
The majority of it is not helicopters and planes actually.

What was it then,I know that they got a load of ammo,launchers,guns and grenades but what are you talking about ?

I honestly don't know.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 09:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:19:49 pm
The majority of it is not helicopters and planes actually.

What are they? I have no idea what they are, so I'd like to be educated.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 09:23:43 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:22:02 pm
I have no idea How do other countries trade illegal arms? Lets not be naive here, if the Taliban has some high tech equipment that another country/group really wants and is worth millions or billions to the taliban, do you really think that there wont be a way to ship any weapons, vehicles, or aircraft..

The US have no intention of giving up control of the Skies do they ?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 09:24:41 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:22:02 pm
I have no idea How do other countries trade illegal arms? Lets not be naive here, if the Taliban has some high tech equipment that another country/group really wants and is worth millions or billions to the taliban, do you really think that there wont be a way to ship any weapons, vehicles, or aircraft..

What groups are there hostile to the US that are able to operate advanced weaponry that legit US contractors won't be allowed to service?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:23:43 pm
The US have no intention of giving up control of the Skies do they ?

The US don't even need aerial recon. Satellite recon would work just as well.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 09:28:19 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:07:22 pm
trump agreed to lots of stupid shit, are you saying Biden should just continue with all of his policies? Biden was told many times, through the press, pentagon and generals that it was a bad idea. This is on him. Blaming trump is a massive cop out.

Trump made this agreement with no involvement and hence no consensus from either the Afghan government or NATO inc US allies.  He released all the prisoners back into the field or wherever they disappear to in Afghanistan & withdrew 000's of US troops simultaneously.  Very difficult to roll back on that situation, short of redeploying 000s of troops and gaining NATO consensus to do so.  The fact Trump's still free to lord it up in his Florida resort and to carry out his mad rallies is a mystery.  Hopefully justice eventually gets him for his many misdemeanours.

Personally I think Biden should have extended the timeframe for full withdrawal but arguably that may only have kicked the current can down the road.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 09:35:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:15:41 pm
You're just playing dumb right ?

And the Generals you're talking about,do you have any quotes ?

And did you want them and US to go back to being occupying armies ?  That really is a yes or no answer.

There was actually a push on Biden to have a rethink soon after he came into power, its widely documented. However, Biden claims that he was never told by top advisors not to withdraw, or that the taliban would take control of Kabul, too many others contradict this tho and it does seem that Biden isnt being totally honest with people. He stood in front of the nation last month and said the Taliban wouldnt take control, even tho the CIA had already briefed the White House saying it could happen within 30 days.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/08/19/biden-denies-that-top-advisors-warned-him-against-afghanistan-withdrawal/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/18/massive-policy-fail-cia-warned-taliban-takeover
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 09:42:19 pm »
Taliban now have to show AQ who is boss.

Good luck.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 09:42:50 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:42:19 pm
Taliban now have to show AQ who is boss.

Good luck.
A better class of murdering bastard.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 09:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:24:41 pm
What groups are there hostile to the US that are able to operate advanced weaponry that legit US contractors won't be allowed to service?

Who said the groups need to be hostile to the US? Are you telling me that only US personnel can maintain equipment? We dont even know the nationalities of all the contractors, who said theyre just US? High tech weapons are used worldwide by many countries. Not being rude, but you cant be this naive to think that weapons are never sold on the black market.

Sky news reporting that the assumption is the suicide bomber detonated the device while being searched, probably why the death toll of the troops is so high. Absolutely shocking and to think that there are still 1000s waiting to be evacuated and to be searched. Cant imagine what it must be like for anyone out there now and for the troops who have to body search every person entering the airport.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:54:52 pm by jonnypb »
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 09:51:37 pm »
40m ago
21:10
Reuters have issued an update, citing a Taliban spokesman, saying the recent blast heard in Kabul was a controlled explosion by US military who were destroying ammunition.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 10:04:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:42:19 pm
Taliban now have to show AQ who is boss.

Good luck.

Was it AQ who did this?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 10:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:04:10 pm
Was it AQ who did this?

ISIS have claimed responsibility.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 10:09:05 pm »
AQ are looking at the juiciest target they've ever seen since 911.   

They'd blow up the whole fucking airport if they could.

Guaranteed the masterminds were part of the 5000 Trump allowed released.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 10:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:05:35 pm
If they require US contractors to be useful, how would they be useful in the hands of people whom the Taliban can sell these weapons to? Wouldn't they just be extremely fancy scrap metal?

If there are any helicopters with advanced avionics or armoured vehicles with specialised kit I bet the Russians and Chinese have had heir bids accepted and are in the process of being removed for dissection.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 10:17:31 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:09:05 pm
AQ are looking at the juiciest target they've ever seen since 911.   

They'd blow up the whole fucking airport if they could.

Guaranteed the masterminds were part of the 5000 Trump allowed released.

But the group who have claimed responsibility are enemies of al-Qaeda. The Taliban, al-Qaeda, the ANA, and NATO were all fighting against them.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 10:18:29 pm »
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.
