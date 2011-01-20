« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

oldfordie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #920 on: Today at 02:39:27 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:21:13 pm
The old saying hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the fact is Biden did have the intel, he had the warnings from many of the intelligence agencies, since the agreement was signed by trump its been obvious on the ground what was happening.

Id question why the majority of the withdrawals were left to the last minute? They knew that to process locals and to check documents etc would be very time consuming. Why take so many troops out before the withdrawal of all other eligible citizens had happened? Were already hearing that so many wont be able to get out now.

Biden was left a very difficult situation to deal with, but its been a complete mess, just because its Biden and not Trump, a lot of people want to cut the guy some slack over whats happening.
I think the bolded part is where the argument fails. left it to the last minute!!!  I had a hard time accepting Biden cocked this all up by leaving everything to the last minute, it didn't add up. still doesn't, so Biden has all the info that shows the Taliban will walk unopposed into Kabul in a few days and he just ignored it knowing it would put thousands of American lives in danger, it would bring chaos and a possible escalation of the war.
 The US were asking US citizens to leave Afghanistan long before this all developed, if I remember right they even told them not to worry about the cost if they can't afford to leave, they would take care of all costs.
Biden did know Trump sabotaged the Afghan visa process, not 1 Afghan visa processed in Trumps final year. Congress passed laws to try and speed up the process and we are back to the part I highlighted, Bidens administration must have believed they had far more time to sort all the Afghan evacuees.
Last Edit: Today at 02:41:05 pm by oldfordie
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #921 on: Today at 02:42:31 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:21:13 pm
The old saying hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the fact is Biden did have the intel, he had the warnings from many of the intelligence agencies, since the agreement was signed by trump its been obvious on the ground what was happening.

Id question why the majority of the withdrawals were left to the last minute? They knew that to process locals and to check documents etc would be very time consuming. Why take so many troops out before the withdrawal of all other eligible citizens had happened? Were already hearing that so many wont be able to get out now.

Biden was left a very difficult situation to deal with, but its been a complete mess, just because its Biden and not Trump, a lot of people want to cut the guy some slack over whats happening.

According to a chap I'm reading elsewhere (US vet who served in Afghanistan, Democrat, sustained interest in Afghanistan from a US perspective), the US has been drawing down involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq since at least Obama, and has if anything been too much of a partner than an overlord in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Army (ANA as he calls it) has taken the lead in ground operations for the past 5 years, with few NATO casualties, and apparently none killed in years. While he saw the corruption and incompetence during his time there, this may be why he expected the ANA to put up a better fight than none. As the ANA has practically been doing all the fighting for years.

There wasn't a sudden withdrawal of US troops. There was just a completion of a process that has been going on since Obama. The collapse wasn't due to military factors. It was due to moral factors.
TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #922 on: Today at 03:01:12 pm
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #923 on: Today at 03:01:14 pm
Explosion just outside the airport being reported...
jackh

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #924 on: Today at 03:01:29 pm
The Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby, has confirmed an explosion outside Kabul airport:

John Kirby @PentagonPresSec · 15m

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport.  Casualties are unclear at this time.  We will provide additional details when we can.

https://twitter.com/PentagonPresSec/status/1430888975917453313
TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #925 on: Today at 03:05:01 pm
CNN reporting it appears to be a suicide attack outside the airport. Obviously not confirmed yet.
TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #926 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm
US warning all Americans to leave the airport area.  Reported this attack targeted one of the airport entry gates. 
jonnypb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #927 on: Today at 03:18:23 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:39:27 pm
I think the bolded part is where the argument fails. left it to the last minute!!!  I had a hard time accepting Biden cocked this all up by leaving everything to the last minute, it didn't add up. still doesn't, so Biden has all the info that shows the Taliban will walk unopposed into Kabul in a few days and he just ignored it knowing it would put thousands of American lives in danger, it would bring chaos and a possible escalation of the war.
 The US were asking US citizens to leave Afghanistan long before this all developed, if I remember right they even told them not to worry about the cost if they can't afford to leave, they would take care of all costs.
Biden did know Trump sabotaged the Afghan visa process, not 1 Afghan visa processed in Trumps final year. Congress passed laws to try and speed up the process and we are back to the part I highlighted, Bidens administration must have believed they had far more time to sort all the Afghan evacuees.

Not sure how the argument falls over. Just look at the dates and the number of people withdrawn on the dates, very last minute when you look at the numbers.

It makes me laugh because if Trump or Boris had been in charge of the withdrawal process they would have been getting slated by every single person in here!!!!

Facts, intel and information were there in front of people and we can argue what was right, or what was wrong until were blue in the face. Everyone has their own opinions and thoughts on the matter. I just hope that everyone who needs to get out does so safely. Thoughts are with everyone there at the minute and I hope the explosion at the airport hasnt caused too many injuries or fatalities.
oldfordie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #928 on: Today at 03:19:46 pm
Can you imagine how things would be if Trump was still in charge. Americans would still be stranded all over Afghanistan, Trumps only answer would be threatning to nuke them if they harm any US citizen.
Mister men

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #929 on: Today at 03:28:17 pm
Biden has made a complete bollox of this. The blood of those killed and injured today are on his hands.
Lone Star Red

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #930 on: Today at 03:31:15 pm
Reports of a second explosion outside the airport now.
Rawkybalboa

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #931 on: Today at 03:32:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:07:16 pm

Allah just loves people who murder innocents

 :'(

Some of the stuff here is absolute hate filled speech. Stop this rubbish please. Just because no one has said anything doesnt mean it carries on. Last few pages and some of the comments are just pure one sided blinkered hate speech. Mods let it continue too. Shameful.
scatman

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #932 on: Today at 03:32:33 pm
They were warning about this all morning and yesterday evening. How did they know
jonnypb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #933 on: Today at 03:33:16 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:19:46 pm
Can you imagine how things would be if Trump was still in charge. Americans would still be stranded all over Afghanistan, Trumps only answer would be threatning to nuke them if they harm any US citizen.

But he isnt in charge. Trump is a feckin idiot, but just because he may have made more of a mess of the withdrawal than what Biden has, it doesnt and shouldnt cover up the major fuck up that Biden has done. Would you be saying the same if the current scenes were down to Boris or Trump?
jonnypb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #934 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:32:33 pm
They were warning about this all morning and yesterday evening. How did they know

Intelligence.
OOS

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #935 on: Today at 03:38:05 pm
British defence sources saying two explosions outside the airport.  :-[

Grim.
Bobsackamano

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #936 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 03:28:17 pm
Biden has made a complete bollox of this. The blood of those killed and injured today are on his hands.

The people who organised the suicide bombing will be glad they are not to blame for their own actions.
TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #937 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm
US personnel among the casualties
Mister men

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #938 on: Today at 03:49:00 pm
Airport now looks like it is under attack. Grim
Mister men

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #939 on: Today at 03:50:37 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:40:45 pm
The people who organised the suicide bombing will be glad they are not to blame for their own actions.

This wouldn't have happened if Biden hadn't of made a complete balls of the pull out. Did I say the blame lay completely with him?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #940 on: Today at 03:53:55 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:32:33 pm
They were warning about this all morning and yesterday evening. How did they know

Yeah, the way it was worded sounds like they knew this was happening but get its impossible to stop.
scatman

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #941 on: Today at 03:59:53 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:53:55 pm
Yeah, the way it was worded sounds like they knew this was happening but get its impossible to stop.
That's the way I read it too, it was going to happen. Horrible for all those caught up in these 2 attacks.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #942 on: Today at 04:01:09 pm
:(

Knew we were expecting it, but this is terrible

:(
Nobby Reserve

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #943 on: Today at 04:04:40 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 03:32:31 pm
Some of the stuff here is absolute hate filled speech. Stop this rubbish please. Just because no one has said anything doesnt mean it carries on. Last few pages and some of the comments are just pure one sided blinkered hate speech. Mods let it continue too. Shameful.


I was being sarcastic.

The scum who blow themselves up in order to murder innocent people believe they are martyring themselves for Allah. I don't believe in any deity, but I can't imagine their god would be thrilled to have nutcases murdering innocent people in his name.
jonnypb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #944 on: Today at 04:05:40 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:53:55 pm
Yeah, the way it was worded sounds like they knew this was happening but get its impossible to stop.

Yes impossible to stop. I dont know how many 1000s of people would be outside the airport and if you have a handful of suicide bombers in amongst them, its almost impossible to know who they are. Thats why they wanted as many people as possible to leave the area.
Bobsackamano

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #945 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 03:50:37 pm
This wouldn't have happened if Biden hadn't of made a complete balls of the pull out. Did I say the blame lay completely with him?

Biden only had bad options to choose from, stay and be lambasted by the likes of you for Imperialism or leave and be lambasted for not doing it 'right'. Like there's ever a 'right' way of getting out of Afganistan.

It was always going to be a shitshow leaving, Biden ultimately did the right thing bringing the farce to an end and notions of him having 'blood on his hands' are just childish nonsense.
Commie Bobbie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #946 on: Today at 04:11:50 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:09:45 pm
Biden only had bad options to choose from, stay and be lambasted by the likes of you for Imperialism or leave and be lambasted for not doing it 'right'. Like there's ever a 'right' way of getting out of Afganistan.

It was always going to be a shitshow leaving, Biden ultimately did the right thing bringing the farce to an end and notions of him having 'blood on his hands' are just childish nonsense.

This is really it.

Either stay and get impeached by the GOP crackpots, or leave - it all goes to shit - and get impeached by the GOP crackpots.

Its just urgh.
