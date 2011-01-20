« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 21, 2021, 07:01:48 pm
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 21, 2021, 10:17:52 pm
Quote from: Mister men on August 21, 2021, 09:30:37 am
Who cares about polls and what they say, Biden is a cowardly cnut and this will be his legacy.

Would it have been less cowardly to have just left US troops overseas doing... not very much really as we've now found out, and leaving the withdrawal problem for a future president? And if that future president also had the guts to do nothing, and kick the can down the road... where do we end up?

And all the while these brave presidents are doing nothing, waiting for a coward to come along, the military industry just keeps hoovering up hundreds of billions from the taxpayer.

I haven't commented on this so far because it's a complicated, fluid situation that has been allowed to fester to the point there isn't a 'good' answer. The only thing I take exception to is blindingly simplistic takes such as calling someone a coward for making a decision and taking action (regardless of being forced into it by Trump's capitulation at the negotiating table) rather than passing the buck to a later generation of politicians.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 21, 2021, 10:47:51 pm
Quote from: Riquende on August 21, 2021, 10:17:52 pm
Would it have been less cowardly to have just left US troops overseas doing... not very much really as we've now found out, and leaving the withdrawal problem for a future president? And if that future president also had the guts to do nothing, and kick the can down the road... where do we end up?

And all the while these brave presidents are doing nothing, waiting for a coward to come along, the military industry just keeps hoovering up hundreds of billions from the taxpayer.

I haven't commented on this so far because it's a complicated, fluid situation that has been allowed to fester to the point there isn't a 'good' answer. The only thing I take exception to is blindingly simplistic takes such as calling someone a coward for making a decision and taking action (regardless of being forced into it by Trump's capitulation at the negotiating table) rather than passing the buck to a later generation of politicians.

I think one of the problems Biden has created is, in effect, calling the Afghan Army army 'cowards' when they have carried the vast majority of casualties.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 21, 2021, 11:19:23 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 21, 2021, 10:47:51 pm
I think one of the problems Biden has created is, in effect, calling the Afghan Army army 'cowards' when they have carried the vast majority of casualties.
I think he messed up badly by not being clearer and he will be hammered for it in the future but I don't think it's affected the withdrawal situation itself.
A lot more reliable info is coming to light now. Trumps dirty work made Afghan visa process far harder, deliberately brought the process to a trickle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tc35eiFjk98
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 03:15:27 am
Thousands of isis and al qaeda  released from Afghan prisons, with billions of dollars of equipment left behind. What a disaster from the Biden administration. Not unexpected though. One could suggest its just another move that will bring on more juicy war money to be spent in the future. Absolutely disgraceful and I hope he gets voted out In 2024. By far the worst foreign policy decision in the past 20 years. This single decision will be in a new wave of death, oppression and terrorism.

Or maybe its just as bad as The Obama administration on Libya, hard to tell.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 04:10:59 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on August 22, 2021, 03:15:27 am
Thousands of isis and al qaeda  released from Afghan prisons, with billions of dollars of equipment left behind. What a disaster from the Biden administration. Not unexpected though. One could suggest its just another move that will bring on more juicy war money to be spent in the future. Absolutely disgraceful and I hope he gets voted out In 2024. By far the worst foreign policy decision in the past 20 years. This single decision will be in a new wave of death, oppression and terrorism.

Or maybe its just as bad as The Obama administration on Libya, hard to tell.
And vote for the guy who negotiated the withdrawal with the Taliban and ordered the release of their current leadership?  ???

Laughable hyperbole considering the invasion of Iraq happened in the last 20 years.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 09:06:59 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on August 22, 2021, 03:15:27 am
Thousands of isis and al qaeda  released from Afghan prisons, with billions of dollars of equipment left behind. What a disaster from the Biden administration. Not unexpected though. One could suggest its just another move that will bring on more juicy war money to be spent in the future. Absolutely disgraceful and I hope he gets voted out In 2024. By far the worst foreign policy decision in the past 20 years. This single decision will be in a new wave of death, oppression and terrorism.

Or maybe its just as bad as The Obama administration on Libya, hard to tell.

I think your wearing that MAGA hat a bit too tight.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 09:08:55 am
The worry now seems to be attacks by either ISIS or al-Qaeda against Kabul airport.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 11:29:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on August 22, 2021, 09:08:55 am
The worry now seems to be attacks by either ISIS or al-Qaeda against Kabul airport.

One suicide bomber could easily kill dozens of soldiers and civilians in that crowded space,
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 11:40:28 am
Quote from: west_london_red on August 22, 2021, 09:08:55 am
The worry now seems to be attacks by either ISIS or al-Qaeda against Kabul airport.

One would suppose that the Taliban would keep as tight a leash on al-Qaeda until the Americans have finished evacuating. Bad for their PR if their team mate goes off message in such a public manner.

FWIW, an account from a British soldier currently in Afghanistan says that they're effectively on joint patrols with Taliban, with Taliban soldiers frequently within 10 feet of them. Any suicide bomb killing westerners and evacuees in Kabul airport will also be killing Taliban soldiers.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 11:41:44 am
Quote from: Garrus on August 22, 2021, 04:10:59 am
And vote for the guy who negotiated the withdrawal with the Taliban and ordered the release of their current leadership?  ???

Laughable hyperbole considering the invasion of Iraq happened in the last 20 years.

Yes, I gagged at that too. Hasn't he noticed that Trump is still around?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 11:46:45 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on August 22, 2021, 03:15:27 am
Thousands of isis and al qaeda  released from Afghan prisons, with billions of dollars of equipment left behind. What a disaster from the Biden administration. Not unexpected though. One could suggest its just another move that will bring on more juicy war money to be spent in the future. Absolutely disgraceful and I hope he gets voted out In 2024. By far the worst foreign policy decision in the past 20 years. This single decision will be in a new wave of death, oppression and terrorism.

Or maybe its just as bad as The Obama administration on Libya, hard to tell.
Thousands? when did Biden release thousands of ISIS+Al Queada prisoners. is Biden getting the blame for the 5000 prisoners Trump released as well.
Biden + the Democrats could end up being attacked by all in the same way Blair and New Labour were and Bidens less at fault than Blair. the decent domestic policys will be ignored by both left and right, he may well be labelled at c... all sorts thrown at him. power will shift to the right and the Republicans with a real bas..President in power screwing the man in the street. every time Bidens name is mentioned up pop the same people calling him all the names under the sun. topic changes to the Republicans and Republican president and up people shouting about the poor. the racism, how they hope the US kick the Republicans out and get  the Democrats in etc etc.
Trump and the Republicans must be smiling with glee.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 12:44:01 pm
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 01:03:42 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August 22, 2021, 11:40:28 am
One would suppose that the Taliban would keep as tight a leash on al-Qaeda until the Americans have finished evacuating. Bad for their PR if their team mate goes off message in such a public manner.

FWIW, an account from a British soldier currently in Afghanistan says that they're effectively on joint patrols with Taliban, with Taliban soldiers frequently within 10 feet of them. Any suicide bomb killing westerners and evacuees in Kabul airport will also be killing Taliban soldiers.

I didnt think the Taliban and al-Qaeda are on the best terms anymore, and any action taken by al-Qaeda will be as much aimed at hurting the Taliban as it will the Western countries.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 01:28:02 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 22, 2021, 01:03:42 pm
I didnt think the Taliban and al-Qaeda are on the best terms anymore, and any action taken by al-Qaeda will be as much aimed at hurting the Taliban as it will the Western countries.

I thought it was ISIS and splinter Taliban groups that the main Taliban have a problem with. Al-Qaeda are pretty small and not in vogue at the moment, with ISIS taking up the glamorous internationalist Islam role.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 07:43:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 22, 2021, 01:03:42 pm
I didnt think the Taliban and al-Qaeda are on the best terms anymore, and any action taken by al-Qaeda will be as much aimed at hurting the Taliban as it will the Western countries.

This is the danger for Afghanistan.  There are so many splinter groups in and around Afghanistan its difficult not to see a continuous civil war type environment ensuing, underpinned by extremist actions such as suicide bombs etc.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 07:52:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on August 22, 2021, 07:43:26 pm
This is the danger for Afghanistan.  There are so many splinter groups in and around Afghanistan its difficult not to see a continuous civil war type environment ensuing, underpinned by extremist actions such as suicide bombs etc.

The Taliban's initial USP was their ability to keep order. Let's see what happens if they can't keep that, especially if the troublemakers are even more virulent Islamists.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 22, 2021, 10:19:37 pm
Quote from: TSC on August 22, 2021, 07:43:26 pm
This is the danger for Afghanistan.  There are so many splinter groups in and around Afghanistan its difficult not to see a continuous civil war type environment ensuing, underpinned by extremist actions such as suicide bombs etc.

The hope (I say this only slightly tongue in cheek) is that we see scenes reminiscent of the Judaean Peoples Front gag from Life of Brian, and the wonderful chaos that ensued in Iannuccis The death of Stalin.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 09:03:41 am
John Oliver covered Afghanistan last night if anybody wants to go watch on YouTube. I suspect for most here there's nothing new to be had from it though.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 10:36:18 am
Taliban not extending their 31 Aug withdrawal deadline. So if US dont leave by 31 Aug is there potentially another war on the way?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 02:23:14 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on August 23, 2021, 10:36:18 am
Taliban not extending their 31 Aug withdrawal deadline. So if US dont leave by 31 Aug is there potentially another war on the way?

I wouldn't think so. The Taliban want the U.S. gone, so I doubt they would attack U.S. evacuation efforts, even if they are weeks longer than the deadline, and expose themselves to U.S. air and drone strikes. The Taliban are too in the open now to invite retribution from the air force. The Taliban seem like they already have their hands full trying to form a functioning central government.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 04:26:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on August 22, 2021, 07:43:26 pm
This is the danger for Afghanistan.  There are so many splinter groups in and around Afghanistan its difficult not to see a continuous civil war type environment ensuing, underpinned by extremist actions such as suicide bombs etc.

Do these different groups actually hate eachother? It seems like they generally dont fully agree, but I seriously doubt they are willing to step on eachothers toes. Trying to see things from an Islamist point of view, but killing fellow hardliners seems pointless (and surely, under their own beliefs, is a one way ticket to eternal damnation).

I have a feeling the Talibans presence will actually pacify the other groups there. One of the things that lets the other hardline groups grow is a soft government. That seems unlikely under the Taliban.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 08:46:14 pm
Quote from: OperationIvy on August 23, 2021, 04:26:10 pm
Do these different groups actually hate eachother? It seems like they generally dont fully agree, but I seriously doubt they are willing to step on eachothers toes. Trying to see things from an Islamist point of view, but killing fellow hardliners seems pointless (and surely, under their own beliefs, is a one way ticket to eternal damnation).

Who do the Trotskyites and the Stalinists hate most? Not the capitalists. It's each other.

The same with the Islamists.

Hope so anyway. The idea of the Taliban and Islamic State cutting each other's throats out over some small difference in doctrine is a very appealing one.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 09:36:50 pm
Heart breaking scenes around the airport now unfortunately carnage is now inevitable.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 10:29:35 pm
Quote from: wemmick on August 23, 2021, 02:23:14 pm
I wouldn't think so. The Taliban want the U.S. gone, so I doubt they would attack U.S. evacuation efforts, even if they are weeks longer than the deadline, and expose themselves to U.S. air and drone strikes. The Taliban are too in the open now to invite retribution from the air force. The Taliban seem like they already have their hands full trying to form a functioning central government.

Got you.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 10:43:34 pm
Quote from: OperationIvy on August 23, 2021, 04:26:10 pm
Do these different groups actually hate eachother? It seems like they generally dont fully agree, but I seriously doubt they are willing to step on eachothers toes. Trying to see things from an Islamist point of view, but killing fellow hardliners seems pointless (and surely, under their own beliefs, is a one way ticket to eternal damnation).

I have a feeling the Talibans presence will actually pacify the other groups there. One of the things that lets the other hardline groups grow is a soft government. That seems unlikely under the Taliban.

Of course it appears ridiculous from a logical standpoint.  But logic in some of these folks minds bears little resemblance to what we may consider normal.  Caught a bit of panorama earlier re the rise of the Taliban and some reporter was interviewing a Taliban leader from Helmand province. Interviewer asked him about justice under his version of Sharia law.  He responded quite matter-of-factly that thieves would lose hands or legs and adulterers would be stoned to death. 
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 23, 2021, 11:07:25 pm
The stories are heartbreaking. We should be pulling the stops out to get as many refugees out of Afghanistan as possible.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 24, 2021, 10:50:34 am
Very good 6 minute summary of what has happened and why:

https://twitter.com/BBCRosAtkins/status/1430049853569216514
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 24, 2021, 01:33:48 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August 22, 2021, 07:52:30 pm
The Taliban's initial USP was their ability to keep order. Let's see what happens if they can't keep that, especially if the troublemakers are even more virulent Islamists.

It's mad when you think of it like that. As in the Taliban are the least worst of a very very bad bunch.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
August 24, 2021, 11:46:27 pm
https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets/news/inside-america-failed-afghan-drone-campaign-against-taliban

We (the US) have been drone striking women and children the last couple of years.  What's happening at the airport is only heartbreaking because it's on camera.  Much worse has been happening all around there for years now.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Yesterday at 01:47:33 pm
Can Democracy defeat Tribalism?

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/world/2018-06-14/tribal-world

I dunno.

Look at us.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm
AUGUST 24, 2021 · 7:48 PM↓
The Rise of Tribalism
Tony Donaldson

I can remember a time back in the early years of this century when the age of cosmopolitanism was in fashion. It was a beautiful time. One of the great benefits of cosmopolitanism is that it allowed us to throw off the shackles of nationalism. We could take on different identities of our own choosing at any time in our lives with an absolute sense of freedom.[1] We could travel anywhere and engage with cultures and peoples around the world without political interference. We could build partnerships in business and trade that benefited all of us. Nationalism was in decline, and it was a positive direction for humanity.

But in just a few short years, cosmopolitanism is now in retreat, to be replaced once again by nationalism. It began around the time Trump came to power and has since spread to countries from the UK to Australia. Since then, over three short years, the world was turning upside before the global pandemic.

It is unfortunate that the global pandemic should coincide with a dramatic rise of nationalism in Western countries. It is killing our natural cosmopolitan instincts. We no longer have the freedom to take on different identities and enjoy the benefits of travel or engage with people of other cultures, unless they have been officially sanctioned as likeminded[2] by Western governments. With the rise of tribalism in the West, we are also witnessing tribalism on the rise in China. Tribalism does not recognize ideologies and political affiliations. It doesnt distinguish between neoliberal democracies, socialism, communism, or the Taliban. It can infect all political ideologies with devastating consequences.

Tribalism is forcing people to adopt a nationalistic mindset  against our natural instincts as human beings. Tribalism divides countries into friends and enemies, no longer as peoples belonging to a shared global community called humanity. It fears those who act as a bridge between peoples and cultures. This new form of nationalism now engulfing the West is ugly and dangerous  what Mahatma Gandhi also called Tribalism. While Gandhi is held up as a patriot of India, he did not believe in nationalism. For him, nationalism was tribalism. He believed in universal brotherhood. To their credit, despite pressures from some Western nations to do otherwise, most Asian nations have managed to avoid going tribalistic.

If tribal nationalism continues to grow, it can only destroy our humanity along with our ability to see other people as human beings with the same hopes and desires to live a good prosperous life. Nationalism undermines valuable partnerships across the international education sector that has brought tremendous benefits to millions of people. It is destroying business and trade relationships built up over many decades. It forces people living in other countries to see us, no longer as friends, but as enemies. It sabotages our capacity to understand cultures different from our own, other than through the prism of a narcissistic Western worldview.

Along with tribal nationalism, comes an insidious form of propaganda. All countries engage in it, with the media acting as its main outlet. Governments and the media have become so well-versed in the art of propaganda, people around the world can no longer tell what is true or false. It has reached a point in which many in power consider the purpose of the media to be propaganda, to instil a particular ideology in the state and its people, in the same manner Reich Minister of Propaganda Goebbels once advocated when he wrote, The finest kind of propaganda does not reveal itself: the best propaganda is that which works invisibly, penetrating into every cell of life in such a way that the public has no idea of the aims of the propaganda. (Golomstock, 1990, p.178).

This quote from Goebbels is relevant to our times as governments around the world and the media have learnt the art of propaganda from Nazi Germany. In this one respect, the West and Nazi Germany are likeminded.

What cosmopolitans are left with today are memories of those halcyon days, when the world was still a human community. We can only hope the madness of nationalism comes to an end, and the world can return to a better path.

https://thuppahis.com/2021/08/24/the-rise-of-tribalism/
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Yesterday at 02:47:06 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 24, 2021, 11:46:27 pm
https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets/news/inside-america-failed-afghan-drone-campaign-against-taliban

We (the US) have been drone striking women and children the last couple of years.  What's happening at the airport is only heartbreaking because it's on camera.  Much worse has been happening all around there for years now.
This is very, very true.
Popular opinion, emotion and reaction is forever being driven by the mainstream media.
It's not nice to say, but there have been so many other heartbreaking stories in that area over the past few decades - they're just not given the same exposure, and hence people don't react.

Not to say of equally or more heartbreaking things happening in other parts of the world.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Yesterday at 03:18:18 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 02:47:06 pm
This is very, very true.
Popular opinion, emotion and reaction is forever being driven by the mainstream media.
It's not nice to say, but there have been so many other heartbreaking stories in that area over the past few decades - they're just not given the same exposure, and hence people don't react.

Not to say of equally or more heartbreaking things happening in other parts of the world.

Agree that this is getting much more media exposure, but no one should be surprised, its the end of the 20 year war in Afghan between the USA (and others) and the Taliban. Trump/Biden have made one of the biggest fuck ups in recent history with the way the withdrawal process has been implemented, thats the reason for all the heartbreaking news stories. If the withdrawal process had been handled how it should have been, then there wouldnt have been anywhere near the amount of heartbreaking things currently on our screens. Leave things to the last minute and ignore the warnings, then this is what happens.

Like you say theres been so many other heartbreaking stories in Afghan over the years that may not have had the same media exposure, but to say its only heartbreaking because its on TV is a load of bollocks. Theres been so many other awful stories that have been reported on over the years in Afghan, Dave McCoy is talking like this is the first, which unless people have been sitting in a dark room with no social media or news channels on, then maybe it is for them..
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August 22, 2021, 11:40:28 am
One would suppose that the Taliban would keep as tight a leash on al-Qaeda until the Americans have finished evacuating. Bad for their PR if their team mate goes off message in such a public manner.

FWIW, an account from a British soldier currently in Afghanistan says that they're effectively on joint patrols with Taliban, with Taliban soldiers frequently within 10 feet of them. Any suicide bomb killing westerners and evacuees in Kabul airport will also be killing Taliban soldiers.

I had the same thought. Threat would be fairly non existent in my mind. Even AQ wouldn't be that stupid to fuck off the taliban that badly. All the Taliban want is the westerners gone and no drama between now and the moment the last plane leaves.

Seeing those images of Kabul made me realize how lucky the vast majority of people on this site really are. I pity the people in the situation of worrying what life will be like under a psychotic brutal government.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Yesterday at 05:43:42 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 24, 2021, 11:46:27 pm
https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets/news/inside-america-failed-afghan-drone-campaign-against-taliban

We (the US) have been drone striking women and children the last couple of years.  What's happening at the airport is only heartbreaking because it's on camera.  Much worse has been happening all around there for years now.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-58245121

This story terrified me. What a horrific place Afghanistan has been and no sign of that changing any time for the poor Afghani people.

It probably has been understated how most of the country was either in Taliban control or a conflict zone. Before the withdrawal started (and I know you can say things had been getting worse since Trump made the deal) there was only a minority if the country under government control. We definitely shouldn't try to sugarcoat the reality of American occupation, it has not been a free country for many.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Today at 02:00:06 am
A British serviceman's opinion on Afganistan these last 20 years...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fMX72z8gp8&t=546s
