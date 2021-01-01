Who cares about polls and what they say, Biden is a cowardly cnut and this will be his legacy.



Would it have been less cowardly to have just left US troops overseas doing... not very much really as we've now found out, and leaving the withdrawal problem for a future president? And if that future president also had the guts to do nothing, and kick the can down the road... where do we end up?And all the while these brave presidents are doing nothing, waiting for a coward to come along, the military industry just keeps hoovering up hundreds of billions from the taxpayer.I haven't commented on this so far because it's a complicated, fluid situation that has been allowed to fester to the point there isn't a 'good' answer. The only thing I take exception to is blindingly simplistic takes such as calling someone a coward for making a decision and taking action (regardless of being forced into it by Trump's capitulation at the negotiating table) rather than passing the buck to a later generation of politicians.