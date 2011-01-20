« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 30580 times)

Online Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 12:24:17 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:57:01 am
The characters in Four Lions were more competent than the Afghan soldiers.

Put it this way. A man who is a fanatic who has nothing else going on for him in his life except in service of his cause is probably a lot cheaper, more motivated and willing to die for his cause than someone who actually just wants to get on with living a normal life and for whom soldiering is just a job, and not only that it's in service of a government that he probably doesn't much believe in and has done very little for him in return.

There's no comparison when you look at it in those terms.
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,765
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 02:58:48 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:57:01 am
I think citing the 2020 agreement of 'handing over power' for the afghan's competency and weak will is disingenuous. Take a look at the regions the Taliban had occupied in the years prior to that, you'll notice a pattern. The Afghan army had given up way before that agreement. Why else would everyone be saying 'we didn't think they would advance so quickly' - the assumption is already there that they would have gained power back at some point, whether 3 months or 1 year. Everyone had already assumed that the Afghan army and government would collapse. So there must be a number of supporting reasons for this - highly likely to revolve around the fact that most of the Afghans didnt want the government they had and a lot of them support the Taliban because they align with their cultural and religious viewpoints.

The characters in Four Lions were more competent than the Afghan soldiers.

The Afghan army were not being paid or resupplied. Imagine that position and then see Trump and Pompeo making an agreement to hand power to the people you are fighting. Then you see stories about the government fleeing taking their wealth with them.
Morale must have fallen through the floor.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 03:04:36 pm »
This article is not about the training of the Afghan troops, but about the equipment given to them. But if the equipment given to them was useless, then I bet the training wasnt much better. Again, not so much on an individual level, but on a systemic level.


How the US military got rich from Afghanistan by Andrew Cockburn

Quote
The departure of American troops from Afghanistan is being lamented (or hailed  see the Chinese press, passim) as a defeat. But this is a shortsighted attitude, at least from the point of view of the US military and the multitude of interested parties who feed at its trough. For them, the whole adventure has been a thumping success, as measured in the trillions of taxpayer dollars that have flowed through their budgets and profits over the two decades in which they successfully maintained the operation.

The truth of this was forcefully brought home to me once by a friend of mine who, as a mid-level staffer, attended a conclave of senior generals discussing Donald Trumps Afghan mini-surge back in 2018. As he related the conversation, they were unanimous that the move would make absolutely no difference to the war, but, they happily agreed, it will do us good at budget time.

Years before, Col. John Boyd, the former Air Force fighter pilot who famously conceived and expounded a comprehensive theory of human conflict, had pointed out that there was no contradiction between the militarys professed mission and its seeming indifference to combat success. People say the Pentagon does not have a strategy, he said. They are wrong. The Pentagon does have a strategy. It is: Dont interrupt the money flow, add to it.

A new UH-60 costs some $12 million, so this parting gift amounts to around $450 million, a not inconsiderable addition to the $3.3 billion already budgeted for support of Afghan security forces over the next year, though a mere drop in the bucket compared to the overall $2.26 trillion tab for our two-decade campaign. It was without doubt entirely welcome to the Lockheed Martin Corporation, owners of the helicopters manufacturer, Sikorsky. The aircraft will join 53 UH-60s already dispatched to the Hindu Kush in recent years. Few of these can still fly, because Afghan mechanics were known to be entirely incapable of maintaining the complex machines, the job being left to highly paid (by us) American contractors. On the other hand the Afghans had been well able to look after the helicopters they had previously flown  the Russian MI-17, a simple, rugged machine on which local pilots and mechanics had decades of experience. It also had the benefit of being able to operate in the higher parts of the mountainous country, which the UH-60, deficient in altitude, is quite unable to do. For some years, the US Army had sensibly purchased overhauled Russian helicopters at a cost of (at most) $4.5 million apiece to pass on to the Afghans, but the deal went awry when the army colonel running the program, Norbert Vergez, entered into corrupt dealings with sinister elements in Russia to jack up the price. Vergez pleaded guilty to a conflict of interest and received a light sentence, and the army seized the opportunity to transfer the contract to Sikorsky/Lockheed. The Afghans were consequently forced to exchange a useful weapon for one that has proved effectively useless. (It should never be said, however, that US forces, even as they stole away in the middle of the night from their huge base at Bagram, casually abandoned costly equipment to whoever might need it. Thus, although they indeed left hundreds of trucks behind, they were careful to take the keys with them.)

The little-publicized helicopter scandal was one of many investigated by John Sopko, who, as the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, has served as the Cassandra of the Afghan war. Since Congress created his office in 2012 he has been diligently relating details of the colossal waste associated with the war in handsome full-color annual reports, but with little effect. It was a disaster ready to happen, and it happened, he told me a few years into the job. We wasted a lot of money. It wasnt that people were stupid, and it wasnt that people didnt care; its just the system almost guarantees failure. As example he pointed to a plastic model of a twin-engined transport plane, an Italian G-222, sitting on his windowsill. Twenty of these had been bought for the Afghans at a cost of $500 million. They were the wrong plane for the country, the altitude, the weather. The Afghans couldnt be trained on them. Unable to fly, they had been abandoned as soon as they arrived. Sopko had come across them on the edge of Kabul airport, rusting, with trees growing through them. No one, he said, had been fired or even disciplined for this initiative, or for any of the similarly blatant examples of squandered money. I doubt that anyone missed a promotion, or even a bonus. Welcome to my world.

Few people realize that much of the time, the war itself was paid for by a bonus, an add-on to the main Pentagon budget in the form of a special fund for Overseas Contingency Operations  money duly appropriated to the military for actually fighting this and other ongoing wars, rather like a police department charging extra for catching criminals. As the years passed, the Pentagon began quietly diverting its so-called war budget to more urgent priorities, such as funding new weapons programs. By 2020 the diversion had become official  the budget request for that year brazenly acknowledged that $98 billion of the OCO money is for routine base requirements, rather than fighting abroad.

This year Congress has finally been shamed into abolishing the war budget, so ongoing combat deployments, such as the Stryker Combat Team from the 4th Infantry Division dispatched to Syria even as other units crept away from Bagram, will now have to be paid for out of the actual Pentagon budget. At $715 billion this is being decried as inadequate by Republicans and Democrats, who cite, among other examples of woeful want, the burgeoning costs of the nuclear force modernization program bequeathed to us by Barack Obama. Even for hardened scrutineers of US defense-spending excesses, the exploding price tags of the Obama nuclear bequest are eye-watering. The first of 12 new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, for example, is now slated to cost just over $15 billion, an increase of $637 million in the last year alone. Among other things, this constitutes a historic achievement on the part of the submariners, marking the first time a submarine has cost more than a 100,000-ton aircraft carrier, the newest variant of which, the Ford class, currently clocks in at $13 billion, itself a record for carriers. (There is no guarantee, however, that later Ford models will not strive successfully to close the gap.)

Long ago, A. Ernest Fitzgerald, an Air Force cost management official fired in 1969 on the direct orders of President Richard Nixon for revealing a multibillion cost overrun on an air force contract, explained that the basic business of the US defense industry was not selling weapons, but selling costs. Since their profits were guaranteed as a percentage of the cost, the more the programs for which they were contracted went up in price, the greater their profit. In essence, despite much touted acquisition reforms little has changed, except that the sums involved have gotten larger and the corruption more egregious.

A 2018 investigation by Mandy Smithberger of the Washington watchdog group Project on Government Oversight, for example, found that from 2008 to 2018 at least 380 high-ranking department officials and military officers became lobbyists, board members, executives, or consultants for defense contractors within two years of taking off their uniforms. James Mattis, to take one prominent example, retired as a four-star Marine general, ascended to the board of leading defense contractor General Dynamics where he served for three years, taking home $900,000 in compensation, then spent two years as Trumps defense secretary, after which he returned to the General Dynamics board. Lloyd Austin, the current secretary of defense, garnered as much as $1.7 million worth of stock as a director of Raytheon, the nations second-largest defense contractor, in the four years between retiring from the army and assuming his current august post, along with other lucrative positions in the defense business.

Every time the US military withdraws from the field of martial combat, commentators opine that the occasion might be marked by a respite from gargantuan defense budgets. A glance at the historical record confirms that such hopes are misplaced. From Korea onwards, falloffs in spending have lasted little longer than the parades for returning troops. Even when the core justification for Americas entire defense effort, the Soviet Union, utterly collapsed in 1991, the budget faltered only briefly before resuming its upward climb. A sophisticated examination of US defense-spending statistics since the end of the Korean War by former Pentagon analyst Franklin Spinney has revealed an intriguing pattern: overall, the budget has grown at a steady rate overall of 5 percent a year. Every time the number has sunk below that trend, a fearsome threat has appeared right on cue to justify remedial action.

should come as no surprise therefore that, just as American forces exit Afghanistan, leaving those decaying helicopters and undrivable trucks as memorials, calls from the defense lobby for a prompt boost of, yes, 5 percent in defense spending are growing louder. Although the Russian bear, albeit undeniably mangy compared with the departed ever-reliably threatening USSR, is still pressed into service for old times sake, the Peoples Republic of China has now stepped forward in a starring role as a foe guaranteed to endure for many budget cycles to come. As a foretaste, the US Navy has sold the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, reminiscent in some ways of the recently departed Overseas Contingency Operations boondoggle, a package of demands for extra spending to thwart the Middle Kingdoms designs in the Pacific Ocean amounting to at least $27 billion over the next five years.

Testifying in support of the initiative this last March, Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, spoke ominously of a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the near future, and the commensurate need to spare no effort, and of course no money, in standing firm against their aggressive designs. His spotless uniform was resplendent with rows of brightly colored ribbons, awards for an illustrious career. I noticed that among them was the green, red, black and white of the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, signifying his service during the epic conflict in that landlocked nation.

It was a relief to see that lessons acquired at such cost will not be forgotten.


https://spectatorworld.com/topic/pentagon-rich-afghanistan-military-budget/

Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 05:25:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:11:03 am
And of course, Kandahar is named after him

Alexander Kandahar?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 05:35:42 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 19, 2021, 10:03:18 pm
All media consumption is heart-breaking isn't it.
Genuine question. Has anyone heard on any news item or podcast what diplomatic alternative solution Biden had to prevent this situation?

What offer or deal could he have made with the Taliban to avoid having to return thousand of troops which would surely have caused another all-out war and death?

Should he have just ripped Trumps deal up and tackled the Taliban head on with the inevitable consequences or was there an actual action / stance / tactic that could have delayed this for a few weeks while they took evacuation steps.

And why didn't those who needed to evacuate go a few weeks ago?

There was no diplomatic alternative, it was over.  The only option was to continue with the military mission or leave.  Biden campaigned on leaving, the majority of the American public even now supports that decision and all that's left is the media elite to fawn over the optics over how it happened rightly or wrongly with what that means for the supposed loss of prestige for American Exceptionalism.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,786
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 05:36:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:25:18 pm
Alexander Kandahar?
If you think about the derivation Xander, you can sort of see how it came about.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 05:59:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:36:40 pm
If you think about the derivation Xander, you can sort of see how it came about.

Or Iskandar, which was what the Persians called Alexander. Afghanistan is what was called Sogdiana in Alexander's time, and later called Greco-Bactria. Alexander campaigned for a couple of years in the region, AFAIK the longest he'd campaigned in any one area. He finally pacified the region by marrying the daughter of the most powerful chief in the region (after capturing his fort by ruse). This is a plot point in The Man Who Would be King.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • JFT97
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 06:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:35:42 pm
There was no diplomatic alternative, it was over.  The only option was to continue with the military mission or leave.  Biden campaigned on leaving, the majority of the American public even now supports that decision and all that's left is the media elite to fawn over the optics over how it happened rightly or wrongly with what that means for the supposed loss of prestige for American Exceptionalism.

In the latest polls only about 50% of Americans support the withdrawal since the scenes of the last week. Before that it was at around 70%.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:04:13 pm
In the latest polls only about 50% of Americans support the withdrawal since the scenes of the last week. Before that it was at around 70%.

So a majority of Americans support the decision as I said, thanks for confirming.  And this is with the media doing it's damndest to be as negative as possible because their Ivy League sensibilities are all affronted.  Give it a week or so and it will be back to 70%.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • JFT97
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 06:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
So a majority of Americans support the decision as I said, thanks for confirming.  And this is with the media doing it's damndest to be as negative as possible because their Ivy League sensibilities are all affronted.  Give it a week or so and it will be back to 70%.

Not really.. you said the majority even now support it, they dont..  think youre being very optimistic if you think itll shoot back up to 70% in a week or so. On this occasion the media dont have to be negative, the scenes within Afghanistan right now speaks for itself.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,765
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:22:51 pm
Not really.. you said the majority even now support it, they dont..  think youre being very optimistic if you think itll shoot back up to 70% in a week or so. On this occasion the media dont have to be negative, the scenes within Afghanistan right now speaks for itself.

It might not be a week but people will forget, especially by the next election which is all those making the decisions really care about.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • JFT97
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 07:07:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm
It might not be a week but people will forget, especially by the next election which is all those making the decisions really care about.

I agree people will forget in time, people always forget the big shit shows that people create, you just have to look here and people voting the tories in.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,205
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm »
Slate
Pompeo Is Lying About Afghanistan
William Saletan  47 mins ago

Mike Pompeo, Donald Trumps former secretary of state, blames President Joe Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan. Were letting the Taliban run free and wild, he complained a few days ago on Fox News. Pompeo, who is laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential campaign, argued that the insurgents were taking over the country because we have an administration that has refused to adopt a deterrence model, the one that President Trump and I had. He claimed that he and Trump had kept Afghanistan stable, that they had never trusted the Taliban, and that thanks to their steely resolve, the Taliban didnt advance on capitals in Afghan provinces.

None of this is true. Like many other Republicans who now profess anguish over the Talibans victory, Pompeo supported the U.S. withdrawal. But he didnt just endorse the pullout; he directed it. He cut a deal with the Taliban to remove all American troops and to release Taliban fighters from Afghan prisons. He vouched for the Talibans assurances, even as the insurgents staged hundreds of deadly attacks. And he defended the ongoing troop withdrawals, undercutting the Afghan government in its own talks with the Taliban, as the militants besieged provincial capitals.


Two years ago, Pompeo began pushing for a deal with the Taliban. Hawks urged him to stipulate in the agreement that the Taliban had to turn over al-Qaida operatives. They also asked him to reject any demand for a premature release of Taliban prisoners. He did neither. Under the deal, signed on Feb. 29, 2020, the U.S. government pledged to withdraw from Afghanistan all military forces of the United States, its allies, and Coalition partners  within fourteen (14) months. The deal also specified that the Afghan government would release 5,000 prisoners, five times as many as the Taliban had to release. There was no requirement to hand over al-Qaida operatives.

Pompeo promised that the Taliban would rein in their carnage. We have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence, he declared. A day after the signing ceremony, he asserted that the Taliban have now made the break from al-Qaida. On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan asked him whether the Taliban were terrorists. Pompeo declined to use that word, assuring her that the [Taliban] gentleman whom I met with agreed that they would break that relationship and that they would work alongside of us to destroy al-Qaida. On Fox News, Pompeo spoke of a personal connection with the Taliban: I looked them in the eye. They revalidated to that commitment. The interviewer, Bret Baier, pointed out that immediately after signing the deal, the Taliban had announced a resumption of attacks on the Afghan government. Pompeo brushed aside the announcement. If the violence levels come down, he told Baier, then and only then would the United States draw down its troops.

American forces immediately began to vacate bases and pull out. But the Taliban, contrary to its commitments, escalated its attacks. Pompeo responded by making excuses. We have seen the senior Taliban leadership working diligently to reduce violence from previous levels, he asserted on March 5, 2020. We still have confidence that the Taliban leadership is working to deliver on its commitments. He argued that critics were making too much of the latest attacks, since violence in Afghanistan was common.

When Fox News reporter Pete Hegseth asked whether Pompeo was willing to let Kabul fallWere not going to intervene ultimately two, three years from now, if the Afghan government cant defend itself?Pompeo replied, Thats right. Three weeks after his deal with the Taliban, he threatened to pull all U.S. forces from Afghanistan and to choke off U.S. aidwhich would have brought the country to its kneesif to the government didnt move faster in talks with the Taliban. He also repeatedly pressed for the release of jailed Taliban fighters.

The troop reductions continued, even as the Taliban carried out dozens of attacks per day. On July 1, 2020, the Department of Defense reported that al-Qaida routinely supports and works with low-level Taliban members and assists local Taliban in some attacks. This matched a separate report from United Nations Security Council investigators. Some of the evidence, later published by the Washington Post, indicated that throughout this period, Taliban leaders had collaborated militarily with al-Qaida partners and had pledged not to betray them. When Pompeo was asked about the DOD report, he claimed to have secret evidence that the Taliban was working against al-Qaida. I cant talk about the things that I have seen, he said.

Critics warned that the ongoing U.S. troop withdrawals, in the face of continued Taliban aggressionincluding an attempt to assassinate Afghanistans vice presidentsignaled American weakness and undermined the Afghan government in its talks with the Taliban. But Pompeo blamed the attacks on rogue insurgentsspoilers, he called themand insisted that the Taliban has every incentive to get this right. When he was asked about the U.N. report and other evidence that the Taliban was still sheltering al-Qaida, he stood by the Taliban. We have every expectation that they will follow through, he said.

As the United States closed its air bases and stripped its troop presence to a minimum, the Taliban advanced, seizing provincial capitals. In November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned that the American retreat was undercutting the Afghan government. Trump responded by firing Esper. The Afghan government asked Pompeo to slow the U.S. withdrawal and press the Taliban for a cease-fire. Pompeo, in reply, offered only to sit on the side and help where we can. He argued that because terrorist networks were global, the Unites States didnt need troops in Afghanistan.

Pompeo maintained this position after leaving office. Last month, when he was asked about warnings from U.S. military officials that Kabul could fall within a few months, he scoffed that President Trump had the same kind of resistance from the military  to reducing our footprint in Afghanistan. He ridiculed Afghan men who talked of fleeing their country instead of fighting for it. Then, as the American pullout came under political attack in the United States, Pompeo switched sides. On Aug. 9, he said he was a little bit surprised at the speed of the Talibans advances. Three days later, he accused Biden of poor leadership. By Sunday, he was calling on American forces to go crush these Taliban who are surrounding Kabul. He claimed that he and Trump had deterred the insurgents and that Bidens absence of resolve had caused the Taliban onslaught.

A year ago, in Pompeos words, the Taliban was represented by a gentleman, was working diligently to reduce violence, and was sincere in wanting whats good for the Afghan people. Now he calls the Taliban butchers. We never trusted them, he insists. We always knew that what they were telling us was almost certainly a lie. He claims, preposterously, that when the insurgents didnt fulfill their promises, We didnt withdraw. We crushed them.

The return of authoritarianism in Afghanistan is tragic. So are the latest atrocities: retributive executions, brutality against civilians, and the subjugation of women. The Biden administration misjudged how quickly the government would fall, and Biden misled Americans about what could happen. But nobody has lied more about the Afghan collapse than Pompeo. At every stage, he aided the Taliban and sabotaged the Kabul government. And now he dares to blame others.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/pompeo-is-lying-about-afghanistan/ar-AANxTHY?li=BBnbfcL
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:22:51 pm
Not really.. you said the majority even now support it, they dont..  think youre being very optimistic if you think itll shoot back up to 70% in a week or so. On this occasion the media dont have to be negative, the scenes within Afghanistan right now speaks for itself.
I doubt it's the scenes over the last week or so that's changed peoples minds. I remember the feeling in the US when they first experienced a terrorist attack, they went a bit paranoid, I imagine a lot of people now fear Afghanistan might once again be a haven for terrorists to launch attacks on the US.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:22:51 pm
Not really.. you said the majority even now support it, they dont..  think youre being very optimistic if you think itll shoot back up to 70% in a week or so. On this occasion the media dont have to be negative, the scenes within Afghanistan right now speaks for itself.

50% is the majority, what are you talking about.  And depending on the poll you want to believe is the most accurate it's not even that close.  Rueters has it like 60 to 20.  The media have a duty to inform the public, that's what the 1st Amendment is for.  The images don't explain anything other than people are trying to leave.  When David Frum of all people is seemingly the most reasoned of the pundit community it really says all it needs to say.

Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,505
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm »
What a feckin mess, the Yanks & British governments could not organise a piss up in a brewery. Even in the act of running for the hills they fell over their two left feet while trampling over millions of innocent civilians. You can blame the local government for the collapse but who put them in charge, who failed to deal with the Taliban who just waited patiently in the wings knowing full well their opponents did not have the patience to stay and finish what they started. Biden will be reminded every day of the horror he left behind when he fulfilled the countrys promise to leave the Afghans at the mercy of heartless scum. It is actions like this that remind me that the USA will always take the road that serves them best. Trump was very obvious about that with his America first policy but the Dems cant exactly hold their heads high after this shambolic exit. They will virtually push you out of the plane's door to save their own skins.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 07:27:19 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm
What a feckin mess, the Yanks & British governments could not organise a piss up in a brewery. Even in the act of running for the hills they fell over their two left feet while trampling over millions of innocent civilians. You can blame the local government for the collapse but who put them in charge, who failed to deal with the Taliban who just waited patiently in the wings knowing full well their opponents did not have the patience to stay and finish what they started. Biden will be reminded every day of the horror he left behind when he fulfilled the countrys promise to leave the Afghans at the mercy of heartless scum. It is actions like this that remind me that the USA will always take the road that serves them best. Trump was very obvious about that with his America first policy but the Dems cant exactly hold their heads high after this shambolic exit. They will virtually push you out of the plane's door to save their own skins.

The US made a peace treaty with the Taliban and agreed to leave as of May 2021.  We are following through with our agreement.  It's either that or tear it up and get back to fighting.  There is no in between here but it's clear nobody really wants to consistently report this obvious truth.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,003
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm
It might not be a week but people will forget, especially by the next election which is all those making the decisions really care about.

The sediment remains, and people don't even know it themselves.

And, to pursue the geological metaphor, new rock formations then develop over time. Democracy is pretty good at expressing these things. Do not give up hope!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 07:46:45 pm »
Polls are all over the place, so it's hard to say how people will view it.  The Reuters poll Dave mentions is an example of that.  Sure, its 60-20 in favor of withdrawal but it's also 50-35 in favor of sending troops back in.  Whatever the case is, the actual manner of withdrawal is not popular, and that's across polls.

"And sometimes, respondents outright contradicted themselves. In the Ipsos/Reuters poll, Americans supported completing the withdrawal of troops on schedule, 61 percent to 25 percent. But they also said, 50 percent to 36 percent, that they supported sending combat troops back into Afghanistan to fight the Taliban. Likewise, 68 percent of adults agreed with the statement that the war was going to end badly no matter when the U.S. left, while only 18 percent disagreed. But the same respondents also agreed, 51 percent to 32 percent, with the statement that it would have been worth it for the United States to leave troops in Afghanistan for another year.

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/what-americans-think-about-the-end-of-the-afghanistan-war-and-bidens-handling-of-it-so-far/

"First, only 25 percent of registered voters believed the Afghanistan withdrawal was going very or somewhat well, and 57 percent thought it was going not too well or not well at all, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll conducted Aug. 13-16, as Kabul was falling to the Taliban. And Americans largely blame President Biden for this: A subsequent Morning Consult poll, conducted Aug. 16-19, found that 43 percent of registered voters thought Biden held a great deal of responsibility for the situation  more than Congress or any of Bidens three predecessors, who all clocked in at 24 to 27 percent.

Other polling agrees that the public is unhappy with Bidens handling of the Afghanistan War. Morning Consult/Politicos Aug. 13-16 poll found that voters disapproved of his handling of Afghanistan, 51 percent to 31 percent. In a poll fielded Aug. 14-17, YouGov/The Economist found a similar result among all adults, with Biden receiving a 42 percent disapproval and 32 percent approval rating on his handling of the war.

Even the best poll for Biden gave him a middling score. An Ipsos/Reuters survey conducted on Aug. 16 found that 44 percent of adults thought the Biden administration had done a good job on Afghanistan, while 42 percent thought it had done a bad job. His three immediate predecessors  George W. Bush (47 percent good, 39 percent bad), Barack Obama (51 percent good, 38 percent bad) and Donald Trump (51 percent good, 36 percent bad)  all got better, though not stellar, grades."


In the end, as it all shakes it out, Biden could end up with credit for doing something his predecessors couldn't:  leave Afghanistan.  But for the time being, the manner of the withdrawal is seen as an issue.  Biden's approval rating in general is still good but at the lowest levels since he took office (was already trending that way before Afghanistan withdrawal).  We'll see how it goes.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,003
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 07:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:27:19 pm
The US made a peace treaty with the Taliban and agreed to leave as of May 2021.  We are following through with our agreement.  It's either that or tear it up and get back to fighting.  There is no in between here but it's clear nobody really wants to consistently report this obvious truth.

Yes, that's true. It's Trump's 'peace'. Biden has owned it. The Corbynite Left are rejoicing because Trump's peace is whatt they always wanted - and they are wringing their hands at the same time in pure hypocrisy. These are the facts.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 08:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:48:39 pm
Yes, that's true. It's Trump's 'peace'. Biden has owned it. The Corbynite Left are rejoicing because Trump's peace is whatt they always wanted - and they are wringing their hands at the same time in pure hypocrisy. These are the facts.

It would be interesting to see how many of those mourning giving up the Afghan people to the Taliban have been scathing at Blair toppling Saddam.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,505
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 08:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:27:19 pm
The US made a peace treaty with the Taliban and agreed to leave as of May 2021.  We are following through with our agreement.  It's either that or tear it up and get back to fighting.  There is no in between here but it's clear nobody really wants to consistently report this obvious truth.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
50% is the majority, what are you talking about.  And depending on the poll you want to believe is the most accurate it's not even that close.  Rueters has it like 60 to 20.  The media have a duty to inform the public, that's what the 1st Amendment is for.  The images don't explain anything other than people are trying to leave.  When David Frum of all people is seemingly the most reasoned of the pundit community it really says all it needs to say.



Says it all when you are going on about polls when there are millions of people living in fear when a few short weeks ago they had as normal a life as possible in a hell hole that the Yanks played their war games for the past 20 years. Pity the Yanks did not follow through & sort out the Talibans properly before they falsified documents so they can wander on to Iraq chasing weapons of mass destruction.  :boxhead
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • JFT97
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
I doubt it's the scenes over the last week or so that's changed peoples minds. I remember the feeling in the US when they first experienced a terrorist attack, they went a bit paranoid, I imagine a lot of people now fear Afghanistan might once again be a haven for terrorists to launch attacks on the US.

It's only in the last week that the polls have swung significantly.  Before all this the US public were told how great Afghanistan was going to be for the women and children, how all those who worked with the coalition forces would be allowed out of the country etc etc

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
50% is the majority, what are you talking about.  And depending on the poll you want to believe is the most accurate it's not even that close.  Rueters has it like 60 to 20.  The media have a duty to inform the public, that's what the 1st Amendment is for.  The images don't explain anything other than people are trying to leave.  When David Frum of all people is seemingly the most reasoned of the pundit community it really says all it needs to say.

Oh lordy 50% is hardly a majority.....  ;D then I remembered all the other drivel you've posted in this particular thread  ;)
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 08:52:55 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 06:22:51 pm
Not really.. you said the majority even now support it, they dont..  think youre being very optimistic if you think itll shoot back up to 70% in a week or so. On this occasion the media dont have to be negative, the scenes within Afghanistan right now speaks for itself.
https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/1428363331916599315
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/08/how-the-media-botched-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal.html

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/08/20/three-major-networks-devoted-a-full-five-minutes-to-afghanistan-in-2020/ this how much was covered last year.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
It's only in the last week that the polls have swung significantly.  Before all this the US public were told how great Afghanistan was going to be for the women and children, how all those who worked with the coalition forces would be allowed out of the country etc etc
Yes I was talking about what's happened over the last week. I haven't checked the polls but ive no reason to doubt the figure of 50%. down from 70%. it's the reason for the drop that's up for debate. Ive watched US TV news over the last week, only CNN+MSNBC but am sure FOX etc are even more negative on the implications on the withdrawal. CNN+MSNBC both saying is the US safer now than it was just a week ago. big NO. how Americans now fear the Taliban being a safe haven for terrorists. point is the big drop in public opinion isn't all down to the scenes viewers are watching on TV right now. a lot fear the withdrawal now makes terrorist attacks on the US far more likely.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,898
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 09:34:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:52:55 pm
https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/1428363331916599315
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/08/how-the-media-botched-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal.html

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/08/20/three-major-networks-devoted-a-full-five-minutes-to-afghanistan-in-2020/ this how much was covered last year.
For someone dreading an onslaught on Biden those articles are awful news, there's a lot of concern also in the 2nd one.

Despite the theory people won't talk about it, on the Daily Beans podcast I've heard a couple of good authoritative contributions this week and also criticism of how the media are reporting it all.
Logged

Offline B.A. Baracus

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #866 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
https://youtu.be/WsCNZN3v2l0


I had no idea our Mo was in Rambo.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:48:39 pm
Yes, that's true. It's Trump's 'peace'. Biden has owned it. The Corbynite Left are rejoicing because Trump's peace is whatt they always wanted - and they are wringing their hands at the same time in pure hypocrisy. These are the facts.

I don't really follow UK politics so not sure how it's playing there but it's not surprising that people will twist the narrative to suit their preconceived opinions.

Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
It's only in the last week that the polls have swung significantly.  Before all this the US public were told how great Afghanistan was going to be for the women and children, how all those who worked with the coalition forces would be allowed out of the country etc etc

Oh lordy 50% is hardly a majority.....  ;D then I remembered all the other drivel you've posted in this particular thread  ;)

Talk about drivel.  Before this the US public hadn't cared one iota about Afghanistan for about a decade.  One week of pictures isn't going to reverse that.

Hardly a majority... so you're admitting it is a majority as I originally stated?

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm
Yes I was talking about what's happened over the last week. I haven't checked the polls but ive no reason to doubt the figure of 50%. down from 70%. it's the reason for the drop that's up for debate. Ive watched US TV news over the last week, only CNN+MSNBC but am sure FOX etc are even more negative on the implications on the withdrawal. CNN+MSNBC both saying is the US safer now than it was just a week ago. big NO. how Americans now fear the Taliban being a safe haven for terrorists. point is the big drop in public opinion isn't all down to the scenes viewers are watching on TV right now. a lot fear the withdrawal now makes terrorist attacks on the US far more likely.

No. It is down to how the media portray what the pictures mean.  The terms of the peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020 was that they can't allow al Queda or other terrorist cells to use Afghanistan as a home after our withdrawal.  Now the Taliban keeping their side of the agreement is definitely cause for concern but at face value the US is safer.

Here's a great example.  This turd is on NBC every night telling the American people this is all a fiasco when he knows that's not the whole story:


I'd also say if I were a politician this whole thing is pretty illuminating in that Biden has gotten absolutely shit on way more in the last week for a messy but obviously right choice than Obama and Trump did over 12 years for consistently bad choices that did nothing but kill more people and waste more money.

Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm »
This coverage and reaction is the reason why short-termism is so prevalent in America.  Essentially, you don't want to be the one holding the bag, so to speak.

Biden's withdrawal execution hasn't been great, but the fact that Trump, Obama, and Bush have higher approvals in handling Afghanistan is crazy.  But that shouldn't surprise anyone.

It's also why politicians position themselves as "business-friendly" and "job creators" when a lot of it amounts to tax breaks and not spending on necessary services, which inevitably leads to very difficult problems down the road, but of course, that becomes someone else's problem.

The public should politicians accountable for long-term mistakes, but it doesn't (media narratives come in also).

Again, the withdrawal execution hasn't been good, but the problems in handling Afghanistan isn't just down to Biden, but it'll be pushed as so by some.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #869 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm


No. It is down to how the media portray what the pictures mean.  The terms of the peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020 was that they can't allow al Queda or other terrorist cells to use Afghanistan as a home after our withdrawal.  Now the Taliban keeping their side of the agreement is definitely cause for concern but at face value the US is safer.

Here's a great example.  This turd is on NBC every night telling the American people this is all a fiasco when he knows that's not the whole story:


I'd also say if I were a politician this whole thing is pretty illuminating in that Biden has gotten absolutely shit on way more in the last week for a messy but obviously right choice than Obama and Trump did over 12 years for consistently bad choices that did nothing but kill more people and waste more money.
Yes. the media give people their opinions. if the media focused on the unexpected rapid collapse being unforeseeable then people might start looking at the withdrawal differently.
I was watching a interview last night given by one of the people who took part in the Trump deal negotiations with the Taliban. she knows the deal inside out.
She mentioned a lot but the biggest points she raised is she doesn't care what anyone says. nobody could of foreseen the collapse happening so quickly.
She also said Trump undermined the US position right from the start by telling the Taliban the US will be withdrawing it's troops no matter what. she believed he took away the US leverage in the negotiations. also the Taliban refused to allow the Afghan government to be involved in the talks, Trump agreed. IMO. Trump hadn't got a clue on what the implications of not allowing the Afghan Government a say meant, he probably was only thinking of scoring points before the election and Nobel Prizes. I suppose you can't blame the Afghans for thinking they've been sold out by the US. same thing happened leading up to WW2.
On your point she said Trump only asked the Taliban to give the US a guarantee that no terrorists will be allowed to launch attacks on the US from Afghanistan, afaik. there's nothing in the deal that says the Taliban can't allow terrorist training camps in Afghanistan. you may well be right though, are the details on the fine print of the deal available to the public.?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #870 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
Yes. the media give people their opinions. if the media focused on the unexpected rapid collapse being unforeseeable then people might start looking at the withdrawal differently.
I was watching a interview last night given by one of the people who took part in the Trump deal negotiations with the Taliban. she knows the deal inside out.
She mentioned a lot but the biggest points she raised is she doesn't care what anyone says. nobody could of foreseen the collapse happening so quickly.
She also said Trump undermined the US position right from the start by telling the Taliban the US will be withdrawing it's troops no matter what. she believed he took away the US leverage in the negotiations. also the Taliban refused to allow the Afghan government to be involved in the talks, Trump agreed. IMO. Trump hadn't got a clue on what the implications of not allowing the Afghan Government a say meant, he probably was only thinking of scoring points before the election and Nobel Prizes. I suppose you can't blame the Afghans for thinking they've been sold out by the US. same thing happened leading up to WW2.
On your point she said Trump only asked the Taliban to give the US a guarantee that no terrorists will be allowed to launch attacks on the US from Afghanistan, afaik. there's nothing in the deal that says the Taliban can't allow terrorist training camps in Afghanistan. you may well be right though, are the details on the fine print of the deal available to the public.?

Offhand I have no idea.  I 100% don't trust the Taliban but if you as the US make an agreement in good faith you have to do everything you can to see it out.  That to me is what has and always will make the US a credible partner and leader for other nations around the world.  Not some bullshit notion of American Exceptionalism or America First which Trump wrongly believed.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 11:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm
Offhand I have no idea.  I 100% don't trust the Taliban but if you as the US make an agreement in good faith you have to do everything you can to see it out.  That to me is what has and always will make the US a credible partner and leader for other nations around the world.  Not some bullshit notion of American Exceptionalism or America First which Trump wrongly believed.
Yeah I agree, this is the dilemma Biden faced. tear up a bad deal and what happens then. does Biden trust the Taliban. no way but as he says he inherited the deal and had to accept it. don't think there's anyway Biden would have walked into the talks so naively as Trump.
I do think the Taliban leaders today are a different breed to the Taliban leaders of the past. they are still brutal fanatics who will rule with terror but they've also learned the West have the capability to target them all personally, that's the big difference in the Taliban today from 20+yrs ago. the leaders have a choice, Jihad with the West and back to the caves running from camp to camp every night to be safe or enjoying a nice lifestyle in Afghanistan in power.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,887
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #872 on: Today at 01:16:07 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Hardly a majority... so you're admitting it is a majority as I originally stated?

Statistically speaking you can't call it either a majority or a minority, when the margin of error is factored in.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #873 on: Today at 01:47:41 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:16:07 am
Statistically speaking you can't call it either a majority or a minority, when the margin of error is factored in.

If you want to split hairs, sure.  Generally though I think it's a fair statement and most would agree with it.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,388
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #874 on: Today at 07:59:53 am »
When people go from being Covid 19 infectious disease experts to Afghanistan geo-political scholars   :duh
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #875 on: Today at 08:46:29 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:59:53 am
When people go from being Covid 19 infectious disease experts to Afghanistan geo-political scholars   :duh

It's a bit easier to be the latter as there is more historical evidence to go on.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #876 on: Today at 09:30:37 am »
Who cares about polls and what they say, Biden is a cowardly cnut and this will be his legacy.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #877 on: Today at 10:33:23 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
50% is the majority, what are you talking about. 

Erm... no.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 