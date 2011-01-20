Slate
Pompeo Is Lying About Afghanistan
William Saletan 47 mins ago
Mike Pompeo, Donald Trumps former secretary of state, blames President Joe Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan. Were letting the Taliban run free and wild, he complained a few days ago on Fox News. Pompeo, who is laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential campaign, argued that the insurgents were taking over the country because we have an administration that has refused to adopt a deterrence model, the one that President Trump and I had. He claimed that he and Trump had kept Afghanistan stable, that they had never trusted the Taliban, and that thanks to their steely resolve, the Taliban didnt advance on capitals in Afghan provinces.
None of this is true. Like many other Republicans who now profess anguish over the Talibans victory, Pompeo supported the U.S. withdrawal. But he didnt just endorse the pullout; he directed it. He cut a deal with the Taliban to remove all American troops and to release Taliban fighters from Afghan prisons. He vouched for the Talibans assurances, even as the insurgents staged hundreds of deadly attacks. And he defended the ongoing troop withdrawals, undercutting the Afghan government in its own talks with the Taliban, as the militants besieged provincial capitals.
Two years ago, Pompeo began pushing for a deal with the Taliban. Hawks urged him to stipulate in the agreement that the Taliban had to turn over al-Qaida operatives. They also asked him to reject any demand for a premature release of Taliban prisoners. He did neither. Under the deal, signed on Feb. 29, 2020, the U.S. government pledged to withdraw from Afghanistan all military forces of the United States, its allies, and Coalition partners
within fourteen (14) months. The deal also specified that the Afghan government would release 5,000 prisoners, five times as many as the Taliban had to release. There was no requirement to hand over al-Qaida operatives.
Pompeo promised that the Taliban would rein in their carnage. We have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence, he declared. A day after the signing ceremony, he asserted that the Taliban have now made the break from al-Qaida. On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan asked him whether the Taliban were terrorists. Pompeo declined to use that word, assuring her that the [Taliban] gentleman whom I met with agreed that they would break that relationship and that they would work alongside of us to destroy al-Qaida. On Fox News, Pompeo spoke of a personal connection with the Taliban: I looked them in the eye. They revalidated to that commitment. The interviewer, Bret Baier, pointed out that immediately after signing the deal, the Taliban had announced a resumption of attacks on the Afghan government. Pompeo brushed aside the announcement. If the violence levels come down, he told Baier, then and only then would the United States draw down its troops.
American forces immediately began to vacate bases and pull out. But the Taliban, contrary to its commitments, escalated its attacks. Pompeo responded by making excuses. We have seen the senior Taliban leadership working diligently to reduce violence from previous levels, he asserted on March 5, 2020. We still have confidence that the Taliban leadership is working to deliver on its commitments. He argued that critics were making too much of the latest attacks, since violence in Afghanistan was common.
When Fox News reporter Pete Hegseth asked whether Pompeo was willing to let Kabul fallWere not going to intervene ultimately two, three years from now, if the Afghan government cant defend itself?Pompeo replied, Thats right. Three weeks after his deal with the Taliban, he threatened to pull all U.S. forces from Afghanistan and to choke off U.S. aidwhich would have brought the country to its kneesif to the government didnt move faster in talks with the Taliban. He also repeatedly pressed for the release of jailed Taliban fighters.
The troop reductions continued, even as the Taliban carried out dozens of attacks per day. On July 1, 2020, the Department of Defense reported that al-Qaida routinely supports and works with low-level Taliban members and assists local Taliban in some attacks. This matched a separate report from United Nations Security Council investigators. Some of the evidence, later published by the Washington Post, indicated that throughout this period, Taliban leaders had collaborated militarily with al-Qaida partners and had pledged not to betray them. When Pompeo was asked about the DOD report, he claimed to have secret evidence that the Taliban was working against al-Qaida. I cant talk about the things that I have seen, he said.
Critics warned that the ongoing U.S. troop withdrawals, in the face of continued Taliban aggressionincluding an attempt to assassinate Afghanistans vice presidentsignaled American weakness and undermined the Afghan government in its talks with the Taliban. But Pompeo blamed the attacks on rogue insurgentsspoilers, he called themand insisted that the Taliban has every incentive to get this right. When he was asked about the U.N. report and other evidence that the Taliban was still sheltering al-Qaida, he stood by the Taliban. We have every expectation that they will follow through, he said.
As the United States closed its air bases and stripped its troop presence to a minimum, the Taliban advanced, seizing provincial capitals. In November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned that the American retreat was undercutting the Afghan government. Trump responded by firing Esper. The Afghan government asked Pompeo to slow the U.S. withdrawal and press the Taliban for a cease-fire. Pompeo, in reply, offered only to sit on the side and help where we can. He argued that because terrorist networks were global, the Unites States didnt need troops in Afghanistan.
Pompeo maintained this position after leaving office. Last month, when he was asked about warnings from U.S. military officials that Kabul could fall within a few months, he scoffed that President Trump had the same kind of resistance from the military
to reducing our footprint in Afghanistan. He ridiculed Afghan men who talked of fleeing their country instead of fighting for it. Then, as the American pullout came under political attack in the United States, Pompeo switched sides. On Aug. 9, he said he was a little bit surprised at the speed of the Talibans advances. Three days later, he accused Biden of poor leadership. By Sunday, he was calling on American forces to go crush these Taliban who are surrounding Kabul. He claimed that he and Trump had deterred the insurgents and that Bidens absence of resolve had caused the Taliban onslaught.
A year ago, in Pompeos words, the Taliban was represented by a gentleman, was working diligently to reduce violence, and was sincere in wanting whats good for the Afghan people. Now he calls the Taliban butchers. We never trusted them, he insists. We always knew that what they were telling us was almost certainly a lie. He claims, preposterously, that when the insurgents didnt fulfill their promises, We didnt withdraw. We crushed them.
The return of authoritarianism in Afghanistan is tragic. So are the latest atrocities: retributive executions, brutality against civilians, and the subjugation of women. The Biden administration misjudged how quickly the government would fall, and Biden misled Americans about what could happen. But nobody has lied more about the Afghan collapse than Pompeo. At every stage, he aided the Taliban and sabotaged the Kabul government. And now he dares to blame others.https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/pompeo-is-lying-about-afghanistan/ar-AANxTHY?li=BBnbfcL