Wonder who's been paying?



And now they have tasted life outside of a cleft in a mountain maybe they'll go down the route of wanting their cut of International aid?



I assume they will want the $9.5 bill funds they hold in bank accounts unfrozen, it could get messy. the feeling is the US etc can use the money as leverage, am not so sure.It will take a while to form any reliable opinion on the handling of the withdrawal and whether it was right to withdraw in the first place, my opinions flipped over the last few days after watching knowledgeable interviews and reading a lot of stuff posted on here.Biden and Trump have messed up badly, they have both done massive long term damage to Afghanistan and world stability. I still think Bidens cock up on the actual withdrawal was based on bad intelligence but that will turn out to be just a small part of the story, his response to questions on the collapse of Afghanistan has been awful though and it will cost him the Presidency, doubling down on previous statements rather than admitting he phrased his responses wrong.The picture still unclear on why US intelligence never picked up on the collusion of Afghan leaders co-operating with the Taliban, the chaos we see now wouldn't be happening if intel was better. there's one region still fighting the Taliban, I assume they rejected the Talibans offer of a deal, wondering why they never informed US intelligence. then again maybe the Taliban never spoke to them.It's the long term consequences of the withdrawal that's the worry. I was watching a Taliban leader being interviewed by a woman,!! she practically called him a hypocrite but used the words "Double standards" how these Taliban leaders are now imposing strict laws on the public but those rules don't apply to them. how he sends his daughter to school but stops others from sending their daughters to school. he actually confirmed it was true but said these rules are made by the council so everything's good. made me think of all the others who come to power. power corrupts. Sharia law will be imposed strictly on the people of Afghanistan, how the Taliban live with the west is another thing entirely. I hope they police the fanatics and stop them attacking the west, that was my hope but post today made it look less likely. how will the fanatics react to a Taliban willing to be friendly with the US etc. will they all unite and sweep the Taliban aside. I think this will be the crucial issue in years to come.