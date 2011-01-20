Alexander did better with logistics in 300BC than the Afghan Army did in 2000AC.
I reckon the Afghan army did well to not fight a battle with a foregone conclusion.
Its ridiculous that the "peace treaty" of 2020 effectively already established a date of transition of power to the Taliban, and did not even include the Afghan government in the agreement.
In this circumstance, what incentive is there for the soldier on the ground to risk his life? Especially as he sees his commander pocket many multiple times his salary in corruption, gets no ammo when needed, no air cover, and to really slam dunk it, gets death threats to his family from the Taliban (i.e his neighbor, otherwise friendly!).
The whole thing is fucked up.
There was no happy ending possible.
My counterintuitive take:
Only 2 forms of power structure could have prevented this.
1. Corrupt Alliance.
A so called inclusive government i.e the top warlords, Taliban and greasy slimy government leaders, an unstable alliance pieced together by greed: A 70-80% cut of aid money direct to their pockets, and a semblance of normalcy.
Maybe this is what really existed last 10 years anyway...
2. The monarchy or "one big dog"
Any non-Taliban actor who could step up and play the authoritarian role instead. Maybe someone still might.
In a place where democracy seems impossible, the next best option might be a benevolent dictatorship. Or at least, a dictator who is not actively malevolent...