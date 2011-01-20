Reccomend Anthony Beevors 'Berlin' for the actions of Russian soldiers in Germany in WW2. Rape was endemic.
.Think I also read in one of his books 18,000 acts of rape by allied soliders reported ..but very few convictions
Checkmate in Berlin is good book too. About the fall of Berlin and the years after it. Interesting on how they rebuilt Berlin,and how it eventually split into East and West. Western allies thrown everything at Berlin, if there is a political will there is a way... Svetlana Alexievich 'The Unwomanly face of war' collection of Russian WW2 recollections. I had to put the book down at times, the horrific acts of inhumanity. 'Berlin' is also on my to read list.
A woman comrade brought up the rapes to Stalin, he replied 'understand it if a soldier who has crossed thousands of kilometres through blood and fire and death has fun with a woman or takes some trifle'. Even Zhukov wasn't bothered when it got brought to his attention.
Anyway, back to Afghanistan. Just grim isn't it. It was grim before hand and even more grim now. Donated to the relevant charities and organisations before. I thought better of Biden, he could have said something about the 60000+ Afghan troops who have died serving along side NATO troops... I just hope we get out Afghans who we have put in risk, due to them working with us. Also the Afghan human rights and women activists who dared to make thier country a better place. A lepeord doesn't change its spots, Taliban have been very slick and PR friendly to the western cameras. Once the cameras go away...