Yes there were individual instances of rape by Allied soldiers but the only documented equivalent to the Soviets actions were the French Moroccan Colonial troops, Goumiers, who were notorious in Italy for rapes committed between Monte Cassino and Naples.



That's because the Allies were seen very differently in Germany. Even before the war was over Goebbels had warned of the Soviet being rapists. With many people that view persisted after the war and there was a focus on Red Army soldiers committing atrocities. At the same time, the US Army and the British were seen more as liberators and people didn't want to accuse them of any wrongdoing in the aftermath of the war. Having said that, Soviet soldiers did commit more rapes than the others, but saying there were only "individual instances" of rape by other Allied forces is a bit too much when it's estimated that more than 11.000 German women were raped by US soldiers between 1942 and 1946.At the end of the day, I don't think this debate is about numbers, it's about lamad's criticism of Yorky basically saying the Russians were raping German women, because they were backwoodsmen coming from shit-holes to glamorous Berlin. While that might have played a part for some individuals, there are many more factors that lead to soldiers turning into pillaging and raping savages. It's about what they've been told by their leaders, by the ideology they're following, by what they've witnessed in the war, even peer pressure and other factors. It's just too simplistic to say that they came from shit-holes and seeing a more developed place turned them into rapists. That doesn't explain rapes committed by other Allied forces (even in France) or by the Germans when they went to Russia.